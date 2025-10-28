SR Zone Manager
- Indicateurs
- Sahlan Ginting
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
🧭 SR Zone Manager
SR Zone Manager is a clean and intuitive support/resistance zone tool designed for manual traders who want full control of their chart — without relying on signal-based indicators.
It automatically draws structured SR zones using round-number logic, then lets you manage those zones directly on the chart using hotkeys and mouse clicks.
🔑 Key Features:
- ✅ Auto-draws support/resistance zones based on round-number spacing
- ✅ Click + hotkey zone management: hide, highlight, or keep key levels
- ✅ Clean and distraction-free chart interface
- ✅ Per-symbol + timeframe settings saved automatically
- ✅ Zones stay persistent even after MT5 restart
🎛️ Hotkey Controls (customizable) :
- H — Toggle visibility of all zones
- Q / A — Increase or decrease zone interval
- K — Activate "Keep Mode"
- C — Cycle through predefined keep zone colors
- 🖱️ Click a zone (while Keep Mode is active) to change its color
🎯 Ideal For:
- Manual or discretionary traders
- Price action / SMC traders who need clean, relevant SR zones
- Traders who want clarity over clutter
- Anyone looking for a non-intrusive SR tool with full control
⚙️ Additional Info:
- Compatible with all instruments — including forex, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies across any timeframe.
- Lightweight and non-repainting
- Info panel included (interval, visibility, mode)
- Rental option available for short-term testing
- One-time purchase includes lifetime updates