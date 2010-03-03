The AuricWave EA is a sophisticated multi-indicator trading system specifically optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor combines multiple technical indicators with advanced risk management features to identify high-probability scalping opportunities during the most liquid trading sessions.

AuricWave has been created very carefully. It is 99 percent profitable. You can use 15-minute and H1 frames.

Key Features

Technical Analysis Components

Moving Average Crossover System : Fast (5) and Slow (20) EMA crossovers for trend identification

RSI Momentum Filter : 14-period RSI with custom overbought/oversold levels (75/25)

Bollinger Bands : 20-period bands with 2.0 deviations for volatility assessment





MACD Confirmation : (12,26,9) configuration for additional signal validation

Volume Filter : 20-period volume MA with 1.2x multiplier requirement

Support/Resistance Analysis: Automatic detection of key S/R levels

Session-Based Trading

London Session (09:00-18:00 GMT)

New York Session (14:00-23:00 GMT)

Tokyo Session (23:00-08:00 GMT)

Sydney Session (21:00-06:00 GMT)

Custom Session (configurable)

Risk Management

Dynamic position sizing based on account balance (1.5% risk per trade)

ATR-based dynamic stop loss (1.5x ATR multiplier)

Trailing stop functionality (40 points)

Break-even stop implementation (25 points)

Emergency stop loss at 20% account drawdown

XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Configuration

Optimal Settings for Gold:

Timeframe : M15 (15-minute charts)

Lot Size : 0.01-0.05 (recommended for standard accounts)

Take Profit : 120-140 points

Stop Loss : 80 points (or ATR-based)

Trading Sessions: London and New York sessions show best results

Why XAUUSD Works Well:

Gold exhibits strong trending characteristics that align well with the MA crossover system High volatility during sessions provides ample scalping opportunities Clear support/resistance levels make S/R filtering effective Volume patterns are generally reliable for confirmation

EURUSD Trading Configuration

Optimal Settings for EURUSD:

Timeframe : M15 (15-minute charts)

Lot Size : 0.01-0.03 (recommended for standard accounts)

Take Profit : 100-120 points

Stop Loss : 60-80 points

Trading Sessions: All major sessions (London, New York, Tokyo)

Why EURUSD Works Well:

High liquidity ensures smooth order execution Well-defined trends that work with the indicator suite Lower spread costs compared to other instruments Predictable session-based volatility patterns

Performance Highlights

Multi-session adaptability : Automatically adjusts to different market conditions across trading sessions

Advanced filtering : Volume, S/R, and volatility filters reduce false signals

Comprehensive risk management : Multiple layers of protection for account preservation

Debug capabilities: Extensive logging for optimization and performance analysis

Recommended Broker Requirements

XAUUSD : Low spreads (preferably < 20 pips), commission-free if possible

EURUSD : Tight spreads (preferably < 1 pip), low commission structure

Execution : Instant execution or ECN environment recommended

Leverage: 1:100 or higher for optimal capital utilization

Installation & Setup

Attach EA to XAUUSD or EURUSD M15 chart Configure basic parameters (lot size, risk percentage) Enable preferred trading sessions Set appropriate TP/SL levels for the instrument Enable debug logging initially to monitor performance

This system has been specifically designed and tested for XAUUSD and EURUSD, leveraging their unique characteristics to generate consistent scalping opportunities while maintaining robust risk control measures.

If you want to make more profit, you can use maximum lot without any tension. Test it on the demo first.



