Silent Wave

Silent Wave EA – Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Designed specifically for USDJPY on the 15‑minute timeframe, Silent Wave EA is a unique trading system that captures hidden market rhythms when volume fades. Unlike conventional strategies that rely on heavy filters or lagging indicators, Silent Wave listens to the “quiet moments” of the market. When trading activity contracts, the market often prepares for its next decisive move. This EA is engineered to detect those silent pulses and turn them into actionable trading opportunities.

How Silent Wave Works
The core of Silent Wave EA is built around a custom calculation called the Silent Volume Ratio. This ratio compares the average tick volume of the last few candles against the broader historical average. When the ratio drops below a defined threshold, it signals that market participants have temporarily stepped back. These moments of reduced activity often precede sharp reversals or corrections.

Once the EA detects this “silent zone,” it looks for a confirming reversal candle pattern such as a Doji or Pin Bar. These candlestick formations indicate hesitation or rejection at key price levels. When both conditions align—low volume ratio plus a reversal candle—the EA executes a trade in the opposite direction of the signal candle. For example, if a bullish Pin Bar forms during a silent volume phase, Silent Wave will open a sell trade, anticipating that the bullish attempt will fail and price will reverse downward.

Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated dynamically using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that risk and reward adapt to current market volatility rather than relying on fixed pip distances. The EA also includes spread filters, minimum bar spacing between trades, and automatic lot validation to ensure safe and compliant execution.

How to Read the EA’s Behavior
When the EA identifies a valid setup, it will automatically place a trade with pre‑defined SL and TP.

If no trade is opened, it means either the volume ratio did not meet the threshold or the candle pattern was not strong enough.

Traders can monitor the Journal or enable Debug Mode to see detailed logs of ratio values, ATR calculations, and trade decisions.

Key Features
Specialized Design – Optimized for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe, focusing on short‑term reversals.

Silent Volume Ratio – A unique indicator that detects hidden market pauses before price turns.

Dynamic Risk Management – ATR‑based Stop Loss and Take Profit adapt to volatility.

Built‑in Safety Checks – Spread filter, lot validation, and freeze‑level protection ensure compliance with broker rules.

Free to Use – Offered at no cost, making it accessible for traders who want to explore innovative strategies without financial risk.

Why Choose Silent Wave
Silent Wave EA is not just another scalper or trend follower. It is a precision tool that thrives on market psychology—capturing the moments when traders hesitate, and price prepares to rebalance. By combining volume analysis with candlestick confirmation, it provides a disciplined and structured approach to reversal trading.

Important Note: This EA is provided free of charge. Please test Silent Wave EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account. Market conditions vary, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always practice responsible risk management.
Support and Resistance professional
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Discover the Strongest Support and Resistance Areas. This indicator is an advanced tool for identifying and plotting support and resistance levels on a chart. Instead of using a simple method, it follows a dynamic approach to identifying the most important levels. Its goal: to find important highs and lows that represent potential price reversal points. The indicator analyzes three different time frames that you specify in the inputs: TF1, TF2, and TF3. Support and Resistance is the profession
Trend Pulse X mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
The Trend Pulse X – Continuous Colored Line is a next-generation trend-following indicator designed to give traders a crystal-clear view of market direction, strength, and momentum. Unlike standard indicators that often leave gaps or inconsistent readings, Trend Pulse X delivers a smooth, continuous line that adapts dynamically to price action, ensuring you always have a reliable guide on your chart. With its innovative color-coded system, Trend Pulse X helps traders instantly identify bullish
Delta Correlation Matrix mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Discover Hidden Market Relationships with Delta Correlation Matrix This indicator is a professional tool designed to measure and visualize the correlation between three different symbols directly on your chart. Instead of relying on static or outdated methods, it dynamically calculates the strength and direction of correlations in real time, helping traders uncover hidden relationships that can influence market moves. Its goal: to provide instant clarity on whether assets are moving together,
Ultimate Trend ADX mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trend ADX is a powerful and refined version of the classic Average Directional Index (ADX), designed to give traders a clearer, more dynamic view of market trends and momentum. Unlike the standard ADX, this enhanced tool applies advanced smoothing techniques (EMA or KAMA) and introduces scaling options to make the indicator lines more responsive and visually impactful. The result is a professional‑grade indicator that helps you identify strong trends, spot reversals, and confirm entrie
