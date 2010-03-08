Master Forex Expert
- Experts
- George Aguilor
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 6
Master Forex Expert v1.3 / Input Parameters & Product Guide
Product Overview
Master Forex Expert v1.3 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capture long-term upward trends, especially in Gold (XAUUSD).
Since gold has historically maintained a strong long bias, the EA is optimized for long-only strategies, giving traders an edge by aligning with the market’s natural direction.
With built-in dynamic grid trading, target-first-entry take profit, and risk controls, this EA provides both precision and safety in trading.
Trading Parameters
-
Initial Lot Size – The starting lot size for the first order.
-
Lot Multiplier – Increases position size in subsequent grid trades.
-
Max Lot Size – Caps the maximum lot size for safety.
-
Trade Direction – Choose between:
-
Buy Only (Recommended for Gold & Long-Term Assets)
-
Sell Only (Not recommended for Gold)
-
Dynamic Grid & Profit Controls
-
Dynamic Distance – Adjusts trade spacing based on volatility.
-
Fixed Distance – If dynamic mode is disabled, a constant pip distance is used.
-
Target First Entry TP – Ensures all open trades close when the first entry take-profit is reached.
Indicator Confluence (Optional)
The EA can also use indicator confirmation to filter entries:
-
Moving Average Filter – Only buy when price is above MA (or sell when below, if enabled).
-
RSI Filter – Avoids overbought/oversold entries.
-
Toggle ON/OFF – Users can enable or disable indicator filters depending on preference.
This adds an extra layer of confluence while keeping the long-only strategy intact.
Risk & Safety
-
Max Drawdown % Auto-Close – Closes all trades when equity drawdown hits the user-defined percentage.
-
Close All Button (Red Highlight) – Instantly closes all trades from the chart for manual safety.
Dashboard Display
A built-in panel displays real-time account performance:
-
Balance
-
Equity
-
Drawdown %
EA name appears centered in the background for branding.
Recommended Usage
-
Assets: Gold (XAUUSD), Forex Majors, Indices, Cryptos
-
Best Direction: Buy Only (Long Bias) – especially effective for gold
-
Timeframes: M15–H1
-
Account Size: Minimum $700 (or $70,000 Cent) (ideal for larger balances)
Risk Disclosure
Past performance and historical patterns (such as gold’s long bias) do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and apply strict risk management.
GOOD LUCK TRADERS!