Gold Smart Turtle

Gold Smart Turtle – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (MT5)

Recommended Trading Setup

  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Broker Type: ECN / RAW / Low-spread brokers (recommended)

  • Timeframe: M5 (fixed)

  • Strategy Type: Rule-based technical trading system

  • Trade Mode: Single-order execution

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 USD (or equivalent)

Broker & Account Compatibility

  • Works with all broker quote formats (2-digit / 3-digit)

  • Supports any account base currency

  • Compatible with all XAUUSD symbol variations

  • Independent of broker GMT offset

  • No special setup required — attach the EA and enable Algo Trading

Key Features

Capital Protection Focus

Gold Smart Turtle is designed with account safety as a priority. The EA avoids high-risk trading techniques such as martingale, grid, arbitrage, or recovery systems.

  • Controlled market exposure

  • Stable and predictable drawdown behavior

  • Emphasis on consistency rather than high trade frequency

Intelligent Risk Management

Each trade uses dynamically calculated Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels based on market volatility using ATR. Position size and risk are managed according to predefined parameters.

  • Configurable risk settings

  • Balanced risk-to-reward structure

  • Adaptive behavior during changing market conditions

Smart Trade Execution

  • Supports both hedging and netting account types

  • Adapts execution logic based on volatility

  • Allows 1–3 simultaneous positions (user configurable)

  • Re-evaluates conditions after every closed trade

  • Filters entries during unstable or irregular market phases

How to Start

  1. Attach Gold Smart Turtle to an XAUUSD M5 chart

  2. Choose your preferred risk level (lower risk recommended initially)

  3. Set maximum allowed positions (1–3) or keep default values

  4. Enable Algo Trading in MT5

The EA will automatically monitor market conditions and execute trades based on its internal rules.

Important Notice

  • Always test the EA on a demo account under your broker’s trading conditions before using it on a live account

  • Spread, execution speed, and broker conditions may affect performance

  • Trading involves risk, and no trading system can guarantee profits


