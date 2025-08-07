Niguru SSContinous

🚀 Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Opportunities!
Experience fast and precise trading with this Moving Average-powered EA, built to perform flawlessly on XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and even Crypto assets.

💡 Why You’ll Love This EA:
✅ Works on M1 time frame – capture maximum trading opportunities every day
✅ Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and seasoned traders
✅ Includes Take Profit for automatic profit protection
✅ No Stop Loss required – trades close based on opposite price signals
Single Shot Mode – only one open trade at a time for better control
✅ Built-in timer as an alternative to time frame settings – more flexibility for your strategy

⚡ Ready to run with no complicated setup – trade faster, safer, and smarter!


