Master Forex Expert

Master Forex Expert v1.3 / Input Parameters & Product Guide

Product Overview

Master Forex Expert v1.3 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capture long-term upward trends, especially in Gold (XAUUSD).

Since gold has historically maintained a strong long bias, the EA is optimized for long-only strategies, giving traders an edge by aligning with the market’s natural direction.

With built-in dynamic grid trading, target-first-entry take profit, and risk controls, this EA provides both precision and safety in trading.

Trading Parameters

  • Initial Lot Size – The starting lot size for the first order.

  • Lot Multiplier – Increases position size in subsequent grid trades.

  • Max Lot Size – Caps the maximum lot size for safety.

  • Trade Direction – Choose between:

    • Buy Only (Recommended for Gold & Long-Term Assets)

    • Sell Only (Not recommended for Gold)

Dynamic Grid & Profit Controls

  • Dynamic Distance – Adjusts trade spacing based on volatility.

  • Fixed Distance – If dynamic mode is disabled, a constant pip distance is used.

  • Target First Entry TP – Ensures all open trades close when the first entry take-profit is reached.

Indicator Confluence (Optional)

The EA can also use indicator confirmation to filter entries:

  • Moving Average Filter – Only buy when price is above MA (or sell when below, if enabled).

  • RSI Filter – Avoids overbought/oversold entries.

  • Toggle ON/OFF – Users can enable or disable indicator filters depending on preference.

This adds an extra layer of confluence while keeping the long-only strategy intact.

Risk & Safety

  • Max Drawdown % Auto-Close – Closes all trades when equity drawdown hits the user-defined percentage.

  • Close All Button (Red Highlight) – Instantly closes all trades from the chart for manual safety.

Dashboard Display

A built-in panel displays real-time account performance:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Drawdown %

EA name appears centered in the background for branding.

Recommended Usage

  • Assets: Gold (XAUUSD), Forex Majors, Indices, Cryptos

  • Best Direction: Buy Only (Long Bias) – especially effective for gold

  • Timeframes: M15–H1

  • Account Size: Minimum $700 (or $70,000 Cent) (ideal for larger balances)

Risk Disclosure

Past performance and historical patterns (such as gold’s long bias) do not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and apply strict risk management.

GOOD LUCK TRADERS!




















