Niguru ZPro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nino Guevara Ruwano
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 18
🔥 Candlestick Pattern EA – Trade Smarter, Without Indicators!
Experience a new way of trading with an Expert Advisor powered by candlestick patterns, where accuracy can be adjusted to fit your strategy. Perfect for XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and Crypto assets.
💡 Key Benefits:
✅ Optimized for low time frames – capture more opportunities every day
✅ Simple, user-friendly interface – ideal for beginners and experts alike
✅ Built-in Take Profit & Stop Loss for solid profit and risk management
✅ Optional Martingale feature for added flexibility
⚡ Install, run, and let the EA do the work – the smart solution for safe, disciplined, and potentially consistent trading!