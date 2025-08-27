Multi Line Alert with Buffer and Push notification

📢 Multi-Line Alert with Buffer & Push Notifications (MT4 Indicator)

Originally shared as a free community tool, this upgraded version is now available on the MQL Market for traders who want professional-grade alerts without sitting in front of the screen all day.

With this indicator, simply place horizontal lines on your chart — the indicator will automatically track them, highlight your chosen buffer zone, and notify you the moment price approaches your level.

Whether you’re trading support/resistance, session levels, or psychological round numbers, this tool ensures you never miss your setup.

🔑 Key Features

  • Unlimited Horizontal Lines
    Add as many horizontal lines as you need. The indicator automatically monitors all of them.

  • Custom Buffer Zone (in pips)
    Define a safety zone around your line. Example: with BufferPips = 10 , the tool will trigger alerts when price comes within ±10 pips.

  • Highlighted Zone on Chart
    A shaded rectangle visually marks the buffer area, so you can easily track when price is approaching.

  • Custom Sound Alerts
    Choose any .wav file from your MT4 Sounds folder to play when an alert fires.

  • Popup Alerts
    Get instant MT4 popups with symbol, price, and line level.

  • Push Notifications to Mobile 🚀
    Enable MobilePush = true to receive alerts directly on your MetaTrader mobile app (iOS/Android). Stay informed anywhere, anytime.

⚙️ Inputs

  • RepeatAlert → true/false (decide if alerts repeat or only trigger once per cooldown).

  • BufferPips → zone in pips (default: 10).

  • ZoneColor → highlight rectangle color.

  • SoundFile → choose alert sound (default: alert.wav).

  • MobilePush → true/false (enable push alerts to phone).

📲 How to Enable Push Notifications

  1. In MT4: go to Tools → Options → Notifications.

  2. Tick Enable Push Notifications.

  3. Enter your MetaQuotes ID (found in your MetaTrader mobile app under Settings → Messages).

  4. Click Send Test Message to confirm.

From then on, when the indicator triggers you’ll receive:
✔ Popup on PC
✔ Sound on PC
✔ Push notification on mobile

📌 Example Use Cases

  • Mark important support/resistance zones.

  • Track session opens or round numbers (e.g., 1.1000).

  • Get notified the second price comes near your setup.

🛠 Installation

  1. Copy the file into MQL4/Indicators/ .

  2. Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator.

  3. Attach the indicator to your chart.

  4. Place horizontal lines and relax — the alerts will do the work.

✅ Designed for traders who value precision and convenience.
✅ Built with community feedback in mind.
✅ Free version was loved by many — this improved edition is now optimized for professional use.



Prodotti consigliati
TDSequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicatori
To access the TD sequential Scanner for MT5, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123369?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page. One of the MT5 versions includes additional timeframes such as M1, M2, M3,H2,H6,H8 and so on.( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123367?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page) TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in fi
KT De Munyuk MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
The KT De Munyuk is a trend-based indicator that uses   Parabolic SAR   to identify the market direction. The indicator shows the PSAR in the form of green/red dots using a separate window. Buy Signal:   When a green dot appears after a series of at least three red dots. Buy Exit:   When a red dot appears on the current or next higher time frame. Sell Signal:   When a red dot appears after a series of at least three green dots. Sell Exit:   When a green dot appears on the current or next higher
PZ Reversal Fractals MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.93 (58)
Indicatori
Questa è l'ultima iterazione del mio famoso indicatore, Reversal Fractals, pubblicato per la prima volta quasi un decennio fa. Esamina la struttura dei prezzi dei frattali per determinare possibili punti di inversione nel mercato, fornendo tempistiche ai trader posizionali che dispongono già di un modello di valutazione fondamentale o tecnico. [ Guida all'installazione | Guida all'aggiornamento | Risoluzione dei problemi | Domande frequenti | Tutti i prodotti ] I frattali di inversione possono
FREE
M1Arrows MT4 Indicator
Marcos Camargo
3.5 (2)
Indicatori
M1Arrows is a MT4 trend arrows Indicator * Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Signal 5 Main 20 + Signal 20 Main 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20 (Screenshot1) Add the indicator with first setting, then add it again to the same graph with other settings. You can add as many as you want, but 2 M1Arrows in just one graph is enought Never open orders againt the slow setting trend Do not open more than 3 orders per slow setting trend It will work better in Europe/USA markets, * M15 Day Trade Setup: Signal 20 ma
FREE
Qv2 Trend
Joao Marcilio
Indicatori
The Qv² Trend is an indicator that aims to identify trends. Buying trend signals are indicated by arrows pointing up. Selling trend signals are indicated by arrows pointing down. It can be used in all deadlines. It can be used in all pairs. I use it on the H1 with a period of 24. Important note: I recommend using it in markets that naturally show trends. For in range markets I present my other indicator on this link OBOS  
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Indicatori
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 applies dynamic-colored dots to visually represent the direction of the market trend. In this indicator, the dots appear either above or beneath the candlesticks to signal momentum shifts. Specifically, blue dots below the candles highlight bullish movement, while pink dots above the candles confirm bearish momentum. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Parabolic SAR Color Alert In
FREE
Golden Trend Finder
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities. Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder doe
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra segnali basati sull'oscillatore RSI terminale sul grafico. È possibile filtrare i segnali ripetuti. Qui l'oscillatore viene utilizzato per cercare un segnale inverso. È raccomandato come punto di ingresso nelle strategie swing e nel trading dai livelli. È disponibile una dashboard multi-valuta. Con esso, puoi facilmente passare da un grafico all'altro. Nelle discussioni sui prodotti, è possibile suggerire un algoritmo in cui è possibile incorporare un dashboard. Parametri
FREE
Trendy Stocks for MT4
Innovicient Limited
Indicatori
Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.  The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control. The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state. In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.  For MT5 version, follow ::     https://w
FREE
MACD Bullish Bearish Divergence
Harun Celik
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to find the difference in MACD price and indicator.  This indicator shows the price and indicator difference on the screen. The user is alerted with the alert sending feature. Our Popular Products Super Oscillator HC Cross Signal Super Cross Trend Strong Trend Super Signal Parameters divergenceDepth -  Depth of 2nd ref. point search Fast ema -  Fast ema setting Slow ema - slow ema setting MACD sma - macd sma setting indAppliedPrice -  Applied price of indicator indMAM
Flag Trend PRO DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
Indicatori
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Flag Trend Pro  MT4  indicator.  Down load the indicator:  Flag Trend Pro  The   Dashboard      will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: symbol -  Fill All the Pair what you want. M1, M5, M15,M3
FREE
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore di Volatilità KT analizza i dati di mercato passati e presenti utilizzando una formula matematica per mostrare il risultato sotto forma di oscillatore. Le onde crescenti e decrescenti corrispondono rispettivamente a un'elevata e a una bassa volatilità dell'asset.  In poche parole, la volatilità è semplicemente una misura delle fluttuazioni di prezzo di un asset in un certo periodo di tempo. Senza volatilità, ci sarebbero pochi movimenti di mercato e i trader non potrebbero trarre p
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Pro Support Resistance
Suvashish Halder
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
ExtremeFinder
Matous Bartl
5 (1)
Indicatori
Description: ExtremeFinder analyze chart and find local extremes - maximum and minimum. Searched extreme is always of opposite type then previous. Local extreme is confirmed when price difference is higher then set price difference, but not sooner then after set number of candles. Two different types of Local extreme confirmation are performed: Normal for common Price changes, Quick for steep Price changes. Price difference to confirm local extreme can be set as absolute value, in percent of lo
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore analizza il numero di candele specificato e costruisce i livelli di Fibonacci in base al massimo e al minimo. Poiché i livelli vengono ricostruiti, siamo interessati al lato destro dell'intervallo. Il prezzo è magnetico rispetto ai livelli e reagisce a un tocco. Utilizzate questo strumento per trovare un punto di ingresso nel trend dopo una correzione. Se a sinistra vediamo che i livelli sono perfettamente al rialzo, allora possiamo presumere di aver trovato la fine del movimento ne
FREE
Undefeated Trend
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Undefeated trend indicator, an indicator that uses MacD and Bollinger bands. It is a coded indicator to find trends. It finds these trends by its own algorithm. This indicator requires visual monitoring. It does not give any warning because it needs visual follow-up. The main trendline should turn down to find the down trend. The main trend line should go under the white line and then go under the yellow line. The main trendline should turn upward to find the upward trend. The main trend line sh
VJ Pivot Levels
Vijayaratna Kumar Boda
4.25 (4)
Indicatori
Introduction: Whatever trading method you use, it is important to know the Pivot levels to take the key attention for your entries & exits. This indicator has been made using the standard classic formula for Auto drawing the Pivot levels. Also based on the previous day trading range, the probable expected today trading range has been highlighted in a different color for your reference. Output of the Indicator: This Indicator gives the Pivot level Different resistance Levels Different Support le
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicatori
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
TD Sequential By Tom Demark MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicatori
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Here’s a brief description of how to use the indicator effectively. How to Use TD Sequential by Tom DeMark The TD Sequential is a technical analysis indicator developed by Tom DeMark, designed to identify potential turning points in market trends. It is widely used by traders to anticipate market reversals and manage trading ris
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Indicatori
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
Adamant Levels Logic A
Sattiraju Kottapalli
5 (1)
Indicatori
This Indicator Paints levels which are very ' Adamant ' and strong in nature. These levels act as strong Price rejection levels for a life time and never repaint. Disclaimer : If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away. No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break. These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicatori
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
FREE
Trend Waves
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Trend Waves indicator is a trend indicator that uses Average True Range and Standard Deviation indications. It is aimed to find more healthy trends with this indicator. This indicator can be used alone as a trend indicator. Detailed review 4 different trend colors appear on this indicator.  The aqua color represents the rising trend. Dark aqua color means the train is getting weaker. pink color represents the downtrend trend. The dark pink color  means the trend is weaker. Parameters Stdeviatio
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
Indicatori
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Objective Trend Trading Demo
Rajendra Modha
Indicatori
This is a trend following indicator that identifies optimal entry points in the direction of a trend with an objective stop loss to manage the trade. The indicator allows you to catch trend early and ride it. The Indicator draws resistance line as it detects an Uptrend and draws support line when it detects a Downtrend on the chart. When those levels are broken, that allows you to identify the Trend Direction and Momentum in the direction of prevailing trend which offers optimal entry points in
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Altri dall’autore
PipsZenith SM Swing
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator v1.0 Bring Institutional Trading Power to Your MT4 Charts The PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for professional traders who want to trade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) directly in MetaTrader 4. It combines market structure analysis, order block detection, liquidity mapping, and imbalance zones into a single, powerful and fully customizable indicator. This is not just another repainting arrow tool
Smart Momentum Zones
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Smart Money Momentum Zones (SM-MZ) v1.0 Brand: PipsZenith Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Type: Momentum / Smart Money / Swing Zone Indicator Version: 1.0 Overview Unlock the secrets of the market with PipsZenith SM-MZ , a revolutionary momentum-based indicator inspired by Smart Money and liquidity concepts . SM-MZ detects areas where momentum accelerates near swing highs and lows—highlighting potential explosive price zones before big market moves. Perfect for traders looking to anticip
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
FREE
Advanced Volume Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
What is this Indicator? The   Volume Power Meter   is a lightweight MT4 indicator that measures the   strength of trading volume   and converts it into an easy-to-read   rating between 1/10 and 10/10 . Instead of showing complex histograms or volume bars, it gives traders a   simple numeric score   in one corner of the chart: 1/10 = Very weak volume 5/10 = Average volume 10/10 = Extremely high volume This helps traders quickly judge   market participation and momentum   without cluttering th
Multi function Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith – Spread, Time, Session & Candle Timer Indicator (v3.2) Description: Stay one step ahead in Forex trading with PipsZenith , the ultimate on-chart tool that gives you everything you need at a glance. Designed for precision traders, this indicator displays: Real-time Spread – Know the exact cost of your trades instantly. Server Time – Always stay synchronized with broker time. Day & Weekday Info – Track your trading week effortlessly. Active Trading Session – Instantly identify Tokyo,
PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator – Product Description Overview The PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to identify high-probability breakout zones based on volatility and recent price action . With clear visual signals, adjustable display, and safe alerts, this indicator helps you stay ahead of market moves , maximize trading opportunities, and trade with confidence. Key Features Breakout Levels Based on Volatility Automatica
PipsZenith Currency Strength Matrix
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith — Currency Strength Matrix & Volatility The PipsZenith Currency Strength Matrix & Volatility Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to transform the way you trade. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator gives you clear and actionable insights into which currencies are strong, which are weak, and where the best trading opportunities are. With this tool, you’ll always know what to trade and in which direction , so you can make smarter, faster,
PipsZenith Momentum Box
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Momentum Box – Complete Details Indicator Name: PipsZenith Momentum Box Version: 1.0 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – ATR-based momentum detection Product Overview: The PipsZenith Momentum Box is a professional ATR-based momentum indicator designed to detect high-probability price moves in real time. It identifies strong momentum candles, highlights them visually with dynamic boxes, and projects potential Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to give traders a clear roadmap for
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione