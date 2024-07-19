Moving Pivot Average MT4

Moving Pivot Average

The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period.

The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting.

The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies.





If you have any question about the indicator, your comments are welcome.

Features

Works for all timeframes.

100% non-repaint indicator.

Settings are customizable.

Parameters

Days - number of days selected.

Show Alert - choose to use or stop alert sound and message (default is true ).

Send Email - send notification (default is false ).

Send Notification - option to send a notification to the user (default is false ).

Bars Limit - number of bars chosen.



