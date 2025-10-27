RangerTrader

Advertising Brochure: Trading Advisor Ranger v1.02

Professional Range Trading Tool

"Range Breaker" Strategy: Innovative Market Approach

Ranger is an intelligent trading system based on price range breakouts with mathematically verified risk management. The algorithm combines entry precision with multi-level capital protection.

TOP-10 Ranger Advantages in Ascending Effectiveness:

10. Multi-Level Deposit Protection
- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
- Built-in volatility filters
- Range size control

9. Virtual Trailing Stop
- Dynamic Stop Loss movement upon reaching target profit
- Adaptation to current market volatility
- Profit protection without premature closing

8. Precise Entry Signals
- False breakout filtering through ShiftSignal parameter
- Signal confirmation with time filter
- Exclusion of noise movements

7. Smart Position Management
- Re-entry system during trend continuation
- Maximum trade number limitation
- ATR filter for re-entries

6. Optimized Trading Sessions
- Trading only within specified time frames
- Automatic closing at session end
- Exclusion of overnight and low-liquidity periods

5. Flexible Visualization
- Two color schemes (dark/light)
- Customizable range display
- Informative trading panel

4. Market Adaptation
- Dynamic ATR calculation for volatility assessment
- Automatic adjustment to range size
- Accounting for various instrument specifics

3. Risk Management System
- Lot calculation based on deposit percentage
- Stop Loss based on range size
- Maximum per-trade risk limitation

2. Application Versatility
- Works on any financial instruments
- Configurable for various timeframes
- Adaptable to any deposit size

1. Proven Effectiveness
- Stable profitability in different market conditions
- Minimal drawdown through competent management
- Long-term strategy sustainability

Comparison with Traditional Methods:

Traditional Strategies: Manual risk calculation, Emotional decisions, Constant monitoring, Static Stop Loss, Limited time frames

Ranger v1.02: Automatic risk management, Strict algorithm adherence, Full automation, Dynamic trailing, 24/7 monitoring

Trading Examples on Different Accounts:

Example 1: Conservative Approach ($1000 account)
Instrument: XAUUSD
Risk per trade: 1%
Result: 5-7% monthly with up to 15% drawdown

Example 2: Standard Account ($5000)
Instrument: EURUSD, GBPUSD
Risk per trade: 2%
Result: 8-12% monthly with up to 20% drawdown

Example 3: Aggressive Approach ($10000)
Instrument: XAUUSD, USOIL
Risk per trade: 2.5%
Result: 12-18% monthly with up to 25% drawdown

Example 4: Portfolio Approach ($25000)
Instruments: 4 currency pairs + gold
Risk per trade: 1.5%
Result: 10-15% monthly with up to 18% drawdown

Example 5: Professional Account ($50000+)
Instruments: Diversified portfolio
Risk per trade: 1-2%
Result: 15-20% monthly with up to 22% drawdown

Key Settings and Parameters:

Main Trading Parameters:
- Symbol: Trading instrument selection
- Start/End Time: Time range definition
- Risk Percent: Per-trade risk control
- Shift Signal: False breakout filter

Protection Mechanisms:
- LimZoneSize: Maximum range size limitation
- AlowedATR: ATR filter for re-entries
- TotalProfit: Trailing stop activation level

Advanced Functions:
- DynamicTrall: Dynamic trailing for second entries
- StopFirstEnt: Dynamic stop for first positions
- AlowedSecond: Trend re-entry system

Contacts and Support:

Developer: VoldMarius Ltd.
Telegram: @TrendHunterEA
YouTube: Major League of Speculators

Complete Video Training:
For deep understanding of all advisor aspects and configuration subtleties, watch our detailed video:


In the video you'll find:
- Step-by-step configuration of all parameters
- Real trading examples
- Back-testing results analysis
- Optimization recommendations for various instruments
- Answers to frequent questions

Conclusion:

Ranger v1.02 is not just an advisor, but a comprehensive trading system that combines entry precision, multi-level protection and market condition adaptability. The strategy has proven its effectiveness across various markets and time intervals, providing stable results with minimal trader intervention.

Start professional trading with Ranger today and feel confident tomorrow!

Trading on financial markets involves risk of capital loss.  
