Golden Trend Matrix Signals

Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4)

Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits.

What it does

  • Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200).

  • Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction.

  • Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Keltner, Donchian, VWAP).

  • Manages exits via PSAR flip or ATR(14) trailing stop—your choice.

  • Filters noise with RSI, MACD, Stoch, CCI, TDI, Ichimoku bias, Fractals, Heiken-Ashi, Renko overlay view.

  • Sends instant alerts (popup, sound, push, email) with entry/exit and SL/TP guidance.

Core Logic (simple & strict)

Entry = EMA alignment + ADX strength + SuperTrend confirmation

  • EMA Alignment:

    • Long: EMA21 > EMA55 > EMA200

    • Short: EMA21 < EMA55 < EMA200

  • ADX(14): Above user-set threshold (e.g., 18–25) to ensure trend power.

  • SuperTrend: Must match direction of EMA setup for confirmation.

  • Optional context checks (toggleable): BB/Keltner squeeze/expansion, Donchian break, VWAP bias, MACD/RSI/Stoch harmony, Ichimoku trend bias.

Exit = PSAR flip or ATR trail

  • Choose PSAR for fast protection or ATR(14) multiple for smoother trend riding.

  • Optional partial-take at Donchian mid/BB mid or opposite VWAP side.

Signals you’ll see

  • BUY: EMA bull stack + ADX ≥ Threshold + SuperTrend Bull → candle close confirmation.

  • SELL: EMA bear stack + ADX ≥ Threshold + SuperTrend Bear → candle close confirmation.

  • EXITS: PSAR flip alert, ATR trail hit, or optional opposite signal.

Included Indicators (20)

EMA(21/55/200), ADX(14), RSI(14), MACD, Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channel, SuperTrend, Ichimoku Cloud, Donchian Channel, VWAP, CCI(20), Stochastic(14,3,3), PSAR, ATR(14), Heiken Ashi, Renko Overlay (visual), Fractals, TDI.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity



    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 1. What markets can I use Golden Flow Trend Rider on?

    You can use it on Forex pairs, commodities (Gold, Oil), indices, and crypto. It is optimized for liquid markets on H1 and H4 timeframes.

    2. Do I need all 20 indicators to use it?

    No. The core logic is simple: EMA alignment + ADX strength + SuperTrend confirmation → Entry.
    Other indicators (MACD, RSI, Stochastic, etc.) act as optional filters that you can turn on or off depending on your strategy.

    3. Does the indicator repaint?

    No. Golden Flow Trend Rider uses closed-candle logic only for its entries and exits. Once a signal is printed, it does not disappear or repaint.

    4. Can I get alerts when signals appear?

    Yes. You can enable popup, sound, push notifications, and email alerts for:

    • New Buy/Sell signals

    • Exit signals (PSAR flip or ATR trail)

    • Opposite trend changes

    5. How do exits work?

    The indicator gives two exit modes:

    • PSAR flip – fast and protective exit.

    • ATR(14) trailing stop – smoother, trend-riding exit.
      You can choose either or both.

    6. Can I use it on lower or higher timeframes?

    The main design is for H1 and H4 swing trading.
    However, you can also apply it on M15 for scalping or D1/W1 for position trading if you adjust the ADX/ATR thresholds.

    7. Does this place trades automatically?

    No. Golden Flow Trend Rider is an indicator, not an EA.
    It gives you signals, alerts, and on-chart guidance. You execute trades manually (or combine it with your own EA).

    8. What’s the best ADX threshold to use?

    By default, 20–25 is a good balance to avoid false signals.
    You can experiment with higher levels (e.g., 30) for stronger confirmation in volatile pairs.

    9. Can I use this for prop firm trading challenges?

    Yes. The indicator works well for swing trading with strict risk management, making it suitable for challenges that require consistency. Always test on demo first.

    10. Is support provided after purchase?

    Yes. You’ll receive:

    • A quick-start guide and parameter cheat-sheet.

    • Lifetime free updates for this version.

    • Priority support via the MQL marketplace message system.

