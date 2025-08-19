Ora Trade Manager Dashbord

🔹 Overview

ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a powerful manual trade management dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with quick and efficient control over their open positions, allowing them to modify SL/TP, set breakeven, and close trades with just one click. This EA is not an automated trading system—it’s a manual trade assistant that helps traders manage multiple positions efficiently without manually adjusting each one.

🔹 Key Features

✅ One-Click Trade Management Modify Stop Loss (SL) for all Buy/Sell trades Modify Take Profit (TP) for all Buy/Sell trades Set Breakeven (BE) for all trades Close all trades, only profitable trades, or only losing trades

✅ Customizable Dashboard Choose which buttons to display (SL/TP/BE/Close options) Adjustable position on the chart (top-right, top-left, etc.) Clean, user-friendly interface

✅ Works with Any Trading Strategy Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.) No conflicts with other EAs or indicators

✅ Lightweight & Efficient No unnecessary calculations—only executes when you click a button Does not slow down your MT5 terminal

🔹 How It Works

(Step-by-Step) Attach to Chart Simply drag and drop the EA onto your MT5 chart. Customize Dashboard (Optional) Enable/disable buttons via input parameters. Adjust the dashboard position (top-right, top-left, etc.). Manage Trades with One Click Enter SL/TP values in the input fields. Click buttons to: Set SL for all Buy/Sell trades Set TP for all Buy/Sell trades Move all trades to Breakeven (BE) Close all trades, only profitable trades, or only losing trades

🔹 Why Use ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5?

✔ Saves Time – No need to manually adjust each trade.

✔ Reduces Errors – Avoid mistakes in fast-moving markets.

✔ Improves Discipline – Helps enforce risk management rules.

✔ Works with Any Broker – No restrictions on trading conditions.

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

Manual traders who want faster trade management Scalpers & day traders who need quick SL/TP adjustments Swing traders managing multiple positions Hedging strategies requiring fast trade closures

🔹 Final Thoughts

ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a must-have tool for traders who want full control over their positions without the hassle of manual adjustments. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this dashboard will streamline your trading process and help you trade more efficiently.

🚀 Try it today and take your trade management to the next level!


Filtrele:
Gayan Arachchige Don Kodithuwakku
188
Gayan Arachchige Don Kodithuwakku 2025.08.19 16:49 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
372
Geliştiriciden yanıt Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala 2025.08.19 17:33
Thank you so much for your valuable feedback! 🙏
I’m really glad you found it useful. great idea—we’ll definitely consider including that in the next update to make it even more powerful for you. Your suggestions mean a lot to us. 🚀
