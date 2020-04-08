Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard

Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen.

This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard designed for serious breakout traders. Get clear buy/sell signals with precise entry, stop loss, and target levels, plus an instant analysis of the breakout type.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive Multi-Pair Scanning: Monitors all 28 major and cross-currency pairs from one convenient panel.

  • 10 Powerful Breakout Strategies: Utilizes a wide range of proven strategies, from session breakouts (Asian, London, New York) to technical patterns (Triangles, Flags) and volatility channels (Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channels).

  • All-in-One Trading Panel: The intuitive dashboard displays everything you need to make informed decisions:

    • Symbol & Live Price: Keep track of every pair.

    • Trigger Strategy: Instantly see which strategy generated the signal.

    • Clear Signal: Bold, color-coded BUY or SELL alerts.

    • Dynamic Win %: A built-in performance statistic that tracks the historical win rate of the most recent signal type for that pair, giving you an edge of confidence.

    • Precise Levels: Automatically calculated Entry, Stop Loss, and Target prices.

    • Quick Analysis: A short description of the breakout pattern (e.g., "Bullish Session BO").

  • Fully Customizable: You have complete control. Enable or disable any strategy and customize all key parameters, including session times, indicator periods, risk-to-reward ratio, and dashboard colors.

  • Efficient and Lightweight: The indicator is optimized to run smoothly without slowing down your MT4 terminal.

Strategies Included

  1. London Session Breakout

  2. New York Session Breakout

  3. Asian Range Breakout

  4. Opening Range Breakout

  5. Previous Day High-Low Breakout

  6. Bollinger Band Breakout

  7. Keltner Channel Breakout

  8. Donchian Channel Breakout

  9. Flag & Pennant Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

  10. Triangle Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

Whether you are a day trader or a swing trader, the Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is the ultimate tool to streamline your analysis, save you hours of screen time, and help you systematically capture the market's most explosive moves. Gain a powerful edge and take control of your breakout trading today!


Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard - FAQ

1. What is the Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard and who is it for?

The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional trading tool for the MT4 platform designed for serious breakout traders, including both day traders and swing traders. It's a comprehensive dashboard that attaches to a single chart to monitor up to 28 currency pairs in real-time. It simultaneously scans for 10 different high-probability breakout strategies to help traders save time and systematically identify the most explosive trading opportunities.

2. Which trading platform is this dashboard compatible with?

The product description explicitly states that the indicator is designed for and optimized to run on the MT4 (MetaTrader 4) terminal.

3. How does the multi-pair scanning work? Do I need to open a chart for all 28 pairs?

No, you do not. A key feature of the dashboard is its efficiency. You only need to attach it to a single chart. From that one chart, the dashboard will automatically monitor all 28 major and cross-currency pairs, giving you a complete overview of the entire market from one convenient panel.

4. Is this just a signal indicator, or does it provide more information?

It is a complete trading dashboard, not just a simple signal indicator. Besides providing clear BUY or SELL alerts, it also gives you precise, automatically calculated levels for Entry, Stop Loss, and Target, along with an instant analysis of the breakout type (e.g., "Bullish Session BO").

5. Can you explain the 'Dynamic Win %' feature?

The 'Dynamic Win %' is a built-in performance statistic. For any given signal that appears on the dashboard, this feature tracks and displays the historical win rate of the most recent signals of that same strategy type for that specific currency pair. This gives you an added layer of confidence by showing how that particular setup has performed in the recent past.

6. I only trade specific breakout strategies. Can I choose which ones are active?

Yes, the dashboard is fully customizable. You have complete control to enable or disable any of the 10 included strategies. This allows you to tailor the scanner to your personal trading plan and only receive alerts for the setups you are interested in.

7. How customizable are the strategy parameters?

The dashboard offers deep customization. You can adjust all key parameters for the strategies, including:

  • Session times (Asian, London, New York)

  • Indicator periods (e.g., for Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channels)

  • The risk-to-reward ratio used for calculating target levels

  • The colors and visual appearance of the dashboard itself

8. What 10 breakout strategies does the scanner use?

The scanner is programmed to detect breakouts from the following 10 strategies:

  • London Session Breakout

  • New York Session Breakout

  • Asian Range Breakout

  • Opening Range Breakout

  • Previous Day High-Low Breakout

  • Bollinger Band Breakout

  • Keltner Channel Breakout

  • Donchian Channel Breakout

  • Flag & Pennant Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

  • Triangle Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

9. Will running the scanner on 28 pairs and 10 strategies slow down my MT4 terminal?

According to the description, the indicator is designed to be efficient and lightweight. It has been optimized to run smoothly without significantly slowing down your MT4 terminal, allowing you to maintain a responsive trading environment.

10. Do the signals repaint?

A breakout signal, by definition, is confirmed once price breaks and closes beyond a specific level (like a session high or a trendline). Therefore, once a valid signal is generated and displayed on the dashboard after the trigger candle has closed, it should be fixed and not repaint.


Prodotti consigliati
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Su MetaTrader, tracciare più   linee orizzontali   e monitorare i rispettivi livelli di prezzo può essere un’attività noiosa. Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente più linee orizzontali a intervalli uguali per impostare avvisi di prezzo, tracciare livelli di supporto e resistenza, e per altri usi manuali. Questo indicatore è perfetto per i trader Forex alle prime armi che cercano opportunità per ottenere profitti rapidi tramite acquisto e vendita. Le linee orizzontali aiutano a identificare
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Smart Pivot Point
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Smart Pivot Point EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor combines classical pivot point analysis with advanced risk management and multiple technical filters. It's designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities at key pivot levels while maintaining strict risk control measures. 2.   Unique Features Ø Multiple Pivot Point Methods: Ø Standard (Classic),   Fibonacci,   Camarilla &   Woodie’s Ø Each method offers different trading perspectives and can be selected based on market conditions
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicatori
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Weekly support and resistance levels
Antony Augustine
Indicatori
In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicatori
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore TMA AI Bands si basa sulla Media Mobile Triangolare (TMA) con bande superiore e inferiore dinamiche e frecce chiare di acquisto/vendita tracciate direttamente sul grafico. Integra un'IA per l'ottimizzazione adattiva e garantisce l'assenza di ridisegno, fornendo segnali precisi di inversione quando il prezzo tocca le bande. * Coppie: funziona con tutte le coppie di valute * Timeframe consigliati: D1 / W1 / MN * Variabili esterne configurabili:   * TimeFrame – periodo di calcolo
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.67 (9)
Indicatori
The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Future Price Markets
Jesus Daniel Quiroga
Indicatori
Future Price Markets is an indicator that, through the dynamic analysis of price and time, projects profit taking prices in the future. To show the future projections of the price, it uses certain horizontal lines, of different color and style, whether it be a signal to indicate a purchase signal or a sale signal or a future signal to take purchase or sale benefits.
Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Drawing
Hiren Parekh
1 (1)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis? Well, if you are a Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem. Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol. You can draw rectangles, lines, and eclipse. It will give an alert when touched/break on line. It work's on all Timeframes. Major Update Added:: 1}triangle 2}Fibonacci Retracement 3}Text Lable 4}Up/Down Arrow
TRetBO Pro
Hong Meng
Experts
Trend Retracement Breakout Expert Advisor (MT4 EA) - TRetBO Pro Description: TRetBO Pro is designed for traders who wish to capitalize on market fluctuations by leveraging trend retracements and breakouts. Unlike the standard version TRetBO, TRetBO Pro features the "Invincibility Mode," making it particularly suitable for high-volatility markets like XAUUSD (spot gold), enhancing the stability and profit potential of the trading strategy. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Supports M30, H1
Make It Horizontal
JUAN LUIS CIENFUEGOS RUIZ
Indicatori
"Make it Horizontal" will convert any trendline to horizontal by just selecting it and then pressing the H key. This tool must be included in your charts as an indicator. It has no inputs, just drag it to your charts and that's it! I created this tool because the MT4 doesn't have any built-in feature like this. How many times have you drawn a line and you need to double click it in order to configure the start and end price level so you can make it horizontal? Well, that's not an issue anymore!
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
TraderAiz Btp Pro
Zhen Wei Huang
Experts
! register Interactive Broker   https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375 Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.  # youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1 ! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10 ! First Backtest By Your Self https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4 Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame # Pairs ------------ EURUSD US500 JP225 USTEC AU
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
MACD Color for GOLD
Chitipat Changsamrit
Indicatori
MACD Color for GOLD  Use for looking moving-way of graph and checking will be buy or sell  Easy for looking by see the color of trand. Red is down / Blue is up.  Can to use it with every time-frame by 1. Long Trade : Use it with time-frame H1 /  H4 /  Daily  2.Short Trade : Use it with  time-frame  M5 / M15  / M 30 /  H1 and you can see when you will open or close the orders by see this indicator by well by see signal line cut with color line again in opposite. and you can use this indicator for
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicatori
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Su di esso l'indicatore funziona in modo completamente automatico Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. Lo trovi nel mio profilo. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scriv
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Gli indicatori di tendenza sono uno degli ambiti dell'analisi tecnica utilizzati nel trading sui mercati finanziari. Indicatore Angular Trend Lines : determina in modo completo la direzione del trend e genera segnali di ingresso. Oltre a levigare la direzione media delle candele Utilizza anche l'angolo di inclinazione delle linee di tendenza. Il principio di costruzione degli angoli di Gann è stato preso come base per l'angolo di inclinazione. L'indicatore di analisi tecnica combina l'andamento
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Liquidity Pools è uno strumento avanzato che identifica e segna potenziali zone di liquidità sul grafico analizzando aree di massimo e minimo con frequenti tocchi di stoppino, insieme al numero di rivisitazioni e al volume scambiato all'interno di ciascuna zona. Questo strum
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
Altri dall’autore
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Major FX Signal Panel ( AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This  Panel  is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessin
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The   Trend-Following Pro Dashboard   is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculat
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuation
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals , complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution . K
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell , along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence. Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into B
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key ti
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicatori
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Version: 1.02 Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading si
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione