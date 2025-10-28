SR Zone Manager

SR Zone Manager is a clean and intuitive support/resistance zone tool designed for manual traders who want full control of their chart — without relying on signal-based indicators.

It automatically draws structured SR zones using round-number logic, then lets you manage those zones directly on the chart using hotkeys and mouse clicks.

🔑 Key Features:

  • ✅ Auto-draws support/resistance zones based on round-number spacing
  • ✅ Click + hotkey zone management: hide, highlight, or keep key levels
  • ✅ Clean and distraction-free chart interface
  • ✅ Per-symbol + timeframe settings saved automatically
  • ✅ Zones stay persistent even after MT5 restart

🎛️ Hotkey Controls (customizable) :

  • H  — Toggle visibility of all zones
  • Q / A  — Increase or decrease zone interval
  • K  — Activate "Keep Mode"
  • C  — Cycle through predefined keep zone colors
  • 🖱️ Click a zone (while Keep Mode is active) to change its color

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Manual or discretionary traders
  • Price action / SMC traders who need clean, relevant SR zones
  • Traders who want clarity over clutter
  • Anyone looking for a non-intrusive SR tool with full control

⚙️ Additional Info:

  • Compatible with all instruments — including forex, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies across any timeframe.
  • Lightweight and non-repainting
  • Info panel included (interval, visibility, mode)
  • Rental option available for short-term testing
  • One-time purchase includes lifetime updates
