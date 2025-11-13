Gold Smart Turtle
- Experts
- Premananth R
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 13 novembre 2025
- Activations: 5
🧠 About Gold Smart Turtle
Gold Smart Turtle is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.
It combines trend-following momentum logic with volatility-based filters to identify high-probability entries and manage trades dynamically.
The EA automatically handles entry, exit, and risk management, offering a balanced mix of safety and profit potential.
It’s ideal for traders who want consistent, low-maintenance performance in the volatile gold market.
⚙️ Core Features
✅ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Uses a blend of Moving Average, RSI, and ATR filters
✅ Built-in Auto Lot & Risk Management System
✅ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit based on volatility
✅ Compatible with Hedging & Netting accounts
✅ Works best on M15–H1 timeframes
✅ 100% Non-Martingale, Non-Grid
✅ Lightweight and low CPU usage
💹 Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Suggested Value
|Description
|Timeframe
|M15–H1
|Accurate & efficient
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Optimized for Gold
|Account Type
|Any
|Hedge or Netting
|Risk
|1–3% per trade
|Adjustable
|Broker Type
|ECN / Raw Spread
|For best results
📊 Performance
Gold Smart Turtle has been backtested on 5+ years of XAUUSD data and forward-tested on live ECN accounts, showing consistent results and smooth equity growth with minimal drawdown.
🔧 Inputs Overview
Lot Mode: Auto / Fixed
Take Profit / Stop Loss: Adaptive or Manual
Trade Direction: Buy / Sell / Both
Max Open Trades: 1–3
Magic Number: Customizable
Trailing Stop: On / Off
Push / Email Notifications: Optional
🛠️ How to Use
Attach Gold Smart Turtle to an XAUUSD chart (M15 or H1).
Adjust your lot size and risk preference.
Turn on AutoTrading.
The EA automatically executes and manages trades based on its internal logic.
💬 Pricing & License
|Option
|Duration
|Price
|Purchase
|Lifetime
|$300
|Rent
|1 month
|$30
|Rent
|3 months
|$60
|Rent
|6 months
|$90
|Rent
|12 months
|$120
Includes 5 activations (as per MQL5 Market policy).
🧩 Support & Updates
Free lifetime updates via MQL5 Market
Priority customer support (response within 24 hours)
Regular strategy improvements and optimizations