Master Forex Expert v1.3 / Input Parameters & Product Guide

Product Overview

Master Forex Expert v1.3 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capture long-term upward trends, especially in Gold (XAUUSD).

Since gold has historically maintained a strong long bias, the EA is optimized for long-only strategies, giving traders an edge by aligning with the market’s natural direction.

With built-in dynamic grid trading, target-first-entry take profit, and risk controls, this EA provides both precision and safety in trading.

Trading Parameters

Initial Lot Size – The starting lot size for the first order.

Lot Multiplier – Increases position size in subsequent grid trades.

Max Lot Size – Caps the maximum lot size for safety.

Trade Direction – Choose between: Buy Only (Recommended for Gold & Long-Term Assets) Sell Only (Not recommended for Gold)



Dynamic Grid & Profit Controls

Dynamic Distance – Adjusts trade spacing based on volatility.

Fixed Distance – If dynamic mode is disabled, a constant pip distance is used.

Target First Entry TP – Ensures all open trades close when the first entry take-profit is reached.

Indicator Confluence (Optional)

The EA can also use indicator confirmation to filter entries:

Moving Average Filter – Only buy when price is above MA (or sell when below, if enabled).

RSI Filter – Avoids overbought/oversold entries.

Toggle ON/OFF – Users can enable or disable indicator filters depending on preference.

This adds an extra layer of confluence while keeping the long-only strategy intact.

Risk & Safety

Max Drawdown % Auto-Close – Closes all trades when equity drawdown hits the user-defined percentage.

Close All Button (Red Highlight) – Instantly closes all trades from the chart for manual safety.

Dashboard Display

A built-in panel displays real-time account performance:

Balance

Equity

Drawdown %

EA name appears centered in the background for branding.

Recommended Usage

Assets: Gold (XAUUSD), Forex Majors, Indices, Cryptos

Best Direction: Buy Only (Long Bias) – especially effective for gold

Timeframes: M15–H1

Account Size: Minimum $700 (or $70,000 Cent) (ideal for larger balances)

Risk Disclosure

Past performance and historical patterns (such as gold’s long bias) do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and apply strict risk management.

GOOD LUCK TRADERS!











































































