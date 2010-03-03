Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Arvind Verma
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine. Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference.
Live signal & set files
-
Live Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My
-
Set files / custom tuning: contact via Private Message — Arvind Verma (arvindverma786)
Minimum requirements & recommendations
-
Minimum deposit: small-account friendly (use demo for initial validation).
-
Primary instruments: optimized for precious metals/CFD markets (best behavior observed on gold instruments during development).
-
Runs internally on multiple timeframes (engine-specific), so a single EA instance is sufficient.
-
Broker recommendation: I personally suggest Exness (with 3-digit quotes on XAUUSD) as this was used during development/testing. Other standard MT5 brokers also work — but always confirm symbol specs (digits, tick size, contract size, margin).
-
Test on your broker’s symbol tick data and adjust the provided tuning files before going live.
What it does (high level)
Engine A — Adaptive Pullback Engine
-
Determines larger trend context using a robust dual-band smoothing layer.
-
Seeks weighted pullbacks to a fast adaptive band on the entry timeframe.
-
Confirms entries via a momentum oscillator crossing and an on-chart price-structure check.
-
Stops and targets are scaled to current intramarket volatility using an adaptive volatility scaler; optional dynamic trailing to protect unrealised gains.
Engine B — Structured Reversal Engine
-
Detects structured reversal clusters (defined wick/body relationships and run-up/down conditions) after directional stretches.
-
Optional confirmation layers: momentum threshold, higher-timeframe alignment, and volatility-based stop/target sizing.
-
Includes dynamic sizing mode for scaling exposure in line with account equity and a conservative fallback lot.
Both engines include shared runtime utilities:
-
Spread/slippage/time filters, per-day profit and loss guards, margin safety checks, efficient indicator handles and a single persistent log file for low I/O overhead.
-
Optional prevention of simultaneous entries from conflicting timeframe activity.
-
A compact on-chart runtime panel displays active engines, trades today, daily PnL% and current market quotes.
Key features (concise)
-
Two independent engines in one EA — enable/disable per engine.
-
Isolated execution IDs to avoid cross-management.
-
Volatility-aware SL/TP plus fixed-value options.
-
Multiple lot-modes: fixed, percent-of-equity, or engine-driven dynamic sizing.
-
Daily P&L pause, max trades per day, spread and slippage checks, time-of-day filters.
-
Lightweight news-filter stub (extendable).
-
Back testing friendly (no external DLLs required).
Inputs & tuning (non-exhaustive)
-
Global: enable/disable engines, trade hours, spread & slippage guards, daily PnL targets/limits.
-
Engine A: trend band parameters, pullback band, momentum confirmation toggle, volatility scaler multipliers, trailing on/off.
-
Engine B: reversal pattern sensitivity, pattern-size floor, wick/body tolerance, confirmation toggles (momentum / higher-TF alignment), dynamic sizing toggle, trailing on/off.
(Full list of inputs available in the EA — defaults are tuned for common CFD/metal symbols but must be validated per broker.)
Recommended workflow
-
Start on demo: enable one engine at a time and run forward demo for several weeks.
-
Use the provided tuned set files for rapid, conservative validation (request via PM).
-
Keep risk conservative initially and cap maximum lot sizes.
-
For low-liquidity venues, increase volatility thresholds and pattern-size floors.
-
Backtest with your broker’s tick data and realistic spread/slippage.
Support & contact
For set files, custom tuning or support send a Private Message on MQL5: Arvind Verma (arvindverma786). Include symbol, timeframe, broker name and preferred risk for a recommended set.
Disclaimer
Past results are not a guarantee of future performance. Always test on a demo account and verify behavior with your broker’s symbol specifications (tick size, contract size, margin).