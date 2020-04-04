Ora Gold No Loss

Gold No Loss EA Pro – 100% Smart Strategy for XAU/USD

Gold No Loss EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) traders who seek consistent profitability with no losing trades strategy.
This EA uses an advanced grid-based trading system with smart order management, daily/weekly profit tracking, and integrated sell-side protection to maximize profit and minimize drawdowns.  


REAL ACCOUNT SIGNAL : Link 

🔑 Key Features

  • 100% No-Loss Logic – All trades are managed to close in profit

  • Optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) – Built and tested exclusively for Gold trading✅ Smart Grid System – Places dynamic buy orders at precise grid levels

  • Automatic Take-Profit Handling – Orders close only in profit

  • Optional Sell Protection Mode – Hedge logic for extra profit

  • Profit Tracker Dashboard – Real-time display of balance, equity, drawdown, and performance

  • Daily & Weekly Reset – Tracks and resets profits automatically

  • Low Risk, Stable Growth – Designed for long-term capital preservation

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • LotSize – Adjustable starting lot size (default: 0.01)

  • GridDistance – Distance between buy orders (default: 500 points)

  • EnableSellProfit – Activate sell-side hedging protection (true/false)

  • MaxGridOrders – Maximum allowed grid orders (default: 1000)

📊 Dashboard Information

  • EA Name & Symbol

  • Server Time

  • Balance, Equity & Drawdown

  • Active Orders / Max Orders

  • Next Grid Level

  • Sell Protection Status

  • EA License Status (Running/Expired)

Why Choose Gold No Loss EA Pro?

Unlike most grid systems that risk margin calls, Gold No Loss EA Pro is designed with a no-loss guarantee strategy, meaning:

  • All positions are safely managed

  • Grid entries are controlled to avoid overexposure

  • Every closed trade ends in profit

  • Set files for Recomended capitals

📌 Important Notes

  • This EA is licensed per account (linked to your MT4/MT5 Login ID)

  • Optimized for XAU/USD on M1–H1 charts

  • Best results with low spread, ECN brokers

  • Recommended VPS hosting for 24/7 stability

📌 Recommendations

💰 Minimum Deposit

  • Cent Account → 300 USD = 30,000 USC

  • Real Account → 30,000 USD

👉 Based on your capital, EA input parameters can be adjusted accordingly.
👉 For higher deposit amounts, the EA can be used with very safe settings.
👉 This EA is capable of handling up to 10,000 pips drawdown without margin call (tested & verified).

⚡ A personalized set file matching your deposit amount will be provided upon request.

📌 Recommended Brokers

  • A broker with SWAP Free Account is highly recommended.

  • For details about recommended brokers, please contact us directly.

Leverage → 1:1000 or higher leverage brokers are ideal for maximum efficiency.

JustMarket MT4


LIve Signals (Demo Account)

Server : Justmarket-Demo

Login ID : 8305471

PW : Aa123456@



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ora Trade Manager Dashbord
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Yardımcı programlar
Overview ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a powerful manual trade management dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with quick and efficient control over their open positions, allowing them to modify SL/TP, set breakeven, and close trades with just one click. This EA is not an automated trading system—it’s a manual trade assistant that helps traders manage multiple positions efficiently without manually adjusting each one. Key Features One-Click Trade Management Modify Stop
FREE
Ora MA Master
Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview ORA MA Master EA is a sophisticated yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor that implements a proven moving average crossover strategy. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA automatically identifies and executes high-probability trading opportunities based on the crossover of two moving averages. Key Features Smart Trading Strategy Dual MA Crossover System: Utilizes both fast and slow moving averages to generate precise entry and exit signals Trend Following: Capitalizes
