Trade Zone Manager
- Yardımcı programlar
- Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🧠 MT5 TradeZone Manager – Advanced Position Cluster Control EA
Trade Smarter – Earn Steady Profits.
MT5 TradeZone Manager is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who use high-volume or full-margin trading strategies within specific pip ranges. It automatically manages your positions inside a defined “Trade Zone,” ensuring your stop loss and take profit levels stay perfectly synchronized — saving you time and reducing risk.
🚀 Key Features
-
📌 Zone-Based SL/TP Management
When you modify the SL or TP of one position, the EA instantly applies the same levels to all trades within the pip zone.
-
🔄 Automatic Position Sync
If the first trade of the zone is closed, all remaining positions can be automatically closed — keeping your risk controlled.
-
⚙️ Customizable Pip Range
Define your trade zone size in pips to match your strategy perfectly.
-
🧭 Low Latency & Lightweight
Optimized for fast execution without slowing down your terminal.
-
📝 Clear Chart Labels & Alerts
Easily track zone boundaries and modifications in real time.
💡 Why Use MT5 TradeZone Manager?
Managing multiple positions manually is time-consuming and error-prone, especially during volatile markets. This EA simplifies the entire process, giving you precise control, speed, and consistency.
🧪 Best For
-
Scalpers using tight pip zones
-
Grid or Martingale traders
-
Full-margin or high-volume traders
-
Traders who manage clusters of orders
📋 Inputs Overview
-
ZonePips – Set the pip range for the trade zone
-
SyncSLTP – Enable/disable automatic SL/TP sync
-
CloseAllOnMasterClose – Close zone trades when first trade closes
-
Notifications – Enable push / alert notifications
🛠️ Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: Works on any pair
-
Timeframe: Any
-
Account Types: Hedging & Netting