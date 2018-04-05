Gold Scalping Subzero MT5

❄️ Sub Zero – The Cold Precision of Gold Scalping ❄️

ANOTHER MASTERPIECE FROM LEGEND!!

Step into the market with the icy calm of a master trader.
Sub Zero is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) built exclusively for XAUUSD, designed to strike with precision when the market reaches oversold conditions.

Key Features:

  • RSI 14 Oversold Entry: Focused only on BUY positions, the EA enters the market when the RSI (14) signals oversold conditions – catching powerful reversals with cold precision.
  • Controlled Scalping: Maximum 2-3 open positions at a time (adjustable), ensuring discipline and avoiding overexposure.
  • Smart Trade Management: The EA will never open new trades until current trades are closed – sharp, calm, and calculated.
  • Lot Size Optimization: Default lot 0.10, delivering a balance between aggressive profit and controlled risk.
  • Stop Loss Option: Adjustable based on balance percentage. Yet, proven to perform strongly even without traditional stop loss.
  • Timeframe Flexibility: Optimized for M5, M15, and M30. The smaller the timeframe, the more aggressive the strategy behaves.
  • Backtest & Customize: Run backtests to discover your best-performing settings and personal trading style.

🚀 Why Choose Sub Zero?
Because this EA embodies discipline, patience, and precision – like ice cutting through fire. While emotions freeze, profits can flow.

🔑 Ready to trade with the power of Sub Zero?
Install this EA, sit back, and watch your equity grow steadily over time as Sub Zero executes trades with the icy calm of a master scalper.


