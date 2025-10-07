Gold Buy Trader EA (MT5)

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging accounts recommended)

Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold). Also works on other majors/indices at your discretion.

Timeframes: M5–W1 (multi-timeframe engine inside)

Dependencies: None

What it is for?

Gold Buy Trader EA is a discretionary-style algorithm that combines RSI + Stochastic signals across multiple timeframes (Scalp, Day, Swing) with optional grid/basket management, individual trailing stop, and hard basket stops by equity % or price level. It includes a clean on-chart dashboard, watermark, and one-click Close BUY / Close SELL / Close ALL buttons.

Important: This EA is a tool for disciplined execution and risk control. It does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo first and use risk management appropriate to your account.

Key features

Three strategy profiles in one EA Scalp (M5–M15) for frequent entries Day (H1–H4) for intraday swings Swing (D1–W1) for higher-timeframe trends

Signal engine (per profile) RSI oversold/overbought filter (optional) Stochastic K/D cross with level filters One position per side per profile (configurable cap)

Grid & basket (per profile, optional) Initial distance (pips) Distance multiplier & lot multiplier Max orders per basket Basket take-profit (in pips of average price) Basket trailing (start/step in pips)

Hard basket stops (safety) Equity drawdown % threshold Price hard stop based on extreme open price ± offset Optional: act only when the grid is fully deployed

Per-position trailing stop Start and step (pips), BUY/SELL handled correctly

On-chart controls (clean & readable) Plain-text stats: Balance, Equity, P/L, Drawdown %, #Positions Optional background panel (resizable or auto-size) Watermark centered on chart (portable across builds) Buttons: Close BUY, Close SELL, Close ALL (current symbol)

Tester-safe logging & UI behavior Quiet logs during Strategy Tester UI disabled in Tester to speed up runs



Inputs (summary)

General: Slippage, Magic numbers (Scalp/Day/Swing), Max positions per signal, Trailing on/off + start/step.

Per Profile (Scalp/Day/Swing): Enable, TF, Lots, Allow Buy/Sell, Use SL, Use RSI filter, RSI Period/Levels, Stochastic K/D/Sl & Levels, SL/TP (pips).

Grid/Basket (per profile): Enable, Initial distance, Distance multiplier, Lot multiplier, Max orders, Basket TP (pips), Use trailing, Trailing start/step.

Hard Stops: Use equity stop (percentage), Use price hard stop, Points from extreme, Apply only after grid max, Close retries.

UI/Panel: Show panel, Auto-size or fixed size (W/H, padding), Offsets, Colors, Font sizes (pre-tuned).

Full parameter names and defaults are included in the EA and tooltips. Keep defaults if unsure.

How it trades (logic overview)

Signal check (per enabled profile): RSI filter (optional): buys only if RSI ≤ oversold; sells only if RSI ≥ overbought.

Stochastic confirms with K/D relationship across the last 1–2 bars and level thresholds.

If allowed and position cap not exceeded, sends a market order with optional SL/TP. Grid & basket (optional, per side): Adds orders at expanding distances (geometric), with geometric lot scaling (configurable).

Calculates basket TP at average price ± basket pips.

Optionally trails the basket TP as combined profit grows. Risk control: Trailing stop per position (BUY below price, SELL above price).

Hard stops close the whole basket side if either equity DD% >= limit or price crosses the hard level built from the worst open price ± offset.

Recommended settings / environment

Account type: MT5 Hedging (so BUY and SELL positions coexist independently).

Broker conditions: ECN, low spread, low slippage, stable connectivity.

VPS: Strongly recommended for live use.

Symbol: XAUUSD (default). Calibrate pips/SL/TP/grid distances for other symbols.

Risk: Start very small. Grid/lot multipliers increase exposure—lower them if in doubt.

Setup (quick start)

Attach EA to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe; EA uses your inputs’ TFs). In Inputs, keep defaults or change lots/filters to your preference. Decide whether to enable Grid/Basket and Hard Stops. Optional: enable panel background and set auto/fixed size. Click OK. On the chart you’ll see stats, watermark, and action buttons. Test on Strategy Tester first. Validate entries/exits and risk.

Disclaimers & risk

This product is provided as-is .

No profitability is guaranteed. Market conditions change and can invalidate any strategy.

Grid trading can accumulate exposure; use conservative multipliers and strict stops.

Only trade funds you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Change log (public)

V.3.0 Portable watermark centering (no anchors). Optional panel auto/fixed sizing; cleaner text stats. One-click Close BUY / Close SELL / Close ALL buttons. Robust hard-stop logic (equity % and price level). Tester-safe UI and logging.



Support

Questions or suggestions? Send a message via the MQL5 “Comments” tab.

Please include your terminal build, broker, account type (hedging/netting), and a screenshot if UI-related.



