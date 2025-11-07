Auto TP SL By ORA
- Utilitaires
- Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📋 Overview
Forex EA Manager is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to provide professional position management capabilities for forex traders. This EA focuses on risk management and trade optimization through advanced order management features.
🚀 Key Features
🛡️ Risk Management
-
Automated Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable SL/TP levels with pip-based calculation
-
Flexible TP/SL Control: Enable/disable functionality based on your trading strategy
-
Smart Position Protection: Comprehensive risk management system
⚡ Advanced Order Management
-
Trailing Stop System: Dynamic stop loss adjustment with customizable parameters
-
Adjustable trailing start distance
-
Configurable trailing step size
-
Real-time position monitoring
-
-
Breakeven Protection: Automated breakeven activation
-
Customizable breakeven trigger level
-
Zero-risk position management
-
Smart price level detection
-
🎯 Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Language: MQL5
-
Compatibility: All MT5 brokers
-
Instruments: All forex pairs and symbols
⚙️ Input Parameters
Basic Settings
-
StopLoss - Stop Loss in pips
-
TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips
Advanced Features
-
EnableTrailingStop (True/false) - Activate trailing stop system
-
TrailingStart - Trailing activation distance (pips)
-
TrailingDistance - Trailing step size (pips)
Risk Protection
-
EnableBreakeven (True/false) - Enable breakeven protection
-
BreakevenStart - Breakeven activation level (pips)
-
Configuration
-
Adjust parameters according to your strategy
-
Enable required features
-
Set appropriate risk levels
-
-
Activation
-
Enable "Auto Trading" in MT5
-
Allow EA to trade
-
Monitor initial performance
-
💡 Optimal Usage
Recommended Settings
-
Conservative Trading: Enable TP/SL + Breakeven
-
Active Trading: Full trailing stop system
-
Scalping: Tight stops with breakeven protection
Symbol Compatibility
-
Works with all forex majors and minors
-
Suitable for all timeframes
-
Compatible with any trading strategy
📊 Performance Benefits
✅ Advantages
-
Automated Risk Management: Reduces emotional trading
-
24/7 Operation: Continuous market monitoring
-
Flexible Configuration: Adapts to any trading style
-
Reliable Execution: Built on robust MQL5 architecture
🎯 Ideal For
-
Position traders seeking automation
-
Risk-averse investors
-
Multi-currency portfolio management
-
Strategy developers and testers
🔒 Safety Features
-
Stable Operation: Professional error handling
-
Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers
-
No Requotes: Advanced order execution system
-
Real-time Monitoring: Continuous position tracking
📈 Trading Flexibility
The EA Manager doesn't open positions automatically, making it perfect for:
-
Manual trading enhancement
-
Existing strategy optimization
-
Portfolio risk management
-
Educational purposes