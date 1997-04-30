Silent Wave EA – Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5





Designed specifically for USDJPY on the 15‑minute timeframe, Silent Wave EA is a unique trading system that captures hidden market rhythms when volume fades. Unlike conventional strategies that rely on heavy filters or lagging indicators, Silent Wave listens to the “quiet moments” of the market. When trading activity contracts, the market often prepares for its next decisive move. This EA is engineered to detect those silent pulses and turn them into actionable trading opportunities.





How Silent Wave Works

The core of Silent Wave EA is built around a custom calculation called the Silent Volume Ratio. This ratio compares the average tick volume of the last few candles against the broader historical average. When the ratio drops below a defined threshold, it signals that market participants have temporarily stepped back. These moments of reduced activity often precede sharp reversals or corrections.





Once the EA detects this “silent zone,” it looks for a confirming reversal candle pattern such as a Doji or Pin Bar. These candlestick formations indicate hesitation or rejection at key price levels. When both conditions align—low volume ratio plus a reversal candle—the EA executes a trade in the opposite direction of the signal candle. For example, if a bullish Pin Bar forms during a silent volume phase, Silent Wave will open a sell trade, anticipating that the bullish attempt will fail and price will reverse downward.





Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are calculated dynamically using the Average True Range (ATR). This ensures that risk and reward adapt to current market volatility rather than relying on fixed pip distances. The EA also includes spread filters, minimum bar spacing between trades, and automatic lot validation to ensure safe and compliant execution.





How to Read the EA’s Behavior

When the EA identifies a valid setup, it will automatically place a trade with pre‑defined SL and TP.





If no trade is opened, it means either the volume ratio did not meet the threshold or the candle pattern was not strong enough.





Traders can monitor the Journal or enable Debug Mode to see detailed logs of ratio values, ATR calculations, and trade decisions.





Key Features

Specialized Design – Optimized for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe, focusing on short‑term reversals.





Silent Volume Ratio – A unique indicator that detects hidden market pauses before price turns.





Dynamic Risk Management – ATR‑based Stop Loss and Take Profit adapt to volatility.





Built‑in Safety Checks – Spread filter, lot validation, and freeze‑level protection ensure compliance with broker rules.





Free to Use – Offered at no cost, making it accessible for traders who want to explore innovative strategies without financial risk.





Why Choose Silent Wave

Silent Wave EA is not just another scalper or trend follower. It is a precision tool that thrives on market psychology—capturing the moments when traders hesitate, and price prepares to rebalance. By combining volume analysis with candlestick confirmation, it provides a disciplined and structured approach to reversal trading.





Important Note: This EA is provided free of charge. Please test Silent Wave EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account. Market conditions vary, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always practice responsible risk management.