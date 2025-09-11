Divergence Scalping MT5

Pair Timeframes
XAUUSD M5-H1
How it works:

The EA detects bullish/bearish divergence signals.
Close trades when the TP is reached → No long-term orders will be held.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Lot Size – Set the trade size.

Good stance: Grid exit distance when the trend is reversed.

Pip limit to close profit.

📌 Who is it suitable for?

Traders who enjoy scalping during periods of strong market movements.

Those who want an automated divergence system.

Those who want a ready-to-use EA without complicated customization.

⚠️ Warning: Future results are not 100% guaranteed. It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it for real.
