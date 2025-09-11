Divergence Scalping MT5
- Experts
- Daophet Seng Athit
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
|Pair
|Timeframes
|XAUUSD
|M5-H1
The EA detects bullish/bearish divergence signals.
Close trades when the TP is reached → No long-term orders will be held.
⚙️ Input Parameters
Lot Size – Set the trade size.
Good stance: Grid exit distance when the trend is reversed.
Pip limit to close profit.
📌 Who is it suitable for?
Traders who enjoy scalping during periods of strong market movements.
Those who want an automated divergence system.
Those who want a ready-to-use EA without complicated customization.
⚠️ Warning: Future results are not 100% guaranteed. It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it for real.