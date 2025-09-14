Elsna Color Zones MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Raymond Edusei
- Sürüm: 1.60
- Güncellendi: 14 Eylül 2025
This MQL4 code is a custom indicator that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown:
Purpose:
-
Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price.
-
Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance.
-
Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor .
-
Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled.
-
Each rectangle extends into the future for a specified number of bars
-