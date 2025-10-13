Elsna Alert MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Raymond Edusei
- Sürüm: 1.1
Elsna Alert (MT5 EA) is a lightweight Expert Advisor that monitors your trading account in real time and alerts you whenever a trade is opened or closed.
It uses MetaTrader 5’s built-in OnTradeTransaction event to instantly detect any new executed deals—manual or automated—and plays a custom sound for each event.
You can choose whether it tracks all symbols or only the chart’s symbol.
Key features:
-
Instant audio alert when a trade opens or closes.
-
Works with both manual and EA-driven trades.
-
Optional filtering by current symbol.