Omega Code

Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan.

Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the source-code of this EA, you can send me a private message and read more at this blog.

+ If you are a trader who wants to optimize deeply in the system and want to improve the system according to your own ideas.

+ If you are a seller EA and want to have new logic and new products for your store and strategic library.

Only for the first 5 purchases.

EA is optimized for default settings with currency pairs and Gold, users can start with default settings and balance from 200 USD.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 350 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 250 (points)
 Use Trailing  = True (or False)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 45 (points)
 Max Trades  = 5
 Volatility  = 100
 Use EMA Trend  = False (or True)
 EMA Period  = 20
 EMA Timeframe  = M5
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hour:minutes)
 Time End  = 22:30 (hour:minutes)
 Auto Magic Number  = True (option to have EA automatically calculate Magic Number for each pair, or False)
 Magic Number  = your number (if Auto Magic Number = False)

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: Currency pairs and Gold, lower spread pairs is better.

Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<30ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: there is no minimum balance limit, but we still recommend a balance of 200 USD.

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 3100.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 3500 (instead of the default value = 350). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

+ The default setting is the recommended setting, but you can still change the parameter values to tweak the system to suit you.

Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
专家
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
GridSync专业版   是一个   精密的网格交易 EA     设计用于     MetaTrader 4     结合   全自动执行   和   手动交易灵活性 。这   智能电网企业自动化   实现了   非鞅、高级网格策略   和   精确的风险管理控制 ，包括   每日盈利目标、亏损限额和追踪止损   保护资本   市场波动 。系统维持   连续的预定间隔挂单网格     （停止或限制）双向   无边界 ，系统地填充   价格差距   在两者期间   范围和趋势条件 。 EA 构建了一个   可定制的网格网络   和   可调整步长（3+点）     和   订单密度（每边 2+ 个订单）   ，允许交易者选择   止损单、限价单或混合方式 。其   先进的风险管理   当价格反转时自动平仓获利     50% 的趋势运动 ，无需   完全回撤 。其他功能包括   时间会话过滤器     避免   高影响力新闻事件   并支持   多对交易     （黄金、BTC、外汇主要货币）     个人神奇数字追踪 。 主要特点 灵活的电网配置：     调整     Firs
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
专家
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
专家
MATrader QuickScalper – 基于 MATrader 核心的精准剥头皮 MATrader QuickScalper 是 Marc Albrecht Trading 开发的专用剥头皮 EA， 作为独立策略与广为人知的 MATrader AI 并行存在。 MATrader AI 更侧重自适应周期逻辑与更大级别的行情波动， 而 MATrader QuickScalp 则专为 快速执行、短持仓周期与干净的剥头皮入场 打造。 它之所以沿用 MATrader 名称，是因为它建立在同样的核心理念之上： 经过验证的逻辑、真实交易条件、拒绝走捷径 。 （我们在将 MATrader 系列发布到 MQL5 之前，进行了多年测试与打磨。 我们最初的 MATrader 上架曾登顶 #1，但后来被移除并重新上传，导致评价与排名被重置。 如果你愿意帮我们回到更高位置，欢迎在认真测试后留下评价。） 优化设置： 交易品种与周期以输入参数为准（剥头皮对环境条件很敏感） 推荐账户： RoboForex 美分账户（支持 0.0001 手） 为什么选择 MATrader QuickScalper？ MA
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
专家
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
专家
BTCUSD GRID EA 是一款旨在使用网格交易策略的自动化程序 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于初学者和经验丰富的交易者都非常有用。 虽然您可以使用其他类型的交易机器人，但网格交易策略的逻辑性质使加密货币网格交易机器人可以轻松地执行自动交易而不会出现问题。 如果您想尝试网格交易机器人，BTCUSD GRID EA 是整体上最好的平台。 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于加密货币行业非常有效，因为即使在货币波动的情况下，它也能够以理想的价格点执行自动交易。 这种自动交易策略的主要目的是在 EA 内以预设的价格变动发出大量买卖订单。 这种特殊的策略很容易实现自动化，因此通常用于加密货币交易。 如果使用得当，网格交易策略可以让人们在资产价格变化时赚钱。 网格 交易策略已被证明是最有效的。 由于加密货币价格的波动。   -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------   ---------- --------------
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
专家
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
专家
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
专家
高频高效，点滴成河，聚石成山 专做美国本土指数，如纳斯达克指数等等 如购买请第一时间与我联系，设置参数等细节，我看到会及时回复，谢谢 我花了很多时间和精力使这个软件变得复杂，具有高潜在回报的可能性，同时将回撤保持在 18% 以下（标准手数）在各经纪商下的最小手数下，最大回撤远低于9%。 机器人的算法为任何培训水平的投资者提供了既安全又积极的投资机会。 黄金大赢家EA 模仿大脑的工作，能够学习和适应不断变化的条件和预测情况。 当应用于金融市场交易时，这意味着不仅报价用于分析，如交易机器人，还包括用户认为必要的任何其他数据。 此外，所有原始信息都可以按任意比例组合。 EA 包含自适应市场算法，它使用价格行为模式和标准交易指标。 没有使用危险的资金管理方法。
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
专家
现在优惠,前十每月30美元,十人之后恢复1000每月  功能介绍 0. 当屏幕上方编辑框显示   交易量热度=0 请耐心等待   1.当屏幕上方编辑框显示 反转=0 ( 等待=1时候,准备买入, 等待=-1时候,准备卖出 ) 2.当 等待!=0  并且等待=反转 的时候,ea正式开仓,大家可以看时机加仓 3.ea属性中屏蔽a和屏蔽b两个参数是屏蔽一些交易信号,如果赋值1,屏蔽效果不再起作用,最好改为0.5,0.8 4.属性中周期可以赋值(40/100),周期越小交易会越频繁,盈利率越小,相反周期越大,交易次数越少,盈利率越高 5.开仓手数初始=0.2,可以自行修改 6.当基本符合开仓条件,ea属性中 提醒=1 的时候会播放 音频提醒大家准备开仓,提醒=0 关闭音频不会再提醒 7.模式 0:达到条件平仓 1:修改止损 8.ea属性在可以设置 达到预期利润 如5000 相当于0.01手交易黄金盈利50,对应属性中的周期,周期越大,可以设置预期利润放大 9.达到预期利润后可以选择  部分平仓 ,0.5相当于平仓50% ea声明 敬请各位用户高度留意，本EA产品仅致力于在交易的适当时机为用
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
专家
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
专家
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
专家
GOLD MAX — 引领黄金交易的智能新纪元 欢迎来到黄金交易的全新境界！我们隆重推出   GOLD MAX ，隶属趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，专注于   XAUUSD（黄金/美元）   的精准交易。无论市场如何波动，GOLD MAX 都能以卓越的策略和稳定的表现，助您在黄金市场中把握闪耀的交易良机！ 为什么选择 GOLD MAX？ 智能交易，专注黄金 基于趋势交易系统，每笔交易提前布局，机会可靠、逻辑清晰 不惧怕任何回测或实盘验证，交易逻辑完全透明，杜绝虚假策略 采用先进的波动触发与价格结构入场机制 ️ 结合固定止损与移动止盈，风险可控 支持马丁、网格等多种资金管理模式 灵活适配，即装即用 支持 M5、M15、M30、H1、H2、H4 等多种时间周期 只需加载至 XAUUSD 图表，设定风险偏好，即可开启全自动交易 专注于交易质量，不追求高频交易，稳健累积收益 技术参数 交易配置 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元），兼容 USDJPY 推荐周期 ：H1、H2、H4（黄金），M30、H1（美
