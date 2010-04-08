Gold Smart Turtle
- Experts
- Premananth R
- 버전: 3.2
- 업데이트됨: 18 11월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Gold Smart Turtle – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5)
Recommended Trading Setup
-
Trading Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Broker Type: ECN / RAW / Low-spread brokers (recommended)
-
Timeframe: M5 (fixed)
-
Strategy Type: Rule-based technical trading system
-
Trade Mode: Single-order execution
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 USD (or equivalent)
Broker & Account Compatibility
-
Works with all broker quote formats (2-digit / 3-digit)
-
Supports any account base currency
-
Compatible with all XAUUSD symbol variations
-
Independent of broker GMT offset
-
No special setup required — attach the EA and enable Algo Trading
Key Features
Capital Protection Focus
Gold Smart Turtle is designed with account safety as a priority. The EA avoids high-risk trading techniques such as martingale, grid, arbitrage, or recovery systems.
-
Controlled market exposure
-
Stable and predictable drawdown behavior
-
Emphasis on consistency rather than high trade frequency
Intelligent Risk Management
Each trade uses dynamically calculated Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels based on market volatility using ATR. Position size and risk are managed according to predefined parameters.
-
Configurable risk settings
-
Balanced risk-to-reward structure
-
Adaptive behavior during changing market conditions
Smart Trade Execution
-
Supports both hedging and netting account types
-
Adapts execution logic based on volatility
-
Allows 1–3 simultaneous positions (user configurable)
-
Re-evaluates conditions after every closed trade
-
Filters entries during unstable or irregular market phases
How to Start
-
Attach Gold Smart Turtle to an XAUUSD M5 chart
-
Choose your preferred risk level (lower risk recommended initially)
-
Set maximum allowed positions (1–3) or keep default values
-
Enable Algo Trading in MT5
The EA will automatically monitor market conditions and execute trades based on its internal rules.
Important Notice
-
Always test the EA on a demo account under your broker’s trading conditions before using it on a live account
-
Spread, execution speed, and broker conditions may affect performance
-
Trading involves risk, and no trading system can guarantee profits