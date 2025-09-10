Elsna Moving Average

This is a custom MT4 indicator called “Elsna Moving Average”. It plots three moving averages (MA1, MA2, MA3) on the chart with customizable periods, shifts, methods, and applied prices.

  • MA1 & MA2 can optionally be used to create fill areas (histogram-like shading) based on a color-fill setting.

  • MA3 is an additional moving average line for trend analysis.

  • You can show or hide each MA individually.

  • The indicator is designed for trend identification and visualization, helping traders see MA relationships and potential support/resistance zones.


in the color column, Color #0  and #1 are the colors for MA1 and MA2  respectively 
Color #2 and #3 is the shade for the upper and lower part of the fill
Upper part being bullish and lower part bearish
you can use any color of your choice.

Color #4 is the color of the MA3 line, it doesn't shade MA3 , just MA1 and MA2

ex if you have a 3 moving like 10, 50 , 100
then MA1 and MA2  will be 50 and 100 respectively and MA3  being 10

good luck and happy trading! 


sholasakib
14
sholasakib 2025.09.10 21:24 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Raymond Edusei
912
Risposta dello sviluppatore Raymond Edusei 2025.09.11 06:25
thank you
