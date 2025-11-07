Auto TP SL By ORA

Forex EA Manager - Professional Position Management Tool

📋 Overview

Forex EA Manager is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to provide professional position management capabilities for forex traders. This EA focuses on risk management and trade optimization through advanced order management features.

🚀 Key Features

🛡️ Risk Management

Automated Stop Loss & Take Profit : Configurable SL/TP levels with pip-based calculation

Flexible TP/SL Control : Enable/disable functionality based on your trading strategy

Smart Position Protection: Comprehensive risk management system

⚡ Advanced Order Management

Trailing Stop System : Dynamic stop loss adjustment with customizable parameters Adjustable trailing start distance Configurable trailing step size Real-time position monitoring

Breakeven Protection : Automated breakeven activation Customizable breakeven trigger level Zero-risk position management Smart price level detection



🎯 Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Language : MQL5

Compatibility : All MT5 brokers

Instruments: All forex pairs and symbols

⚙️ Input Parameters

Basic Settings

StopLoss - Stop Loss in pips

TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips

Advanced Features

EnableTrailingStop (True/false) - Activate trailing stop system

TrailingStart - Trailing activation distance (pips)

TrailingDistance - Trailing step size (pips)

Risk Protection

EnableBreakeven (True/false) - Enable breakeven protection

BreakevenStart - Breakeven activation level (pips)

Configuration

Adjust parameters according to your strategy

Enable required features

Set appropriate risk levels Activation Enable "Auto Trading" in MT5

Allow EA to trade

Monitor initial performance

💡 Optimal Usage

Recommended Settings

Conservative Trading : Enable TP/SL + Breakeven

Active Trading : Full trailing stop system

Scalping: Tight stops with breakeven protection

Symbol Compatibility

Works with all forex majors and minors

Suitable for all timeframes

Compatible with any trading strategy

📊 Performance Benefits

✅ Advantages

Automated Risk Management : Reduces emotional trading

24/7 Operation : Continuous market monitoring

Flexible Configuration : Adapts to any trading style

Reliable Execution: Built on robust MQL5 architecture

🎯 Ideal For

Position traders seeking automation

Risk-averse investors

Multi-currency portfolio management

Strategy developers and testers

🔒 Safety Features

Stable Operation : Professional error handling

Broker Compatibility : Works with all MT5 brokers

No Requotes : Advanced order execution system

Real-time Monitoring: Continuous position tracking

📈 Trading Flexibility

The EA Manager doesn't open positions automatically, making it perfect for:

Manual trading enhancement

Existing strategy optimization

Portfolio risk management

Educational purposes



