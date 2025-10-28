🧭 SR Zone Manager

SR Zone Manager is a clean and intuitive support/resistance zone tool designed for manual traders who want full control of their chart — without relying on signal-based indicators.

It automatically draws structured SR zones using round-number logic, then lets you manage those zones directly on the chart using hotkeys and mouse clicks.

🔑 Key Features:

✅ Auto-draws support/resistance zones based on round-number spacing

✅ Click + hotkey zone management: hide, highlight, or keep key levels

✅ Clean and distraction-free chart interface

✅ Per-symbol + timeframe settings saved automatically

✅ Zones stay persistent even after MT5 restart

🎛️ Hotkey Controls (customizable) :

H — Toggle visibility of all zones

Q / A — Increase or decrease zone interval

K — Activate "Keep Mode"

C — Cycle through predefined keep zone colors

🖱️ Click a zone (while Keep Mode is active) to change its color

🎯 Ideal For:

Manual or discretionary traders

Price action / SMC traders who need clean, relevant SR zones

Traders who want clarity over clutter

Anyone looking for a non-intrusive SR tool with full control

⚙️ Additional Info: