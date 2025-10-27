BluePineLabs Nasdaq Momentum

BluePine Labs - Nasdaq Momentum

The Nasdaq Momentum EA is designed for traders who want consistent and intelligent exposure to Nasdaq’s strongest short-term price movements. Built on a foundation of pure market momentum, the algorithm identifies directional strength and executes trades automatically — without emotional bias or human error.





This Expert Advisor has been developed and optimized through extensive backtesting and live data observation to ensure robustness under varying market conditions. It dynamically adapts to volatility, risk, and trend shifts, maintaining disciplined trade management and capital protection.





Key Features:





Fully automated trading on Nasdaq (US100)

Momentum-based entry logic (non-repainting)

Smart position and risk management

Optimized through live and historical data

No martingale, grid, or dangerous recovery systems

Works best on H1 timeframes

Recommended: A broker with low spreads and fast execution

minimum deposit 500$ (with standart risk)



