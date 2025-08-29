Ora MA Master

Overview

ORA MA Master EA is a sophisticated yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor that implements a proven moving average crossover strategy. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA automatically identifies and executes high-probability trading opportunities based on the crossover of two moving averages.



Key Features 🚀

Smart Trading Strategy

Dual MA Crossover System: Utilizes both fast and slow moving averages to generate precise entry and exit signals Trend Following: Capitalizes on strong market trends by entering trades at the beginning of new trend movements Automatic Position Management: Closes existing positions and opens new ones when opposite signals occur

⚙️ Flexible Configuration

Customizable MA Settings: Choose from 4 different MA types (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) with adjustable periods Adjustable Lot Size: Set your preferred trade volume according to your risk management strategy Multiple Timeframe Compatibility: Works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1

🎯 Advanced Symbol Handling

Smart Order Execution: Automatically detects symbol type and uses appropriate filling mode Metal Trading Support: Special handling for XAUUSD (Gold) and other metals

Broker Compatibility: Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5

📊Professional Dashboard

Real-time Monitoring: Beautiful dark-themed dashboard displaying all essential information


 Great for learning about MA crossover strategies Ideal For Beginner traders looking for automated trading solutions Experienced traders wanting to diversify with trend-following strategies Investors seeking passive income opportunities Educational purposes to study moving average crossover systems

Support For technical support and questions:

Telegram: https://t.me/ApexForex_Admin

Note: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and ensure you understand the risks involved before using this or any Expert Advisor.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ora Gold No Loss
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold No Loss EA Pro – 100% Smart Strategy for XAU/USD Gold No Loss EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) traders who seek consistent profitability with no losing trades strategy . This EA uses an advanced grid-based trading system with smart order management, daily/weekly profit tracking, and integrated sell-side protection to maximize profit and minimize drawdowns.   REAL ACCOUNT SIGNAL : Link  Key Features 100% No-Loss Logic – All trades are man
Ora Trade Manager Dashbord
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Yardımcı programlar
Overview ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a powerful manual trade management dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with quick and efficient control over their open positions, allowing them to modify SL/TP, set breakeven, and close trades with just one click. This EA is not an automated trading system—it’s a manual trade assistant that helps traders manage multiple positions efficiently without manually adjusting each one. Key Features One-Click Trade Management Modify Stop
