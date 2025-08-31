My Fibonacci: The Ultimate Automated Fibonacci Indicator with Professional EA Integration

Introduction

Fibonacci analysis has long been regarded as one of the most powerful tools in technical analysis, yet the manual process of drawing and updating these levels introduces significant subjectivity and inefficiency. My Fibonacci revolutionizes this approach through intelligent automation combined with a sophisticated 20-buffer system designed specifically for Expert Advisor integration.

This indicator represents a quantum leap from traditional manual Fibonacci tools to institutional-grade automated intelligence. By leveraging advanced ZigZag integration, real-time market adaptation, and comprehensive algorithmic accessibility, My Fibonacci provides both visual traders and EA developers with unprecedented market intelligence capabilities.

Core Architecture and Automated Intelligence

ZigZag-Based Swing Detection

The foundation of My Fibonacci lies in its sophisticated integration with the proven ZigZag indicator. Rather than relying on subjective manual placement, the system continuously monitors price action and automatically identifies structurally significant swing points. This eliminates human bias while ensuring Fibonacci levels are drawn exclusively on meaningful market movements.

The automated system employs advanced swing validation algorithms that filter market noise while preserving genuine directional changes. This approach guarantees that every Fibonacci formation represents a legitimate market structure rather than temporary price fluctuations.

Adaptive Market Intelligence

My Fibonacci incorporates real-time market state analysis through dynamic ATR calculations and volatility assessment. The system automatically adapts its behavior based on current market conditions:

Normal Market Conditions: Seven core Fibonacci levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 161.8%)

High Volatility Periods: Ten comprehensive levels including 78.6% and 127.2% for enhanced precision

Market Context Awareness: Automatic adjustment of sensitivity and filtering based on timeframe and volatility

This intelligent adaptation ensures optimal performance across all market environments, from quiet consolidation periods to dynamic trending phases.

Complete Parameter Configuration Guide

Basic Settings Group

Fibonacci Name (inpName)

Default: "MyFibonacci_v11"

Purpose: Unique object identifier for chart drawing

Usage: Enables multiple indicator instances with distinct naming

Recommendation: Modify for multi-timeframe analysis setups

Main Line Color (inpLineColor)

Default: Red (clrRed)

Purpose: Visual appearance of primary Fibonacci trend line

Usage: Customize for chart aesthetics and visibility preferences

Recommendation: Choose colors that contrast well with chart background

Levels Color (inpLevelsColor)

Default: Aqua (clrAqua)

Purpose: Color scheme for all Fibonacci retracement and extension levels

Usage: Consistent level identification across multiple charts

Recommendation: Maintain consistent color scheme for rapid visual recognition

Ray Extension (inpRay)

Default: False

Purpose: Controls infinite rightward extension of Fibonacci levels

Usage: Valuable for forward-looking support/resistance analysis

Recommendation: Enable for position trading, disable for scalping

ZigZag Configuration Group

ZigZag Depth (inpDepth)

Default: 12

Purpose: Minimum bars required to form valid swing point

Range: 5-25 (timeframe dependent)

Impact: Lower values increase sensitivity but may generate noise

Optimization Guide: M1-M5 Scalping: 5-8 M15-H1 Intraday: 8-12 H4-D1 Swing Trading: 12-18 Daily+ Position Trading: 15-25



ZigZag Deviation (inpDeviation)

Default: 5

Purpose: Minimum price movement percentage to register swing

Range: 3-10 (market volatility dependent)

Impact: Prevents minor fluctuations from creating false swings

Optimization: Increase for choppy markets, decrease for trending markets

ZigZag BackStep (inpBackStep)

Default: 3

Purpose: Minimum bars between consecutive swing points

Range: 2-5

Impact: Prevents multiple swing identification in close proximity

Recommendation: Maintain default unless experiencing swing clustering

ZigZag Leg Selection (inpLeg)

Default: 1 (most recent swing)

Purpose: Selects which swing formation to use for Fibonacci calculation

Range: 1-3

Usage: Higher values utilize earlier swing formations

Application: Useful for multiple Fibonacci analysis scenarios

Advanced Features Group

Enable Adaptive Levels (inpAdaptiveLevels)

Default: True

Purpose: Intelligent level selection based on market volatility

Impact: Expands from 7 to 10 levels during high volatility

Algorithm: Monitors ATR ratio against 20-period average

Trigger: Activates when volatility exceeds 130% of average

Enable Volume Validation (inpVolumeValidation)

Default: False

Purpose: Incorporates volume analysis into swing validation

Function: Confirms swing significance through volume patterns

Recommendation: Enable for volume-based trading strategies

Caution: May reduce signal frequency on low-volume instruments

Enable Smart Swing Filtering (inpSmartFiltering)

Default: True

Purpose: ATR-based swing quality assessment

Function: Eliminates insignificant price movements from analysis

Algorithm: Timeframe-adaptive ATR multiplier system

Result: Dramatically improves swing point quality

Enable Adaptive Level Colors (inpAdaptiveColors)

Default: False

Purpose: Dynamic color coding based on market conditions

Function: Enhanced visual treatment during high volume/volatility

Usage: Highlights most relevant support/resistance zones

Recommendation: Enable for visual trading, disable for EA integration

Minimum Swing Size ATR Multiplier (inpMinSwingATR)

Default: 0.3

Purpose: Swing magnitude validation threshold

Function: Prevents Fibonacci drawing on minor movements

Adaptive Behavior: M1-M5: 0.1x ATR (very permissive) M15: 0.15x ATR (permissive) M30: 0.2x ATR (moderate) H1: 0.25x ATR (selective) H4: 0.4x ATR (restrictive) Daily+: User-defined value



ATR Period (inpATRPeriod)

Default: 14

Purpose: Volatility calculation period for market state analysis

Standard: 14-period provides reliable volatility measurements

Alternatives: 10-period for faster response, 21-period for stability

Usage: Critical for adaptive level activation and swing filtering

Volume Analysis Period (inpVolumePeriod)

Default: 20

Purpose: Volume average calculation period

Function: Baseline for volume confirmation analysis

Optimization: Shorter periods for responsive analysis, longer for stability

Application: Only relevant when volume validation is enabled

Fibonacci Levels Group

My Fibonacci provides complete customization of all Fibonacci levels, enabling adaptation to specific trading methodologies and market characteristics.

Core Retracement Levels:

Level 1 (0.0%) : Swing starting point, baseline reference

: Swing starting point, baseline reference Level 2 (23.6%) : Shallow retracement, trend strength indicator

: Shallow retracement, trend strength indicator Level 3 (38.2%) : Key retracement level for strong trends

: Key retracement level for strong trends Level 4 (50.0%) : Psychological midpoint, major decision level

: Psychological midpoint, major decision level Level 5 (61.8%): Golden ratio, statistically most reliable level

Advanced Levels:

Level 6 (78.6%) : Deep retracement (high volatility activation)

: Deep retracement (high volatility activation) Level 7 (100.0%) : Complete retracement, trend reversal threshold

: Complete retracement, trend reversal threshold Level 8 (127.2%) : Extension level (high volatility activation)

: Extension level (high volatility activation) Level 9 (161.8%) : Primary extension target

: Primary extension target Level 10 (261.8%): Secondary extension target

Expert Advisor Integration: Complete Technical Specification

20-Buffer Architecture Overview

My Fibonacci implements a comprehensive buffer system specifically engineered for algorithmic trading. Each buffer serves a distinct purpose in providing complete market intelligence to Expert Advisors:

Buffer Categories:

Buffers 0-6: Core Fibonacci price levels

Buffers 7-10: Market state and formation information

Buffers 11-13: Price relationship analysis

Buffers 14-16: Real-time trading signals

Buffers 17-19: Advanced market intelligence

Core Fibonacci Price Buffers (0-6)

These buffers provide direct access to calculated Fibonacci level prices, updated in real-time as new swing formations develop.

Buffer 0: Fibo_0_Buffer

Content: 0% Fibonacci level price (swing starting point)

Purpose: Baseline reference for all calculations

EA Usage: Entry validation, trend context analysis

Update Frequency: Every new swing formation

Buffer 1: Fibo_236_Buffer

Content: 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level price

Purpose: First retracement test in trending markets

EA Usage: Early retracement entry signals

Statistical Note: 23.6% often marks initial pullback completion

Buffer 2: Fibo_382_Buffer

Content: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level price

Purpose: Key decision point for trend continuation vs deeper retracement

EA Usage: Strong trend entry opportunities

Trading Significance: Break indicates potential 50% or 61.8% test

Buffer 3: Fibo_500_Buffer

Content: 50% Fibonacci retracement level price

Purpose: Psychological midpoint, major support/resistance

EA Usage: High-probability reversal zone identification

Market Psychology: Strongest psychological level regardless of mathematics

Buffer 4: Fibo_618_Buffer

Content: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level price (Golden Ratio)

Purpose: Most statistically reliable Fibonacci level

EA Usage: Primary reversal signal generation

Importance: Single most critical buffer for EA strategies

Buffer 5: Fibo_100_Buffer

Content: 100% Fibonacci level price (complete retracement)

Purpose: Trend reversal threshold, extension calculation base

EA Usage: Breakout signal generation, stop loss placement

Significance: Critical threshold for trend invalidation

Buffer 6: Fibo_1618_Buffer

Content: 161.8% Fibonacci extension level price

Purpose: Primary extension target for breakout strategies

EA Usage: Profit target calculation, trend continuation validation

Application: Essential for extension-based trading systems

Market State Buffers (7-10)

Buffer 7: Fibo_Direction_Buffer

Content: Current Fibonacci formation direction

Values: 1.0 (uptrend retracement), -1.0 (downtrend retracement)

EA Usage: Automatic trading bias alignment

Algorithm: Determined by swing range polarity

Buffer 8: Market_Volatility_Buffer

Content: Real-time volatility state assessment

Values: 1.0 (high), 0.0 (normal), -1.0 (low)

EA Usage: Strategy adaptation, risk management

Calculation: ATR ratio vs 20-period average with 130% threshold

Buffer 9: Active_Levels_Buffer

Content: Number of currently active Fibonacci levels

Values: 7.0 (standard), 10.0 (high volatility extended set)

EA Usage: Strategy complexity adaptation

Trigger: Automatic based on volatility assessment

Buffer 10: Update_Signal_Buffer

Content: New Fibonacci formation notification

Values: 1.0 (new formation), 0.0 (no change)

EA Usage: Recalculation trigger, alert generation

Frequency: Updates only when new swing detected

Price Relationship Buffers (11-13)

Buffer 11: Distance_Nearest_Buffer

Content: Distance in points to nearest Fibonacci level

Range: 0.0 to large values

EA Usage: Proximity-based entry timing

Calculation: Absolute distance using _Point normalization

Buffer 12: Nearest_Level_ID_Buffer

Content: Identifier of closest Fibonacci level

Values: 0-6 (corresponding to Buffers 0-6)

EA Usage: Targeted level-specific strategies

Application: Enables level-specific trade parameters

Buffer 13: Price_Position_Buffer

Content: Normalized position between swing points

Range: 0.0 (swing start) to 1.0 (swing end)

EA Usage: Relative position analysis

Calculation: (Current Price - Swing Start) / Swing Range

Trading Signal Buffers (14-16)

Buffer 14: Touch_Signal_Buffer

Content: Price interaction classification with Fibonacci levels

Values: 0.0: No significant interaction 1.0: Price touching level (within threshold) 2.0: Price bouncing from level 3.0: Price breaking through level

EA Usage: Entry signal generation

Threshold: 5 points default (configurable)

Buffer 15: SR_Strength_Buffer

Content: Support/Resistance strength quantification

Range: 1.0 to 10.0

Base Calculation: 5.0 + modifiers

Modifiers: High volume: +2.0 High volatility: +1.0 Very close proximity (<10 points): +2.0

EA Usage: Trade confidence validation

Buffer 16: Volume_Confirm_Buffer

Content: Volume confirmation status

Values: 1.0 (confirmed), 0.0 (not confirmed)

Calculation: Current volume vs average volume

EA Usage: Signal validation, risk assessment

Advanced Analysis Buffers (17-19)

Buffer 17: MTF_Confluence_Buffer

Content: Multi-timeframe confluence potential

Range: 0.0 to 4.0

Base: 1.0 + conditional additions

Enhancements: High volatility alignment: +1.0 High volume confirmation: +1.0

EA Usage: Trade quality assessment

Buffer 18: Success_Rate_Buffer

Content: Historical success rate estimation for nearest level

Range: 0.0 to 100.0 (percentage)

Level-Specific Rates: Key levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%): 75% Secondary levels (23.6%, 100%): 65% Other levels: 50% baseline

EA Usage: Position sizing, trade filtering

Buffer 19: Risk_Reward_Buffer

Content: Calculated risk-to-reward ratio

Range: 0.1 to 5.0 (capped)

Calculation: ATR-based target / Distance to nearest level

EA Usage: Trade viability assessment, position sizing

Complete Expert Advisor Implementation

Basic Buffer Access Pattern

double GetFibonacciBuffer(int bufferIndex, int barIndex = 0)

{



return iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "MyFibonacci_v11", "MyFibonacci_v11", // Indicator name



clrRed, // Line color clrAqua, // Levels color false, // Ray extension 12, 5, 3, 1, // ZigZag: Depth, Deviation, BackStep, Leg true, false, true, false, // Advanced: Adaptive, Volume, Smart, Colors 0.3, 14, 20, // Parameters: MinSwing, ATR, Volume periods 0.0, 23.6, 38.2, 50.0, 61.8, 78.6, 100.0, 127.2, 161.8, 261.8, // Levels bufferIndex, barIndex );

}

Professional Data Structure

struct FibonacciAnalysis

{



// Core Price Levels double level_0; // 0% - Swing Start double level_236; // 23.6% - Shallow Retracement double level_382; // 38.2% - Key Retracement double level_500; // 50% - Psychological Level double level_618; // 61.8% - Golden Ratio double level_100; // 100% - Full Retracement double level_1618; // 161.8% - Primary Extension





// Market State double direction; // 1.0=up, -1.0=down double volatility; // -1.0, 0.0, 1.0 double activeLevels; // 7.0 or 10.0 double updateSignal; // 1.0=new formation





// Price Relationships double distanceNearest; // Points to nearest level double nearestLevelID; // 0-6 level identifier double pricePosition; // 0.0-1.0 within swing





// Trading Signals double touchSignal; // 0-3 interaction type double srStrength; // 1-10 strength rating double volumeConfirm; // 0/1 confirmation





// Advanced Intelligence double confluence; // 0-4 confluence rating double successRate; // 0-100 historical rate double riskReward; // 0.1-5.0 R:R ratio





// Validation bool isValid; // Data integrity check datetime timestamp; // Last update time

};

Complete Data Acquisition Function

bool GetCompleteFibonacciAnalysis ( FibonacciAnalysis & analysis )



{



// Initialize structure

analysis . isValid = false ;

analysis . timestamp = TimeCurrent ( ) ;



// Core price levels (Buffers 0-6)

analysis . level_0 = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 0 ) ;

analysis . level_236 = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 1 ) ;

analysis . level_382 = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 2 ) ;

analysis . level_500 = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 3 ) ;

analysis . level_618 = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 4 ) ;

analysis . level_100 = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 5 ) ;

analysis . level_1618 = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 6 ) ;



// Market state (Buffers 7-10)

analysis . direction = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 7 ) ;

analysis . volatility = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 8 ) ;

analysis . activeLevels = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 9 ) ;

analysis . updateSignal = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 10 ) ;



// Price relationships (Buffers 11-13)

analysis . distanceNearest = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 11 ) ;

analysis . nearestLevelID = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 12 ) ;

analysis . pricePosition = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 13 ) ;



// Trading signals (Buffers 14-16)

analysis . touchSignal = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 14 ) ;

analysis . srStrength = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 15 ) ;

analysis . volumeConfirm = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 16 ) ;



// Advanced analysis (Buffers 17-19)

analysis . confluence = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 17 ) ;

analysis . successRate = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 18 ) ;

analysis . riskReward = GetFibonacciBuffer ( 19 ) ;



// Validate critical data

if ( analysis . level_618 != EMPTY_VALUE && analysis . direction != EMPTY_VALUE && analysis . updateSignal != EMPTY_VALUE )

{



analysis . isValid = true ;



}

return analysis . isValid ;

}

Advanced Trading Strategy Implementation

class FibonacciTradingSystem

{



private: // Configuration double minSRStrength; double minRiskReward; double minSuccessRate; bool useVolumeValidation; // State management FibonacciAnalysis currentAnalysis; datetime lastAnalysisTime;





public: FibonacciTradingSystem() {

minSRStrength = 6.0; minRiskReward = 1.5; minSuccessRate = 65.0; useVolumeValidation = true; lastAnalysisTime = 0;

}

// Main analysis and trade execution void ProcessTick() {

// Update analysis if new data available if(!UpdateAnalysis()) return; // Process trading opportunities if(currentAnalysis.updateSignal == 1.0) {

AnalyzeTradeOpportunities();

}

// Manage existing positions ManageOpenPositions();

}

bool UpdateAnalysis() {

if(TimeCurrent() == lastAnalysisTime) return false;

bool success = GetCompleteFibonacciAnalysis(currentAnalysis);

if(success)

{

lastAnalysisTime = currentAnalysis.timestamp; LogAnalysisUpdate();

}

return success;

} void AnalyzeTradeOpportunities() {

double currentPrice = Close[0]; // Golden Ratio Strategy (61.8% level) if(IsNearLevel(currentPrice, currentAnalysis.level_618, 5)) {

EvaluateGoldenRatioSetup();

}

// Psychological Level Strategy (50% level) if(IsNearLevel(currentPrice, currentAnalysis.level_500, 3)) {

EvaluatePsychologicalLevelSetup();

} // Extension Breakout Strategy if(currentAnalysis.touchSignal == 3.0) {

// Break signal EvaluateExtensionBreakout();

} // Multi-level Confluence Strategy if(currentAnalysis.confluence >= 3.0) {

EvaluateConfluenceSetup();

}

}

void EvaluateGoldenRatioSetup() {

TradeSetup setup; setup.type = "GOLDEN_RATIO_618"; setup.entryLevel = currentAnalysis.level_618; setup.direction = currentAnalysis.direction; // Enhanced validation for golden ratio bool highConfidence = (currentAnalysis.successRate >= 70.0 && currentAnalysis.srStrength >= 7.0 && currentAnalysis.riskReward >= 2.0); if(highConfidence && ValidateVolumeConditions())

{

CalculateTradeParameters(setup);

ExecuteTradeSetup(setup);

}

}

void EvaluatePsychologicalLevelSetup() {

// 50% level requires position validation bool validPosition = (currentAnalysis.pricePosition >= 0.45 && currentAnalysis.pricePosition <= 0.55); if(validPosition && currentAnalysis.srStrength >= minSRStrength) {

TradeSetup setup; setup.type = "PSYCHOLOGICAL_50"; setup.entryLevel = currentAnalysis.level_500; setup.direction = currentAnalysis.direction; CalculateTradeParameters(setup); ExecuteTradeSetup(setup);

}

}

void EvaluateExtensionBreakout() {

double currentPrice = Close[0]; bool validBreakout = false; // Validate breakout context if(currentAnalysis.direction == 1.0) {

validBreakout = (currentPrice > currentAnalysis.level_100 && currentAnalysis.touchSignal == 3.0);

} else if(currentAnalysis.direction == -1.0) {

validBreakout = (currentPrice < currentAnalysis.level_100 && currentAnalysis.touchSignal == 3.0);

} if(validBreakout && currentAnalysis.volumeConfirm == 1.0) {

TradeSetup setup; setup.type = "EXTENSION_BREAKOUT"; setup.entryLevel = currentAnalysis.level_100; setup.direction = currentAnalysis.direction; setup.target = currentAnalysis.level_1618; ExecuteTradeSetup(setup);

}

}

bool ValidateVolumeConditions()

{

if(!useVolumeValidation) return true;

return (currentAnalysis.volumeConfirm == 1.0);

}

void CalculateTradeParameters(TradeSetup &setup)

{

double currentPrice = (setup.direction == 1.0) ? Ask : Bid;

// Dynamic stop loss based on Fibonacci structure

if(setup.direction == 1.0)

{

// Long trade - stop below next lower level

if(setup.entryLevel == currentAnalysis.level_618)

{

setup.stopLoss = currentAnalysis.level_500 - (5 * Point);

}

else if(setup.entryLevel == currentAnalysis.level_500)

{

setup.stopLoss = currentAnalysis.level_382 - (5 * Point);

}

// Take profit at next higher level

if(setup.target == 0)

{

setup.target = (setup.entryLevel == currentAnalysis.level_618) ? currentAnalysis.level_100 : currentAnalysis.level_618;

}

}

else

{

// Short trade - stop above next higher level

if(setup.entryLevel == currentAnalysis.level_618)

{

setup.stopLoss = currentAnalysis.level_100 + (5 * Point);

}

setup.target = currentAnalysis.level_382;

}

// Position sizing based on risk/reward and confidence

setup.lotSize = CalculatePositionSize(setup);

}

double CalculatePositionSize(TradeSetup &setup)

{

double baseSize = 0.1;

// Base lot size

double riskAmount = AccountBalance() * 0.02;

// 2% risk

double stopDistance = MathAbs(setup.entryLevel - setup.stopLoss);

double positionSize = riskAmount / (stopDistance / Point * MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_TICKVALUE));

// Adjust based on confidence indicators

double confidenceMultiplier = 1.0;

if(currentAnalysis.successRate >= 75.0)

confidenceMultiplier += 0.2;

if(currentAnalysis.srStrength >= 8.0)

confidenceMultiplier += 0.1;

if(currentAnalysis.riskReward >= 3.0)

confidenceMultiplier += 0.15;

positionSize *= confidenceMultiplier;

return NormalizeDouble(MathMin(positionSize, baseSize * 2.0), 2);

}

void ExecuteTradeSetup(TradeSetup &setup)

{

int orderType = (setup.direction == 1.0) ? OP_BUY : OP_SELL;

double entryPrice = (setup.direction == 1.0) ? Ask : Bid;

string comment = StringConcatenate("Fibo_", setup.type, "_", DoubleToString(currentAnalysis.successRate, 1), "%");

int ticket = OrderSend(_Symbol, orderType, setup.lotSize, entryPrice, 3, setup.stopLoss, setup.target, comment, 0, 0, (orderType == OP_BUY) ? clrGreen : clrRed);

if(ticket > 0)

{

LogTradeExecution(setup, ticket);

}

else

{

Print("Trade execution failed: ", GetLastError());

}

}

void ManageOpenPositions()

{

for(int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)

{

if(!OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS) || OrderSymbol() != _Symbol) continue;

// Fibonacci-based trailing stop management

UpdateFibonacciTrailingStop(OrderTicket());

}

}

void UpdateFibonacciTrailingStop(int ticket)

{

if(!OrderSelect(ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)) return;

double currentPrice = (OrderType() == OP_BUY) ? Bid : Ask;

double currentSL = OrderStopLoss();

double newSL = currentSL;

if(OrderType() == OP_BUY)

{

// Move stop to next lower Fibonacci level as price advances

if(currentPrice > currentAnalysis.level_618 && currentSL < currentAnalysis.level_500)

{

newSL = currentAnalysis.level_500 - (3 * Point);

}

else if(currentPrice > currentAnalysis.level_100 && currentSL < currentAnalysis.level_618)

{

newSL = currentAnalysis.level_618 - (3 * Point);

}

}

else

{

// Mirror logic for short positions

if(currentPrice < currentAnalysis.level_618 && currentSL > currentAnalysis.level_100)

{

newSL = currentAnalysis.level_100 + (3 * Point);

}

}

if(newSL != currentSL && IsValidStopLossMove(OrderType(), newSL, currentSL))

{

if(OrderModify(ticket, OrderOpenPrice(), newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0))

{

Print("Fibonacci trailing stop updated to: ", newSL);

}

}

}

bool IsValidStopLossMove(int orderType, double newSL, double currentSL)

{

return ((orderType == OP_BUY && newSL > currentSL) || (orderType == OP_SELL && newSL < currentSL));

}

void LogAnalysisUpdate()

{

Print("=== Fibonacci Analysis Update ===");

Print("Direction: ", (currentAnalysis.direction == 1.0) ? "UP" : "DOWN");

Print("Volatility: ", GetVolatilityString(currentAnalysis.volatility));

Print("Active Levels: ", currentAnalysis.activeLevels);

Print("Nearest Level: ", GetLevelName(currentAnalysis.nearestLevelID), " Distance: ", currentAnalysis.distanceNearest, " points");

Print("S/R Strength: ", currentAnalysis.srStrength, "/10");

Print("Success Rate: ", currentAnalysis.successRate, "%");

Print("Risk/Reward: ", currentAnalysis.riskReward, ":1");

}

string GetVolatilityString(double vol)

{

if(vol == 1.0) return "HIGH";

if(vol == 0.0) return "NORMAL";

if(vol == -1.0) return "LOW";

return "UNKNOWN";

}

string GetLevelName(double levelID)

{

switch((int)levelID)

{

case 0: return "0% (Swing Start)";

case 1: return "23.6% (Shallow)";

case 2: return "38.2% (Key Level)";

case 3: return "50% (Psychological)";

case 4: return "61.8% (Golden Ratio)";

case 5: return "100% (Full Retracement)";

case 6: return "161.8% (Extension)";

default: return "Unknown Level";

}

}

void LogTradeExecution(TradeSetup &setup, int ticket)

{

Print("=== Trade Executed ==="); Print("Ticket: ", ticket);

Print("Setup: ", setup.type); Print("Entry: ", setup.entryLevel);

Print("Stop Loss: ", setup.stopLoss); Print("Take Profit: ", setup.target);

Print("Lot Size: ", setup.lotSize); Print("Confidence Score: ", currentAnalysis.successRate, "%");

}

};

// Trade setup structure

struct TradeSetup

{

string type;

double entryLevel;

double direction;

double stopLoss;

double target;

double lotSize;

};

// Global trading system instance

FibonacciTradingSystem* fibonacciSystem;

// EA initialization

int OnInit()

{

fibonacciSystem = new FibonacciTradingSystem();

return INIT_SUCCEEDED;

}

// EA tick processing

void OnTick()

{

fibonacciSystem.ProcessTick();

}

// EA cleanup

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

delete fibonacciSystem;

}

Advanced Signal Processing Techniques

Multi-Condition Signal Validation

enum SignalStrength { SIGNAL_WEAK = 1, SIGNAL_MODERATE = 2, SIGNAL_STRONG = 3, SIGNAL_VERY_STRONG = 4 }; SignalStrength EvaluateSignalStrength(FibonacciAnalysis &analysis) { int strengthPoints = 0; // Level significance (0-2 points) if(analysis.nearestLevelID == 4) strengthPoints += 2; // Golden ratio else if(analysis.nearestLevelID == 3) strengthPoints += 2; // 50% psychological else if(analysis.nearestLevelID == 2) strengthPoints += 1; // 38.2% key level // Support/Resistance strength (0-2 points) if(analysis.srStrength >= 8.0) strengthPoints += 2; else if(analysis.srStrength >= 6.0) strengthPoints += 1; // Risk/Reward favorability (0-2 points) if(analysis.riskReward >= 3.0) strengthPoints += 2; else if(analysis.riskReward >= 2.0) strengthPoints += 1; // Volume confirmation (0-1 points) if(analysis.volumeConfirm == 1.0) strengthPoints += 1; // Multi-timeframe confluence (0-1 points) if(analysis.confluence >= 3.0) strengthPoints += 1; // Historical success rate (0-1 points) if(analysis.successRate >= 75.0) strengthPoints += 1; // Touch signal quality (0-1 points) if(analysis.touchSignal >= 2.0) strengthPoints += 1; // Map points to strength enum if(strengthPoints >= 8) return SIGNAL_VERY_STRONG; if(strengthPoints >= 6) return SIGNAL_STRONG; if(strengthPoints >= 4) return SIGNAL_MODERATE; return SIGNAL_WEAK; }

Adaptive Risk Management

class FibonacciRiskManager { private: double maxRiskPerTrade; double maxDrawdown; double volatilityMultiplier; public: double CalculateOptimalPosition(FibonacciAnalysis &analysis, TradeSetup &setup) { double basePosition = AccountBalance() * maxRiskPerTrade; double stopDistance = MathAbs(setup.entryLevel - setup.stopLoss); // Base position size double positionSize = basePosition / (stopDistance / Point * MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_TICKVALUE)); // Volatility adjustment if(analysis.volatility == 1.0) positionSize *= 0.8; // Reduce in high volatility else if(analysis.volatility == -1.0) positionSize *= 1.2; // Increase in low volatility // Confidence adjustment double confidenceMultiplier = 1.0; SignalStrength strength = EvaluateSignalStrength(analysis); switch(strength) { case SIGNAL_VERY_STRONG: confidenceMultiplier = 1.5; break; case SIGNAL_STRONG: confidenceMultiplier = 1.2; break; case SIGNAL_MODERATE: confidenceMultiplier = 1.0; break; case SIGNAL_WEAK: confidenceMultiplier = 0.5; break; } positionSize *= confidenceMultiplier; // Apply maximum position limits double maxPosition = AccountBalance() * 0.05 / (stopDistance / Point * MarketInfo(_Symbol, MODE_TICKVALUE)); positionSize = MathMin(positionSize, maxPosition); return NormalizeDouble(positionSize, 2); } bool ValidateTradeRisk(FibonacciAnalysis &analysis, TradeSetup &setup) { // Check maximum concurrent risk double totalRisk = CalculateCurrentRisk(); double tradeRisk = CalculateTradeRisk(setup); if(totalRisk + tradeRisk > maxDrawdown) return false; // Validate minimum risk/reward if(analysis.riskReward < 1.5) return false; // Check correlation with existing positions if(HasHighCorrelation(setup)) return false; return true; } };

Performance Optimization and Best Practices

Efficient Buffer Management

class FibonacciBufferCache { private: double cachedBuffers[20]; datetime lastUpdate; bool isCacheValid; public: double GetCachedBuffer(int index) { if(!isCacheValid || TimeCurrent() != lastUpdate) { RefreshCache(); } return cachedBuffers[index]; } void RefreshCache() { for(int i = 0; i < 20; i++) { cachedBuffers[i] = GetFibonacciBuffer(i); } lastUpdate = TimeCurrent(); isCacheValid = true; } void InvalidateCache() { isCacheValid = false; } };

Resource Management

// Optimized update frequency class FibonacciUpdateManager { private: datetime lastFullUpdate; int updateInterval; // seconds public: bool ShouldUpdate() { datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent(); if(currentTime - lastFullUpdate >= updateInterval) { lastFullUpdate = currentTime; return true; } return false; } void SetUpdateInterval(int seconds) { updateInterval = MathMax(1, seconds); } };

Conclusion

My Fibonacci represents a paradigm shift in technical analysis automation, providing both visual traders and algorithmic developers with institutional-grade market intelligence. The comprehensive 20-buffer system enables the development of sophisticated trading strategies while maintaining the simplicity and reliability that make Fibonacci analysis a cornerstone of technical trading.

The indicator's sophisticated architecture combines proven mathematical principles with modern algorithmic capabilities, creating a tool that adapts to market conditions while providing consistent, reliable signals across all timeframes and market environments.

Whether used for visual chart analysis or as the foundation for advanced Expert Advisor development, My Fibonacci delivers professional capabilities with the accessibility and reliability demanded by serious traders and developers.

The complete source code examples, comprehensive parameter documentation, and detailed technical specifications provided in this guide enable immediate implementation of advanced Fibonacci-based trading strategies, representing a significant advancement in automated technical analysis capabilities for the MetaTrader community.