Horizontal Bollinger Bands with Squeeze Alert

Simple Horizontal Bollinger Bands with Squeeze Alert (HLINE BB Pro)

Description

This indicator draws horizontal Bollinger Band lines (Upper, Middle, and Lower) directly on the chart and updates them dynamically in real-time.
It provides a clear visual representation of market volatility, and helps traders easily identify potential breakout zones when the market transitions from low volatility (squeeze) to high volatility (expansion).

The indicator is designed to be lightweight, visually simple, and highly responsive, making it perfect for both scalpers and swing traders.

Ke Features

Horizontal Bollinger Bands – Draws flat lines for Upper, Middle, and Lower bands for easy visualization of the current price envelope.
Middle Line Option – You can choose whether to show or hide the middle (basis) line.
Squeeze Detection – Automatically detects Bollinger Band squeezes (when volatility is low and the bands contract).
Breakout Alert System
• When a squeeze phase ends and a breakout occurs, the indicator will trigger an alert notification (popup/sound/push/email).
• You can enable or disable the alert system from the settings menu.
Color Change During Breakout
• During normal conditions, Bollinger Bands keep their default colors.
• When a breakout is detected after a squeeze, the lines temporarily change color to visually confirm the breakout direction.
Clean & Non-Repainting – Uses stable values from the most recent closed candle to avoid false signals.
Fully Customizable – Control band period, deviation, colors, line width, and all alert behavior.

Breakout Alert Explanation

The Breakout Alert is triggered when the Bollinger Band width (the distance between the upper and lower bands) expands sharply after a squeeze period.

  • If the breakout candle closes above the Upper Band, the upper line flashes or changes color to indicate bullish breakout potential.

  • If the breakout candle closes below the Lower Band, the lower line flashes or changes color to indicate bearish breakout potential.

  • Alerts can be received via popup, sound, email, or push notification (depending on your MT5 settings).

Advantages

  • Helps identify early breakout signals before strong trend movements.

  • Visually clean — focuses only on current key levels, not cluttering the chart.

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

  • Can be combined with other indicators (like RSI, MACD, or volume tools) for confirmation.

  • Suitable for scalping, swing trading, and volatility-based systems.

Inputs Overview

Parameter Description
BB_Period Period used for Bollinger Band calculation
BB_Deviation Standard deviation multiplier
BB_Price Price source for calculation
ShowMiddleLine Show or hide middle line (true/false)
EnableSqueezeAlert Enable or disable squeeze breakout alert
UpperColor / LowerColor / MiddleColor Custom color settings
LineWidth Width of all horizontal lines

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart.

  2. Adjust the Bollinger Band period and deviation if desired.

  3. Optionally enable Middle Line and Squeeze Alerts.

  4. Watch for color changes or alert notifications indicating potential breakouts after low-volatility periods.

Summary

Simple Horizontal BB Lines with Squeeze Alert gives you a clear edge by combining Bollinger Band precision with breakout visualization and smart alerting.
It’s an elegant, easy-to-read volatility indicator that helps you catch early momentum shifts before the big move happens.


