Sure Hedging AIEA

Disclaimer:Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of_ your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. This Expert Advisor (EA), EnhancedGridAI, is provided for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. The developers and distributors of this EA are not liable for any losses or damages, including without limitation, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for thoroughly testing this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and for managing your own risk.

EnhancedGridAI Comprehensive System Manual

1. System Overview

Concept: Hybrid machine learning grid/hedge system combining:

Adaptive grid trading with cycle analysis

Zero-loss hedging mechanism

Gemini AI-powered market sentiment analysis

Reinforcement learning for parameter optimization

Key Components:

EA Core (MT4 Expert Advisor) ML Brain (Python analytics engine) Parameter Files (AdaptiveParams.csv, CycleData.csv) Trade Journal (TradeJournal_654321.csv)

2. System Requirements

Component Specification Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 (Build 1400+) Python Version 3.9+ (64-bit) RAM 8GB minimum (16GB recommended) CPU Quad-core 2.5GHz+ OS Windows 10/11 or Linux (Wine) Disk Space 500MB free space Internet Stable connection (API calls)

3. Installation Guide

Step 1: EA Installation

Copy EnhancedGridAI_MilitaryGrade.mq4 to: text <MT4 Directory>/MQL4/Experts/ Compile in MetaEditor (F7) Attach to EURUSD H1 chart

Step 2: Python Environment Setup

bash # Create virtual environment python -m venv gridai_ml gridai_ml \ Scripts \ activate # Install dependencies pip install pandas numpy requests scipy scikit-learn lightgbm MetaTrader5 matplotlib python-dateutil

Step 3: File Structure Setup

text C:/ProgramData/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/ ├── AdaptiveParams.csv ├── CycleData.csv ├── TradeJournal_654321.csv └── news-current_week.csv

Step 4: Configuration Files

AdaptiveParams.csv initial content: text ALL,0.65,1.0,1.0,1.2 news-current_week.csv - Update weekly from economic calendar

4. Input Parameters Reference

Parameter Default Description inpMagicNumber 654321 Unique trade identifier inpRiskPercentage 1.0 % risk per trade inpMaxGridLevels 5 Maximum grid expansions inpEnableZeroLossHedging true Activate hedge subsystem inpHedgeTriggerProximityPips 15 Distance to trigger hedge inpLearningUpdateFrequency_Min 30 ML parameter refresh rate inpATRMultiplierForSL 2.5 Volatility-based stop loss Critical Thresholds inpSlopeThreshold_Trending 0.2 MA slope for trend regime inpATRBandThreshold_Volatile 1.8 ATR ratio for volatility

5. ML Brain Operation

Execution Workflow:

Diagram Code graph LR A[Start] --> B[Load Trade Journal] B --> C[Retrieve Price Data] C --> D[Cycle Analysis] D --> E[Chart Pattern Recognition] E --> F[Macro Sentiment Analysis] F --> G[Monte Carlo Simulation] G --> H[LightGBM Forecasting] H --> I[RL Parameter Adjustment] I --> J[Gemini Strategy Synthesis] J --> K[Update Parameters] K --> L[Generate Charts]

Scheduled Operation:

bash # Windows Task Scheduler (every 30 minutes) python C: \ GridAI \ mlbrain_v1.2.py

Output Files:

File Purpose Update Frequency AdaptiveParams.csv Risk/grid multipliers 30 min CycleData.csv Market phase detection 30 min cycle_analysis.png Cycle visualization 30 min

6. Trading Strategy Logic

Entry Conditions:

Cycle phase confirmation (Ascending/Descending) RSI (14) > 50 + MACD > 0 for long News filter bypass (No high-impact within 1hr) ML confidence > 0.55

Grid Expansion Rules:

Grid Spacing = ATR(14) × GridMultiplier × AdaptiveGridMultiplier Conditions: - Price moves against position by 1 grid spacing - Maximum 5 levels - Cycle extremes increase spacing by 50%

Hedging Protocol:

Price ->> EA : Approaches virtual SL EA ->> Hedge System : Trigger check Hedge System ->> EA : Deploy counter position EA ->> Monitoring : Track basket profit Monitoring ->> EA : Close at 1.0 USD profit

7. Risk Management Framework

Position Sizing:

Lot Size = (Equity × Risk% × RiskMultiplier) / (ATR(14)×ATRMultiplier×SLMultiplier / Point × TickValue) × CycleModifier

Multi-layer Protection:

Cycle-Based SL Adjustment: Tighten SL by 20% during cycle transitions

Widen grid spacing during extremes Confidence Thresholds: No trades when ML confidence < 0.55

News blackout periods Hedging Safeguards: Full position hedge at -15 pips

Auto-close at +1.0 USD profit

8. Performance Monitoring

Key Metrics:

Trade Journal Analysis: SELECT CyclePhase , AVG ( Profit ) AS AvgProfit FROM TradeJournal GROUP BY CyclePhase Parameter Efficiency: RiskMultiplier vs. Drawdown

GridSpacingMultiplier vs. Recovery factor

Diagnostic Tools:

Cycle Analysis Chart:

cycle_analysis.png Confidence Heatmap: High Confidence (0.8-1.0): Aggressive positioning Medium (0.55-0.8): Normal operations Low (<0.55): Standby mode

9. Troubleshooting Guide

Issue Solution Trades not opening 1. Check ML confidence ≥0.55

2. Verify news filter status

3. Ensure journal file permissions Parameters not updating 1. Confirm Python script execution

2. Check AdaptiveParams.csv in Common folder

3. Validate Gemini API key Order close failures 1. Check broker execution rules

2. Verify sufficient margin

3. Retry logic automatically attempts 3x ML Brain errors 1. Run pip freeze for dependencies

2. Check MT5 initialization

3. Validate CSV encoding (UTF-8)

10. Advanced Configuration

Customizing Indicators:

mq4 // Modify signal logic in GetSignalDirection() bool addBullishCondition = rsi > 55 && close > iMA(...,50);

API Integration:

python # Custom Gemini prompt engineering prompt = f"Factor in VIX index at {vix_level} and Fed rate {fed_rate}%..."

Backtesting Protocol:

Use 90% modeling quality data Test 2015-2023 period Special settings: Every tick based on real ticks Spread: Current broker settings Rollover: Enable

11. Maintenance Schedule

Task Frequency Tools News file update Weekly Economic calendar CSV import Python env check Monthly pip-review --auto Journal analysis Daily Excel/Power BI Full system test Quarterly Strategy Tester + Live demo

12. Support Resources

Diagnostic Script: python from diagnostics import run_system_check run_system_check(magic=654321, symbol="EURUSD") Emergency Procedures: Immediate shutdown: Disable EA

Position close: Run CloseBasket("EMERGENCY")

Brain freeze: Delete AdaptiveParams.csv to reset Contact Protocol: Priority: toughhost@live.com

System Optimization Tips

For ECN Accounts: Reduce grid spacing by 15%

Enable instant execution mode During High Volatility: python # AdaptiveParams.csv override ALL , 0.75 , 0.8 , 1.3 , 1.5 Low-Latency Setup: Co-locate MT4 terminal with broker server

Use RAM disk for journal files

Prioritize Python process in Task Manager

"The perfect trader is a myth. The perfect system is a process." EnhancedGridAI Design Philosophy



