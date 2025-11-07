Auto TP SL By ORA

Forex EA Manager - Professional Position Management Tool

📋 Overview

Forex EA Manager is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to provide professional position management capabilities for forex traders. This EA focuses on risk management and trade optimization through advanced order management features.

🚀 Key Features

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Automated Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable SL/TP levels with pip-based calculation

  • Flexible TP/SL Control: Enable/disable functionality based on your trading strategy

  • Smart Position Protection: Comprehensive risk management system

⚡ Advanced Order Management

  • Trailing Stop System: Dynamic stop loss adjustment with customizable parameters

    • Adjustable trailing start distance

    • Configurable trailing step size

    • Real-time position monitoring

  • Breakeven Protection: Automated breakeven activation

    • Customizable breakeven trigger level

    • Zero-risk position management

    • Smart price level detection

🎯 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Language: MQL5

  • Compatibility: All MT5 brokers

  • Instruments: All forex pairs and symbols

⚙️ Input Parameters

Basic Settings

  • StopLoss   - Stop Loss in pips

  • TakeProfit   - Take Profit in pips

Advanced Features

  • EnableTrailingStop  (True/false) - Activate trailing stop system

  • TrailingStart   - Trailing activation distance (pips)

  • TrailingDistance   - Trailing step size (pips)

Risk Protection

  • EnableBreakeven  (True/false) - Enable breakeven protection

  • BreakevenStart   - Breakeven activation level (pips)  

  • Configuration

    • Adjust parameters according to your strategy

    • Enable required features

    • Set appropriate risk levels

  2. Activation

    • Enable "Auto Trading" in MT5

    • Allow EA to trade

    • Monitor initial performance

💡 Optimal Usage

Recommended Settings

  • Conservative Trading: Enable TP/SL + Breakeven

  • Active Trading: Full trailing stop system

  • Scalping: Tight stops with breakeven protection

Symbol Compatibility

  • Works with all forex majors and minors

  • Suitable for all timeframes

  • Compatible with any trading strategy

📊 Performance Benefits

✅ Advantages

  • Automated Risk Management: Reduces emotional trading

  • 24/7 Operation: Continuous market monitoring

  • Flexible Configuration: Adapts to any trading style

  • Reliable Execution: Built on robust MQL5 architecture

🎯 Ideal For

  • Position traders seeking automation

  • Risk-averse investors

  • Multi-currency portfolio management

  • Strategy developers and testers

🔒 Safety Features

  • Stable Operation: Professional error handling

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers

  • No Requotes: Advanced order execution system

  • Real-time Monitoring: Continuous position tracking

📈 Trading Flexibility

The EA Manager doesn't open positions automatically, making it perfect for:

  • Manual trading enhancement

  • Existing strategy optimization

  • Portfolio risk management

  • Educational purposes



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ora Trade Manager Dashbord
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Yardımcı programlar
Overview ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a powerful manual trade management dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with quick and efficient control over their open positions, allowing them to modify SL/TP, set breakeven, and close trades with just one click. This EA is not an automated trading system—it’s a manual trade assistant that helps traders manage multiple positions efficiently without manually adjusting each one. Key Features One-Click Trade Management Modify Stop
Ora Gold No Loss
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold No Loss EA Pro – 100% Smart Strategy for XAU/USD Gold No Loss EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) traders who seek consistent profitability with no losing trades strategy . This EA uses an advanced grid-based trading system with smart order management, daily/weekly profit tracking, and integrated sell-side protection to maximize profit and minimize drawdowns.   REAL ACCOUNT SIGNAL : Link  Key Features 100% No-Loss Logic – All trades are man
Ora MA Master
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview ORA MA Master EA is a sophisticated yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor that implements a proven moving average crossover strategy. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA automatically identifies and executes high-probability trading opportunities based on the crossover of two moving averages. Key Features Smart Trading Strategy Dual MA Crossover System: Utilizes both fast and slow moving averages to generate precise entry and exit signals Trend Following: Capitalizes
Trade Zone Manager
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 TradeZone Manager – Advanced Position Cluster Control EA Trade Smarter – Earn Steady Profits. MT5 TradeZone Manager is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who use high-volume or full-margin trading strategies within specific pip ranges. It automatically manages your positions inside a defined “Trade Zone,” ensuring your stop loss and take profit levels stay perfectly synchronized — saving you time and reducing risk. Key Features Zone-Based SL/TP Management When you modi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt