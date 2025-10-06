Momentum Confluence Zone

Momentum Confluence Zone (MCZ) – MetaTrader 5 Indicator

Overview
Momentum Confluence Zone is a custom chart indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It calculates dynamic price zones using a combination of moving average, volatility, and momentum measures. The indicator aims to assist traders in observing areas where price behavior and momentum interact.

Operation Logic

  • The indicator uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a reference.

  • Dynamic zones are calculated above and below the EMA using the Average True Range (ATR) and a user-defined multiplier.

  • Momentum is calculated as the rate of price change over a configurable period.

  • A confluence value combines momentum strength, price position relative to zones, and tick volume changes.

Signals

  • Optional arrows indicate potential price interest areas based on momentum and confluence.

  • Buy signal: price near or below the lower zone with upward momentum.

  • Sell signal: price near or above the upper zone with downward momentum.

  • The signals are visual cues and do not imply guaranteed outcomes.

Indicator Type

  • Chart Overlay

  • Displays EMA, dynamic zones, momentum (optional), and signals on the price chart.

Input Parameters

  • EMA period

  • ATR period and multiplier for zone width

  • Momentum period and threshold

  • Show or hide Buy/Sell signals

  • Show or hide momentum line

Recommended Usage

  • Can be applied to forex, commodities, indices, and crypto symbols.

  • Works on any timeframe.

  • Intended as a tool to observe price levels and momentum interactions, which can be used together with other technical analysis methods.

Installation

  1. Copy the compiled file MomentumConfluenceZone.ex5 into MQL5 → Indicators.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

  3. Attach the indicator to a chart and configure input parameters.


