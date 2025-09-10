Elsna Moving Average

This is a custom MT4 indicator called “Elsna Moving Average”. It plots three moving averages (MA1, MA2) on the chart with customizable periods, shifts, methods, and applied prices.

  • MA1 & MA2 can optionally be used to create fill areas (histogram-like shading) based on a color-fill setting

  • You can show or hide each MA individually.

  • The indicator is designed for trend identification and visualization, helping traders see MA relationships and potential support/resistance zones.


good luck and happy trading! 

sholasakib
24
sholasakib 2025.09.10 21:24 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Raymond Edusei
1399
Ответ разработчика Raymond Edusei 2025.09.11 06:25
thank you
Ответ на отзыв