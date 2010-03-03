Intelligent Moving Bot

💡 Intelligent Moving Bot — Adaptive EA with Neural Optimization

Intelligent Moving Bot is a fully autonomous EA built on the Intelligent Moving indicator. It uses a dynamic MA, ATR-based deviation bands, and virtual trades with a perceptron to optimize parameters on the fly — with no repainting and no manual curve-fitting.
This product is also available for MetaTrader 4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148152
Intelligent Moving indicator is available here => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106032

🧠 Signals & Trend

  • Buy: after closes below the lower band, price closes back above it.
  • Sell: after closes above the upper band, price closes back below it.
  • Trend zones: all three bands recolor based on price vs MA (clear up/down phases).

🤖 Neural Learning (Virtual Trades + Perceptron)

At each training interval the EA:
  • simulates virtual positions based on its signals,
  • tests parameter grids (MA period, ATR multipliers),
  • evaluates virtual PnL over a history window, and
  • applies the best-performing set until the next retrain.
The process runs forward-only and does not repaint.

⚙️ BOT SETTINGS

=== POSITIONS ===
  • Positions Start/Finish Trading Hours/Minutes — trading window.
  • Positions Volume — fixed lot size.
  • Positions Stop-Loss ATRs / Take-Profit ATRs — SL/TP in ATR units.
  • Positions Magic Number — unique Magic.
  • Positions Comment — trade comment.
  • Positions Close By IM Indicator — exit policy by IM:
    • No Close;
    • Close By Middle Line (exit at MA);
    • Close By Contra Line (exit at opposite outer band);
    • Close By Contra Signal (exit on opposite signal).
  • Positions Open Contra While Current Is Not Closed — allow/deny opening a counter trade while the current one is still open (hedging logic).
  • Positions Skip Next Same Direction After Loss — skip next same-direction entry:
    • No Skip;
    • Skip After Loss;
    • Skip After Stop-Loss.
=== STOP-KRAN (Emergency Cut) ===
  • Stop-Kran Max Drawdown -$ — absolute drawdown cap (open+closed) in money to trigger emergency close.
  • Stop-Kran Start Date — start date for closed-trade DD accounting.
=== TESTER === (custom fitness for MetaTester)
  • Tester Interval Months — split equity into monthly buckets for robustness analysis.
  • Tester Drawdown Exponent — drawdown penalty exponent (strengthens DD impact in fitness).

⚙️ INDICATOR SETTINGS

=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS ===
  • Calculate History From Bar Shift / DateTime — starting point for historical calculations.
=== NEUROLEARNING PERIODS ===
  • Neurolearning Periods Type — Periods By Base / Periods By Last.
  • Neurolearning Periods Base / Step / Passes — base MA period, step, passes.
=== NEUROLEARNING DEVIATIONS ===
  • Neurolearning Deviations Type — Deviations By Base / Deviations By Last.
  • Neurolearning Deviations Base / Step / Passes — base ATR multiplier, step, passes.
Note: product logic uses ATR-based bands (MA ± ATR × coefficient).

=== NEUROLEARNING RATES ===
  • Neurolearning Rates Depth (bars) — training window length.
  • Neurolearning Rates Interval (bars) — retraining frequency.
  • Neurolearning Rates Spread (pips) — virtual spread for realistic simulation.
=== NOTIFICATIONS ===
  • Send Alert Notifications — standard alerts.
  • Send Push Notifications — push.
  • Send E-Mail Notifications — email.

✅ Advantages

  • Fully autonomous + explicit control via parameters.
  • Exit policies tightly integrated with IM signals (four exit modes).
  • Hedging option (counter entries) and anti-overtrading rule after losses.
  • Emergency stop by absolute drawdown.
  • Custom robustness fitness (intervals + DD penalty) for optimization.

📊 Best Use Cases

  • Intraday trading on M15–H1 (Forex majors, Gold).
  • Swing trading on H4–D1 (indices, crosses).
  • As part of a multi-strategy portfolio.
⚠️ Note: Trading involves risk. Always test on demo or micro accounts before live use. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
