Ora Gold No Loss

Gold No Loss EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) traders who seek consistent profitability with no losing trades strategy.
This EA uses an advanced grid-based trading system with smart order management, daily/weekly profit tracking, and integrated sell-side protection to maximize profit and minimize drawdowns.
🔑 Key Features
✅ 100% No-Loss Logic – All trades are managed to close in profit
✅ Optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) – Built and tested exclusively for Gold trading✅ Smart Grid System – Places dynamic buy orders at precise grid levels
✅ Automatic Take-Profit Handling – Orders close only in profit
✅ Optional Sell Protection Mode – Hedge logic for extra profit
✅ Profit Tracker Dashboard – Real-time display of balance, equity, drawdown, and performance
✅ Daily & Weekly Reset – Tracks and resets profits automatically
✅ Low Risk, Stable Growth – Designed for long-term capital preservation
⚙️ Input Parameters
LotSize – Adjustable starting lot size (default: 0.01)
GridDistance – Distance between buy orders (default: 500 points)
EnableSellProfit – Activate sell-side hedging protection (true/false)
MaxGridOrders – Maximum allowed grid orders (default: 1000)
📊 Dashboard Information
EA Name & Symbol
Server Time
Balance, Equity & Drawdown
Active Orders / Max Orders
Next Grid Level
Sell Protection Status
EA License Status (Running/Expired)
⚡ Why Choose Gold No Loss EA Pro?
Unlike most grid systems that risk margin calls, Gold No Loss EA Pro is designed with a no-loss guarantee strategy, meaning:
All positions are safely managed
Grid entries are controlled to avoid overexposure
Every closed trade ends in profit
Set files for Recomended capitals
📌 Important Notes
This EA is licensed per account (linked to your MT4/MT5 Login ID)
Optimized for XAU/USD on M1–H1 charts
Best results with low spread, ECN brokers
Recommended VPS hosting for 24/7 stability
📌 Recommendations
💰 Minimum Deposit
Cent Account → 300 USD = 30,000 USC
Real Account → 30,000 USD
👉 Based on your capital, EA input parameters can be adjusted accordingly.
👉 For higher deposit amounts, the EA can be used with very safe settings.
👉 This EA is capable of handling up to 10,000 pips drawdown without margin call (tested & verified).
⚡ A personalized set file matching your deposit amount will be provided upon request.
📌 Recommended Brokers
A broker with SWAP Free Account is highly recommended.
For details about recommended brokers, please contact us directly.
Leverage → 1:1000 or higher leverage brokers are ideal for maximum efficiency.
JustMarket MT4
LIve Signals (Demo Account)
Server : Justmarket-Demo
Login ID : 8305471
PW : Aa123456@