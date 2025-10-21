Golden Samurai

⚔️ Golden Samurai – The Discipline Behind Every Buy

🥇 “Patience brings victory, not luck.”

Amid the chaos of the fast-moving and unpredictable gold market, only a few can remain calm.
Many traders rush in without direction — but Golden Samurai stands apart.

This Expert Advisor is not built for the impatient.
It is a symbol of discipline, composure, and honor in the world of gold trading.
Like a true samurai waiting for the perfect moment to draw his sword,
Golden Samurai acts only when the ideal opportunity arrives — when the market is truly oversold and the candle has closed.

Every entry is a precise strike —
No emotion. No hesitation.
Only BUY, for the samurai believes that gold’s true path always points upward.

⚙️ Main Features

💎 BUY-Only Strategy
Opens trades only when the market reaches genuine oversold levels.
Disciplined and selective — striking only when the best opportunities appear.

🧠 Candle-Close Confirmation Entry
Never impulsive. Waits for candle closure to confirm, ensuring every move is calculated.

💰 Smart Lot Management

  • Default lot size: 0.11, up to 3 active positions.

  • Fully customizable to fit your capital and risk preferences.

🚀 Automated Trailing Stop
Locks in profits automatically and allows them to grow naturally as trends continue.

Manual Cut Loss (No Static Stop Loss)
Based on deep research, the BUY-only gold approach has proven more effective without fixed stop loss levels.

🌟 Golden Samurai Philosophy

“A samurai does not fight every day.
He trains every day — so that one strike is enough to win.”

That’s how Golden Samurai operates on your gold chart:
Silent amid the noise, waiting for the perfect moment,
then striking with near-perfect precision.

💼 Install this EA, stay calm, and let discipline work for you.
Golden Samurai is more than just a trading tool —
it is a manifestation of patience, precision, and the belief that gold always rises again.


