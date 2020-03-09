Omega Code

Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan.

Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the source-code of this EA, you can send me a private message and read more at this blog.

+ If you are a trader who wants to optimize deeply in the system and want to improve the system according to your own ideas.

+ If you are a seller EA and want to have new logic and new products for your store and strategic library.

Only for the first 5 purchases.

EA is optimized for default settings with currency pairs and Gold, users can start with default settings and balance from 200 USD.

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 350 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 250 (points)
 Use Trailing  = True (or False)
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 45 (points)
 Max Trades  = 5
 Volatility  = 100
 Use EMA Trend  = False (or True)
 EMA Period  = 20
 EMA Timeframe  = M5
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hour:minutes)
 Time End  = 22:30 (hour:minutes)
 Auto Magic Number  = True (option to have EA automatically calculate Magic Number for each pair, or False)
 Magic Number  = your number (if Auto Magic Number = False)

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: Currency pairs and Gold, lower spread pairs is better.

Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<30ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: there is no minimum balance limit, but we still recommend a balance of 200 USD.

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 3100.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 3500 (instead of the default value = 350). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

+ The default setting is the recommended setting, but you can still change the parameter values to tweak the system to suit you.

Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
그리드싱크 프로       이다       정교한 그리드 트레이딩 EA       을 위해 설계되었습니다       메타트레이더 4       결합하다       완전 자동화된 실행       ~와 함께       수동 거래 유연성   . 이       스마트 그리드 EA       구현합니다       비마팅게일, 고급 그리드 전략       ~와 함께       정확한 위험 관리 통제를   포함하여       일일 이익 목표, 손실 한도 및 추적 정지       자본을 보호하기 위해       변동성이 큰 시장 상황   . 시스템은 다음을 유지합니다.       미리 간격을 둔 보류 주문의 연속 그리드       (정지 또는 제한) 양방향       경계 없이   체계적으로 채우다       가격 차이       두 가지 모두 동안       범위와 추세 조건   . EA는 다음을 구축합니다.       사용자 정의 가능한 그리드 네트워크       ~와 함께       조정 가
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – MATrader 코어 기반의 정밀 스캘핑 MATrader QuickScalper은 Marc Albrecht Trading에서 개발한 전용 스캘핑 EA로, 잘 알려진 MATrader AI 옆에서 구동되는 독립 전략 으로 제작되었습니다. MATrader AI가 적응형 사이클 로직과 더 큰 시장 움직임에 초점을 둔다면, MATrader QuickScalper 은 빠른 체결, 짧은 보유 시간, 깔끔한 스캘핑 진입 을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이 EA가 MATrader라는 이름을 사용하는 이유는 동일한 핵심 철학 위에 만들어졌기 때문입니다: 검증된 로직, 실제 거래 환경, 그리고 어떤 “지름길”도 쓰지 않는다 . (우리는 MATrader 시스템을 MQL5에 공개하기 전까지 수년 동안 테스트하고 다듬었습니다. 원래의 MATrader 등록은 #1 순위까지 올라갔지만 삭제 후 재업로드되면서 리뷰와 랭킹이 초기화되었습니다. 진지하게 테스트한 뒤 리뷰를
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 전략을 사용하도록 설계된 자동화된 프로그램입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 초보자와 숙련된 거래자 모두에게 매우 유용합니다.   사용할 수 있는 다른 유형의 거래 봇이 있지만 그리드 거래 전략의 논리적 특성으로 인해 암호화폐 그리드 거래 봇이 문제 없이 자동화된 거래를 쉽게 수행할 수 있습니다.   BTCUSD GRID EA는 그리드 거래 봇을 시험해 보고자 하는 경우 사용할 수 있는 최고의 플랫폼입니다. BTCUSD GRID EA는 통화 변동성이 큰 경우에도 이상적인 가격 지점에서 자동 거래를 수행할 수 있기 때문에 암호화폐 산업에 매우 효과적입니다.   이 자동 거래 전략의 주요 목적은 EA 내에서 미리 설정된 가격 변동에 따라 수많은 매수 및 매도 주문을 하는 것입니다.   이 특별한 전략은 자동화하기 쉬우므로 일반적으로 암호화폐 거래에 사용됩니다.   그리드 트레이딩 전략을 올바르게 사용하면 자산 가격이 변할 때 돈을 벌 수 있
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Rockman
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
SAR Expert Advisor
Dian Wahyudi
Experts
SAR Expert Advisor works automatically 24 hours from monday to friday and use VPS so that the robot works 24 hours from Monday to Friday and to get maximum trading results. This ea uses  Scalping , Trend, and Trailing Stop Strategy.  This system uses the Parabolic SAR  indicator to open positions. Live Account Minimum balance required : $100   use cent account,  deposit  $500   use cent account,  deposit  $1000   use micro account SAR Expert Advisor works for this: Currency pairs:  GBP/USD Timef
