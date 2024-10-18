Sure Hedging AIEA
Comprehensive User Guide & Technical Reference
Disclaimer:Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_ your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. This Expert Advisor (EA), EnhancedGridAI, is provided for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. The developers and distributors of this EA are not liable for any losses or damages, including without limitation, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for thoroughly testing this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and for managing your own risk.
EnhancedGridAI Comprehensive System Manual
1. System Overview
Concept: Hybrid machine learning grid/hedge system combining:
-
Adaptive grid trading with cycle analysis
-
Zero-loss hedging mechanism
-
Gemini AI-powered market sentiment analysis
-
Reinforcement learning for parameter optimization
Key Components:
-
EA Core (MT4 Expert Advisor)
-
ML Brain (Python analytics engine)
-
Parameter Files (AdaptiveParams.csv, CycleData.csv)
-
Trade Journal (TradeJournal_654321.csv)
2. System Requirements
|Component
|Specification
|Trading Platform
|MetaTrader 4 (Build 1400+)
|Python Version
|3.9+ (64-bit)
|RAM
|8GB minimum (16GB recommended)
|CPU
|Quad-core 2.5GHz+
|OS
|Windows 10/11 or Linux (Wine)
|Disk Space
|500MB free space
|Internet
|Stable connection (API calls)
3. Installation Guide
Step 1: EA Installation
-
Copy EnhancedGridAI_MilitaryGrade.mq4 to:text
<MT4 Directory>/MQL4/Experts/
-
Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
-
Attach to EURUSD H1 chart
Step 2: Python Environment Setup
# Create virtual environment python -m venv gridai_ml gridai_ml\Scripts\activate # Install dependencies pip install pandas numpy requests scipy scikit-learn lightgbm MetaTrader5 matplotlib python-dateutil
Step 3: File Structure Setup
C:/ProgramData/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/ ├── AdaptiveParams.csv ├── CycleData.csv ├── TradeJournal_654321.csv └── news-current_week.csv
Step 4: Configuration Files
-
AdaptiveParams.csv initial content:text
ALL,0.65,1.0,1.0,1.2
-
news-current_week.csv - Update weekly from economic calendar
4. Input Parameters Reference
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|inpMagicNumber
|654321
|Unique trade identifier
|inpRiskPercentage
|1.0
|% risk per trade
|inpMaxGridLevels
|5
|Maximum grid expansions
|inpEnableZeroLossHedging
|true
|Activate hedge subsystem
|inpHedgeTriggerProximityPips
|15
|Distance to trigger hedge
|inpLearningUpdateFrequency_Min
|30
|ML parameter refresh rate
|inpATRMultiplierForSL
|2.5
|Volatility-based stop loss
|Critical Thresholds
|inpSlopeThreshold_Trending
|0.2
|MA slope for trend regime
|inpATRBandThreshold_Volatile
|1.8
|ATR ratio for volatility
5. ML Brain Operation
Execution Workflow:
graph LR A[Start] --> B[Load Trade Journal] B --> C[Retrieve Price Data] C --> D[Cycle Analysis] D --> E[Chart Pattern Recognition] E --> F[Macro Sentiment Analysis] F --> G[Monte Carlo Simulation] G --> H[LightGBM Forecasting] H --> I[RL Parameter Adjustment] I --> J[Gemini Strategy Synthesis] J --> K[Update Parameters] K --> L[Generate Charts]
Scheduled Operation:
# Windows Task Scheduler (every 30 minutes) python C:\GridAI\mlbrain_v1.2.py
Output Files:
|File
|Purpose
|Update Frequency
|AdaptiveParams.csv
|Risk/grid multipliers
|30 min
|CycleData.csv
|Market phase detection
|30 min
|cycle_analysis.png
|Cycle visualization
|30 min
6. Trading Strategy Logic
Entry Conditions:
-
Cycle phase confirmation (Ascending/Descending)
-
RSI (14) > 50 + MACD > 0 for long
-
News filter bypass (No high-impact within 1hr)
-
ML confidence > 0.55
Grid Expansion Rules:
Grid Spacing = ATR(14) × GridMultiplier × AdaptiveGridMultiplier Conditions: - Price moves against position by 1 grid spacing - Maximum 5 levels - Cycle extremes increase spacing by 50%
Hedging Protocol:
Price->>EA: Approaches virtual SL EA->>Hedge System: Trigger check Hedge System->>EA: Deploy counter position EA->>Monitoring: Track basket profit Monitoring->>EA: Close at 1.0 USD profit
7. Risk Management Framework
Position Sizing:
Lot Size = (Equity × Risk% × RiskMultiplier) / (ATR(14)×ATRMultiplier×SLMultiplier / Point × TickValue) × CycleModifier
Multi-layer Protection:
-
Cycle-Based SL Adjustment:
-
Tighten SL by 20% during cycle transitions
-
Widen grid spacing during extremes
-
-
Confidence Thresholds:
-
No trades when ML confidence < 0.55
-
News blackout periods
-
-
Hedging Safeguards:
-
Full position hedge at -15 pips
-
Auto-close at +1.0 USD profit
-
8. Performance Monitoring
Key Metrics:
-
Trade Journal Analysis:
SELECT CyclePhase, AVG(Profit) AS AvgProfit FROM TradeJournal GROUP BY CyclePhase
-
Parameter Efficiency:
-
RiskMultiplier vs. Drawdown
-
GridSpacingMultiplier vs. Recovery factor
-
Diagnostic Tools:
-
Cycle Analysis Chart:
cycle_analysis.png
-
Confidence Heatmap:
High Confidence (0.8-1.0): Aggressive positioning Medium (0.55-0.8): Normal operations Low (<0.55): Standby mode
9. Troubleshooting Guide
|Issue
|Solution
|Trades not opening
|1. Check ML confidence ≥0.55
2. Verify news filter status
3. Ensure journal file permissions
|Parameters not updating
|1. Confirm Python script execution
2. Check AdaptiveParams.csv in Common folder
3. Validate Gemini API key
|Order close failures
|1. Check broker execution rules
2. Verify sufficient margin
3. Retry logic automatically attempts 3x
|ML Brain errors
|1. Run pip freeze for dependencies
2. Check MT5 initialization
3. Validate CSV encoding (UTF-8)
10. Advanced Configuration
Customizing Indicators:
// Modify signal logic in GetSignalDirection() bool addBullishCondition = rsi > 55 && close > iMA(...,50);
API Integration:
# Custom Gemini prompt engineering prompt = f"Factor in VIX index at {vix_level} and Fed rate {fed_rate}%..."
Backtesting Protocol:
-
Use 90% modeling quality data
-
Test 2015-2023 period
-
Special settings:
Every tick based on real ticks Spread: Current broker settings Rollover: Enable
11. Maintenance Schedule
|Task
|Frequency
|Tools
|News file update
|Weekly
|Economic calendar CSV import
|Python env check
|Monthly
|pip-review --auto
|Journal analysis
|Daily
|Excel/Power BI
|Full system test
|Quarterly
|Strategy Tester + Live demo
12. Support Resources
-
Diagnostic Script:python
from diagnostics import run_system_check run_system_check(magic=654321, symbol="EURUSD")
-
Emergency Procedures:
-
Immediate shutdown: Disable EA
-
Position close: Run CloseBasket("EMERGENCY")
-
Brain freeze: Delete AdaptiveParams.csv to reset
-
-
Contact Protocol:
-
Priority: toughhost@live.com
-
System Optimization Tips
-
For ECN Accounts:
-
Reduce grid spacing by 15%
-
Enable instant execution mode
-
-
During High Volatility:python
# AdaptiveParams.csv override ALL,0.75,0.8,1.3,1.5
-
Low-Latency Setup:
-
Co-locate MT4 terminal with broker server
-
Use RAM disk for journal files
-
Prioritize Python process in Task Manager
-
"The perfect trader is a myth. The perfect system is a process."
-
EnhancedGridAI Design Philosophy
TOP SECRET // NOFORN // X1