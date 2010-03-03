AuricWave EA
The AuricWave EA is a sophisticated multi-indicator trading system specifically optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor combines multiple technical indicators with advanced risk management features to identify high-probability scalping opportunities during the most liquid trading sessions.AuricWave has been created very carefully. It is 99 percent profitable. You can use 15-minute and H1 frames.
Key Features
Technical Analysis Components
Moving Average Crossover System: Fast (5) and Slow (20) EMA crossovers for trend identification
RSI Momentum Filter: 14-period RSI with custom overbought/oversold levels (75/25)
Bollinger Bands: 20-period bands with 2.0 deviations for volatility assessment
MACD Confirmation: (12,26,9) configuration for additional signal validation
Volume Filter: 20-period volume MA with 1.2x multiplier requirement
Support/Resistance Analysis: Automatic detection of key S/R levels
Session-Based Trading
London Session (09:00-18:00 GMT)
New York Session (14:00-23:00 GMT)
Tokyo Session (23:00-08:00 GMT)
Sydney Session (21:00-06:00 GMT)
Custom Session (configurable)
Risk Management
Dynamic position sizing based on account balance (1.5% risk per trade)
ATR-based dynamic stop loss (1.5x ATR multiplier)
Trailing stop functionality (40 points)
Break-even stop implementation (25 points)
Emergency stop loss at 20% account drawdown
XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Configuration
Optimal Settings for Gold:
Timeframe: M15 (15-minute charts)
Lot Size: 0.01-0.05 (recommended for standard accounts)
Take Profit: 120-140 points
Stop Loss: 80 points (or ATR-based)
Trading Sessions: London and New York sessions show best results
Why XAUUSD Works Well:
Gold exhibits strong trending characteristics that align well with the MA crossover system
High volatility during sessions provides ample scalping opportunities
Clear support/resistance levels make S/R filtering effective
Volume patterns are generally reliable for confirmation
EURUSD Trading Configuration
Optimal Settings for EURUSD:
Timeframe: M15 (15-minute charts)
Lot Size: 0.01-0.03 (recommended for standard accounts)
Take Profit: 100-120 points
Stop Loss: 60-80 points
Trading Sessions: All major sessions (London, New York, Tokyo)
Why EURUSD Works Well:
High liquidity ensures smooth order execution
Well-defined trends that work with the indicator suite
Lower spread costs compared to other instruments
Predictable session-based volatility patterns
Performance Highlights
Multi-session adaptability: Automatically adjusts to different market conditions across trading sessions
Advanced filtering: Volume, S/R, and volatility filters reduce false signals
Comprehensive risk management: Multiple layers of protection for account preservation
Debug capabilities: Extensive logging for optimization and performance analysis
Recommended Broker Requirements
XAUUSD: Low spreads (preferably < 20 pips), commission-free if possible
EURUSD: Tight spreads (preferably < 1 pip), low commission structure
Execution: Instant execution or ECN environment recommended
Leverage: 1:100 or higher for optimal capital utilization
Installation & Setup
Attach EA to XAUUSD or EURUSD M15 chart
Configure basic parameters (lot size, risk percentage)
Enable preferred trading sessions
Set appropriate TP/SL levels for the instrument
Enable debug logging initially to monitor performance
This system has been specifically designed and tested for XAUUSD and EURUSD, leveraging their unique characteristics to generate consistent scalping opportunities while maintaining robust risk control measures.
If you want to make more profit, you can use maximum lot without any tension. Test it on the demo first.