AuricWave EA

The AuricWave EA is a sophisticated multi-indicator trading system specifically optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor combines multiple technical indicators with advanced risk management features to identify high-probability scalping opportunities during the most liquid trading sessions. 

AuricWave has been created very carefully. It is 99 percent profitable. You can use 15-minute and H1 frames. 

Key Features

Technical Analysis Components

  • Moving Average Crossover System: Fast (5) and Slow (20) EMA crossovers for trend identification

  • RSI Momentum Filter: 14-period RSI with custom overbought/oversold levels (75/25)

  • Bollinger Bands: 20-period bands with 2.0 deviations for volatility assessment


  • MACD Confirmation: (12,26,9) configuration for additional signal validation

  • Volume Filter: 20-period volume MA with 1.2x multiplier requirement

  • Support/Resistance Analysis: Automatic detection of key S/R levels

Session-Based Trading

  • London Session (09:00-18:00 GMT)

  • New York Session (14:00-23:00 GMT)

  • Tokyo Session (23:00-08:00 GMT)

  • Sydney Session (21:00-06:00 GMT)

  • Custom Session (configurable)

Risk Management

  • Dynamic position sizing based on account balance (1.5% risk per trade)

  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss (1.5x ATR multiplier)

  • Trailing stop functionality (40 points)

  • Break-even stop implementation (25 points)

  • Emergency stop loss at 20% account drawdown

XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Configuration

Optimal Settings for Gold:

  • Timeframe: M15 (15-minute charts)

  • Lot Size: 0.01-0.05 (recommended for standard accounts)

  • Take Profit: 120-140 points

  • Stop Loss: 80 points (or ATR-based)

  • Trading Sessions: London and New York sessions show best results

Why XAUUSD Works Well:

  1. Gold exhibits strong trending characteristics that align well with the MA crossover system

  2. High volatility during sessions provides ample scalping opportunities

  3. Clear support/resistance levels make S/R filtering effective

  4. Volume patterns are generally reliable for confirmation

EURUSD Trading Configuration

Optimal Settings for EURUSD:

  • Timeframe: M15 (15-minute charts)

  • Lot Size: 0.01-0.03 (recommended for standard accounts)

  • Take Profit: 100-120 points

  • Stop Loss: 60-80 points

  • Trading Sessions: All major sessions (London, New York, Tokyo)

Why EURUSD Works Well:

  1. High liquidity ensures smooth order execution

  2. Well-defined trends that work with the indicator suite

  3. Lower spread costs compared to other instruments

  4. Predictable session-based volatility patterns

Performance Highlights

  • Multi-session adaptability: Automatically adjusts to different market conditions across trading sessions

  • Advanced filtering: Volume, S/R, and volatility filters reduce false signals

  • Comprehensive risk management: Multiple layers of protection for account preservation

  • Debug capabilities: Extensive logging for optimization and performance analysis

Recommended Broker Requirements

  • XAUUSD: Low spreads (preferably < 20 pips), commission-free if possible

  • EURUSD: Tight spreads (preferably < 1 pip), low commission structure

  • Execution: Instant execution or ECN environment recommended

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher for optimal capital utilization

Installation & Setup

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD or EURUSD M15 chart

  2. Configure basic parameters (lot size, risk percentage)

  3. Enable preferred trading sessions

  4. Set appropriate TP/SL levels for the instrument

  5. Enable debug logging initially to monitor performance

This system has been specifically designed and tested for XAUUSD and EURUSD, leveraging their unique characteristics to generate consistent scalping opportunities while maintaining robust risk control measures.

If you want to make more profit, you can use maximum lot without any tension. Test it on the demo first.


