JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 — Elite Non-Repainting Trend Filter





JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 is a professional trend-following indicator based on a three-dimensional analysis of market dynamics:

- Jerk — the third derivative of price (acceleration of acceleration) detects emerging momentum

- Shannon Entropy — measures market orderliness and filters out chaotic noise

- SMA-Based Phase Analysis — structures the market into bullish, bearish, and flat phases





🔑 Key Features





✅ Phase-Based Filtering — Core of the System

Analyzes trend strength and duration, blocking entries during weak or transitional phases. Significantly reduces false signals.





✅ One Signal Per Phase

Generates at most one signal per market phase, eliminating overtrading and noise—even during high volatility.





✅ Triple Signal Confirmation

A signal appears only when all enabled filters align:

> - Jerk divergence (strengthening impulse)

> - Falling entropy (ordered price movement)

> - Phase trend confirmation





✅ Adjustable Confidence Score

A 0–100% confidence metric lets you fine-tune sensitivity to match your trading style.





✅ Optimized Performance

Buffered calculations (SMA, LWMA, Jerk) ensure minimal CPU load—even on M1.





✅ Clean Visual Design

Only signal arrows and a compact on-chart comment—no visual clutter.





📊 Compatibility & Requirements





- Markets: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD)

- Timeframes: M1 – MN1

- Non-repainting: Fully compliant with MQL5 Market Rule 3.2.5

- No SL/TP levels: Compliant with MQL5 Market Rule 3.2.9

- Requirements: MetaTrader 4/5, standard indicators (ATR, MA)





🎯 Who Is This For?





- Trend traders seeking high-probability entries in sustained moves

- Scalpers (M1–M15) needing minimal lag and crisp signals

- Swing traders (H1–D1) who value quality over quantity

- EA developers requiring a reliable, non-repainting signal source

- Beginners looking for a transparent, rule-based system





⚠️ Not suitable for binary options or systems requiring real-time response on the current (unclosed) bar.





How to Use





1. Attach the indicator to your chart

2. Wait for a white (BUY) or red (SELL) arrow

3. Manage your position manually or via an external EA





📌 Note: The on-chart comment displays only objective market state:

`Phase: BULL/BEAR/FLAT (N bars)` and `JED: X.XXX | Conf: XX.X%`

No trade recommendations or position advice are provided — consistent with MQL5 Market policy.





⚠️ Important





- No stop-loss or take-profit levels are generated (per MQL5 Market rules)

- No sound, push, or email alerts

- Designed exclusively for visual analysis and manual trading





🌟 Final Note





JED-Trend Enhanced v5.9 is not just another indicator—it’s a trend-filtering system built on advanced principles of market dynamics.

Focus on signal quality. The rest will follow with experience.



