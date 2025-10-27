RangerTrader

Advertising Brochure: Trading Advisor Ranger v1.02





Ranger is an intelligent trading system based on price range breakouts with mathematically verified risk management. The algorithm combines entry precision with multi-level capital protection.





TOP-10 Ranger Advantages in Ascending Effectiveness:





10. Multi-Level Deposit Protection

- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

- Built-in volatility filters

- Range size control





9. Virtual Trailing Stop

- Dynamic Stop Loss movement upon reaching target profit

- Adaptation to current market volatility

- Profit protection without premature closing





8. Precise Entry Signals

- False breakout filtering through ShiftSignal parameter

- Signal confirmation with time filter

- Exclusion of noise movements





7. Smart Position Management

- Re-entry system during trend continuation

- Maximum trade number limitation

- ATR filter for re-entries





6. Optimized Trading Sessions

- Trading only within specified time frames

- Automatic closing at session end

- Exclusion of overnight and low-liquidity periods





5. Flexible Visualization

- Two color schemes (dark/light)

- Customizable range display

- Informative trading panel





4. Market Adaptation

- Dynamic ATR calculation for volatility assessment

- Automatic adjustment to range size

- Accounting for various instrument specifics





3. Risk Management System

- Lot calculation based on deposit percentage

- Stop Loss based on range size

- Maximum per-trade risk limitation





2. Application Versatility

- Works on any financial instruments

- Configurable for various timeframes

- Adaptable to any deposit size





1. Proven Effectiveness

- Stable profitability in different market conditions

- Minimal drawdown through competent management

- Long-term strategy sustainability





Comparison with Traditional Methods:





Traditional Strategies: Manual risk calculation, Emotional decisions, Constant monitoring, Static Stop Loss, Limited time frames





Ranger v1.02: Automatic risk management, Strict algorithm adherence, Full automation, Dynamic trailing, 24/7 monitoring





Trading Examples on Different Accounts:





Example 1: Conservative Approach ($1000 account)

Instrument: XAUUSD

Risk per trade: 1%

Result: 5-7% monthly with up to 15% drawdown





Example 2: Standard Account ($5000)

Instrument: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Risk per trade: 2%

Result: 8-12% monthly with up to 20% drawdown





Example 3: Aggressive Approach ($10000)

Instrument: XAUUSD, USOIL

Risk per trade: 2.5%

Result: 12-18% monthly with up to 25% drawdown





Example 4: Portfolio Approach ($25000)

Instruments: 4 currency pairs + gold

Risk per trade: 1.5%

Result: 10-15% monthly with up to 18% drawdown





Example 5: Professional Account ($50000+)

Instruments: Diversified portfolio

Risk per trade: 1-2%

Result: 15-20% monthly with up to 22% drawdown





Key Settings and Parameters:





Main Trading Parameters:

- Symbol: Trading instrument selection

- Start/End Time: Time range definition

- Risk Percent: Per-trade risk control

- Shift Signal: False breakout filter





Protection Mechanisms:

- LimZoneSize: Maximum range size limitation

- AlowedATR: ATR filter for re-entries

- TotalProfit: Trailing stop activation level





Advanced Functions:

- DynamicTrall: Dynamic trailing for second entries

- StopFirstEnt: Dynamic stop for first positions

- AlowedSecond: Trend re-entry system





In the video you'll find:

- Step-by-step configuration of all parameters

- Real trading examples

- Back-testing results analysis

- Optimization recommendations for various instruments

- Answers to frequent questions





