Elsna Moving Average
- Indicadores
- Raymond Edusei
- Versão: 1.21
- Atualizado: 5 dezembro 2025
This is a custom MT4 indicator called “Elsna Moving Average”. It plots three moving averages (MA1, MA2) on the chart with customizable periods, shifts, methods, and applied prices.
-
MA1 & MA2 can optionally be used to create fill areas (histogram-like shading) based on a color-fill setting
-
You can show or hide each MA individually.
-
The indicator is designed for trend identification and visualization, helping traders see MA relationships and potential support/resistance zones.
good luck and happy trading!
