GEN Vextrum

GEN VEXTRUM EA – First Release!

As a token of appreciation for early users, GEN VEXTRUM EA is launched at a special price of only $39 for the first 3 buyers only!

Not only that – the first 5 buyers will also receive 1 premium indicator file for FREE – GEN RSI Hunter to enhance your trading strategy.

After the initial 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to $69.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity!

GEN VEXTRUM EA | Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor

GEN VEXTRUM EA represents a new generation of automated trading. This Expert Advisor is developed with a modular, intelligent, and flexible framework, enabling it to adapt to changing market conditions in real time.

Unlike conventional EAs that only follow static rules, GEN VEXTRUM EA functions as an integrated trading system with multi-strategy logic, allowing it to capture opportunities in both trending and ranging markets.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Specifications & Recommendations

For optimal performance, GEN VEXTRUM EA is recommended to be used with the following settings:

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100

  • Initial Deposit: Minimum $1000

  • Main Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets, FBS, XM (ECN, low spread, fast execution)

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dynamic Zone-Based Strategy

The core focus of GEN VEXTRUM EA is the Critical Zone — key price areas where significant movements usually occur.

From these zones, there are two main possibilities:

  • Reversal – price reaches an exhaustion point and then reverses.

  • Breakout – price breaks through a strong zone with momentum and continues the trend.

The EA does not open trades randomly. Instead, it waits for valid signals around these zones before executing a position.
This approach improves entry accuracy and reduces the risk of premature decisions.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Advantages of GEN VEXTRUM EA

  • Adaptive to Market Conditions

    • Capable of identifying market phases: sideways, trending, or volatile.

    • Adjusts strategies (breakout / reversal) according to real-time market dynamics.

  • Price-Level-Based Analysis

    • Focused on identifying critical zones rather than relying solely on standard indicators.

    • Provides deeper context for potential price direction.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Who is GEN VEXTRUM EA For?

GEN VEXTRUM EA is suitable for:

  • Beginner traders who want automated trading with a consistent system.

  • Experienced traders seeking a flexible EA with multi-strategy logic.

  • Traders who need an adaptive tool for changing market conditions.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Conclusion

GEN VEXTRUM EA is not just another ordinary Expert Advisor — it is a modern automated trading framework that can:

  • Identify market opportunities with precision.

  • Adjust strategies intelligently according to real-time conditions.

  • Stay relevant across different market phases, from stable to highly volatile.

With its foundation on Dynamic Zones and adaptive multi-strategy capabilities, GEN VEXTRUM EA delivers a powerful, flexible, and consistent automated trading solution to help traders achieve their best results.

Gold Cent Scalper EA
Phan Van Tuyen
Introduction: Gold Cent Scalper EA Gold Cent Scalper EA is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on cent accounts, ideal for beginner traders or those looking to optimize small capital. With a minimum balance of just 5000 cent (equivalent to 50 USD), the bot leverages an effective scalping strategy to capitalize on short-term price movements for stable profits. Its performance has been validated through backtesting with high-quality data (99%), as show
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
Black Move MT5
Sarfraz
Black Move MT5 is a sophisticated trading algorithm for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to eliminate emotional decision-making and execute trades based on pure mathematical analysis. It employs an adaptive, dual-mode strategy to identify and capitalize on high-probability opportunities in various market conditions. This EA is built for traders who seek a reliable automated solution that can navigate both trending and corrective market phases. Live Monitoring:  Coming Soon>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Cor
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
Stenco Recover EA
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
4 (4)
Revolutionary Forex expert advisor, built on the principles of the unique Recovery trading system. The key to the effectiveness of this algorithm is the accurate analysis of price behavior near psychologically important round levels. Moreover, the system uses a special price representation in the form of coordinates different from traditional candlestick charts. Main advantages of the advisor: Recovery strategy, based on price recovery High accuracy in identifying key support and resistance leve
FREE
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
MT4 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 "KingKong" Uzman Danışmanı (EA), Forex piyasası için tasarlanmış, piyasa likiditesinin arttığı dönemlerde devreye giren bir çıkış stratejisinden yararlanan gelişmiş bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Bu EA, ticaret hacmi arttığında meydana gelen önemli fiyat hareketlerinden yararlanmak ve işlemlerin piyasa aktivitesinin en uygun anlarında yürütülmesini sağlamak için tasarlanmı
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Kintal
Dian Mayang Sari
2 (1)
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 270 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 361 . Kintal ’i Tanıtıyoruz – Gelişmiş Risk Kontrolü EA  Solar Crest, akıllı risk yöneticileri ve prop firma trader'ları için özel olarak tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışmandır. XAUUSD üzerinde tamamen otomatik olarak çalışır ve temel grafik olarak M15 'yi kullanır. EA’yı sadece bir grafik üzerine yükleyin ve hassas mantığın her şeyi halletmesine izin verin. “Geride kalan stop mantığı ve katı çekilme
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Forex Gold Maker
Bhavesh Kakani
FOREX GOLD MAKER is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor built on a simple, disciplined, and repeatable hedge-cycle strategy. Once attached to the chart, the EA automatically opens a BUY and a SELL position and manages each side independently using fixed money-based profit targets. The system is designed to keep trading continuously, reopening new positions whenever a profit target is achieved, without using indicators, martingale, or complex calculations. The logic remains the same at
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
varsayılan ayar (XAUUSD, M1, Minimum Mevduat: 1.000 $)  aşağıdaki sinyal güvenilir aracı (IC piyasaları)  MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA, bir dakikalık zaman dilimi için optimize edilmiş sofistike yüksek frekanslı stratejilerden yararlanarak, özellikle altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış, son teknoloji otomatik ticaret sistemini temsil eder. Bu gelişmiş sistem, hassas giriş ve çıkış noktaları aracılığıyla hızlı piyasa hareketlerinden yar
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (8)
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
MetaTrader 5 için Forex Bacteria Uzman Danışmanı Forex Bacteria, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Doğada faydalı bakteriler bizimle simbiyotik olarak bir arada yaşadığı gibi, biz de piyasalarla uyumlu ve simbiyotik bir şekilde bir arada yaşamayı hedefliyoruz. Bu, yalnızca risk yönetimi tercihlerinizi ayarlamanız ve işlem yapmak istediğiniz günleri seçmeniz gereken bir tak ve çalıştır EA'dır. Son 12 yılda ağırlıklı olarak odaklanmış ve optimize edilmiş olup, AUD
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt