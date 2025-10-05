ImbalanceDetector

ImbalanceCandleAnalyzer: Your Algorithmic Edge on ICT Imbalances

if you're familiar with the ICT strategy, you know that Price Imbalances (or FVGs) are the cornerstone of high-probability entries. These are the "roadmaps" left by smart money. But manually hunting for them on the chart wastes hours, leads to missed opportunities, and human error.

The ImbalanceCandleAnalyzer is a tool that transforms complex ICT theory into clear, visual trading signals right on your chart.

Unmistakable Visualization: No more squinting at every candle. The indicator automatically identifies and highlights zones of bullish and bearish imbalances. Green rectangles for buy zones. Red for sell zones. It's genius in its simplicity. Intelligent Recognition: This indicator doesn't just draw gaps. It analyzes the context: Size Filter: Eliminates "noise" thanks to the MinGapSize setting.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Discover key imbalances on a higher timeframe ( SourceTimeframe ) that will act as powerful magnets for price on your trading TF.

Auto-Prolongation ( ProlongationBars ): The zone automatically extends to the right, remaining visible until price decides to engage with it. Interactive Market Management (Killer Feature):

Click on an imbalance zone! The indicator allows you to extend it to the current moment or restore it with a single click. This is your tactical tool for tracking the most critical levels in real-time. Professional Aesthetics: Ready-made color schemes ( IsDark ), customizable transparency — all designed for comfortable, eye-strain-free trading sessions.

💡 3 Powerful Trading Ideas with ImbalanceCandleAnalyzer

Idea 1: "The Precision Retest Entry"

Scenario: After a strong impulse move, price leaves a trail of imbalances.

Action: Wait for a retracement (retest) to the most significant imbalance zone. As price touches the zone, look for a confirming Bullish/Bearish Engulfing or Pin Bar pattern to enter in the direction of the initial impulse.

Why the Indicator Helps? It instantly highlights the "fattest" and most relevant imbalance to focus on, filtering out the noise.

Idea 2: "Breakout & Re-confirmation Strategy"

Scenario: Price is consolidating in a tight range.

Action: After the breakout, identify the newly formed imbalance. Instead of entering on the initial breakout (often false), enter on the first pullback to the edge of this imbalance zone, which now acts as support/resistance.

Why the Indicator Helps? It shows you exactly where to expect that pullback, increasing your chances of getting a better entry price.

Idea 3: "The Multi-Timeframe Fusion"

Scenario: You identify the primary trend on the Daily (D1) chart.

Action: On your hourly (H1) chart, set the indicator with SourceTimeframe = PERIOD_H4 . Look for imbalances on H4 that align with the D1 trend direction. Enter on H1 when price touches these "higher-timeframe" zones.

Why the Indicator Helps? You are no longer trading just any imbalance, but the strongest ones from a higher timeframe, significantly increasing your win rate.

💰 Smart Money Concept & Risk Management Analysis

The ICT strategy and Smart Money Concept are all about following the footprints of large players. Imbalances are these footprints. The ImbalanceCandleAnalyzer makes you the tracker who sees these footprints faster and clearer than anyone else.

Stop-Loss: Placed just beyond the opposite edge of the imbalance zone. If price fills the entire imbalance, your thesis is invalidated, and it's time to exit.

Take-Profit: Your targets are the next significant imbalances in the trend's direction or key liquidity levels (previous highs/lows). The indicator helps visualize this "chain" of targets.

Risk Management: The clarity of the zones allows for precise position sizing based on the distance to your stop-loss.

⚙️ Quick Start: Key Settings for Instant Precision

Don't get lost in the options! Here is a starter config for rapid success:

Core Settings: ProlongationBars = 20 (The zone will remain visible longer; you won't miss a thing).

ShowLabels = true (Always know what you're looking at).

UseTimeframeBasedGap = true (The most intelligent setting! The indicator adapts to your TF's volatility).

TimeframeGapMultiplier = 1.0 (Start here, increase to 1.5-2.0 to filter for only the largest imbalances). Multi-Timeframe Power: SourceTimeframe = PERIOD_H4 (Find "higher-TF" imbalances for the highest-quality signals). Visuals for Victory: IsDark = true (For dark themes, the standard for most traders).

ImbalanceTransparency = 60 (The perfect balance of visibility and subtlety).

The ImbalanceCandleAnalyzer is the bridge between your understanding of ICT theory and its practical, profitable execution.

