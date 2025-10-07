Trade Zone Manager

🧠 MT5 TradeZone Manager – Advanced Position Cluster Control EA

Trade Smarter – Earn Steady Profits.

MT5 TradeZone Manager is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who use high-volume or full-margin trading strategies within specific pip ranges. It automatically manages your positions inside a defined “Trade Zone,” ensuring your stop loss and take profit levels stay perfectly synchronized — saving you time and reducing risk.

🚀 Key Features

📌 Zone-Based SL/TP Management

When you modify the SL or TP of one position, the EA instantly applies the same levels to all trades within the pip zone .

🔄 Automatic Position Sync

If the first trade of the zone is closed, all remaining positions can be automatically closed — keeping your risk controlled.

⚙️ Customizable Pip Range

Define your trade zone size in pips to match your strategy perfectly.

🧭 Low Latency & Lightweight

Optimized for fast execution without slowing down your terminal.

📝 Clear Chart Labels & Alerts

Easily track zone boundaries and modifications in real time.

💡 Why Use MT5 TradeZone Manager?

Managing multiple positions manually is time-consuming and error-prone, especially during volatile markets. This EA simplifies the entire process, giving you precise control, speed, and consistency.

🧪 Best For

Scalpers using tight pip zones

Grid or Martingale traders

Full-margin or high-volume traders

Traders who manage clusters of orders

📋 Inputs Overview

ZonePips – Set the pip range for the trade zone

SyncSLTP – Enable/disable automatic SL/TP sync

CloseAllOnMasterClose – Close zone trades when first trade closes

Notifications – Enable push / alert notifications

🛠️ Compatibility