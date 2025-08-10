Niguru SSVerDe

🔥 FAST & SMART EA FOR GOLD, FOREX & CRYPTO! 🔥
Looking for an EA that spots opportunities every minute? You just found it!
💥 Powered by Moving Average
💥 Works with XAU (Gold), Forex pairs & Crypto
💥 Optimized for low time frame – catch more trades, more often!

 TOP FEATURES:
✔️ Clean, beginner-friendly interface
✔️ Built-in Take Profit – secure your profits automatically
✔️ No Stop Loss needed – trades close on opposite price signal
✔️ Single Shot Mode – one trade at a time, stay in control
✔️ Built-in timer to adjust time frame flexibly
✔️ Perfect for beginners & pros alike

🚀 Plug & play – no complex setup, just results.
💸 Trade smarter, faster, and safer – starting today!


