Railway Tracks EA

🤖 Railway Tracks EA — Automated Trading Based on the "Railway Tracks" Pattern

Railway Tracks EA is an expert advisor that trades a powerful candlestick reversal pattern known as “Railway Tracks.” It automatically detects signals from two strong opposite-direction candles and places trades with a customizable risk/reward ratio.

🔍 Trading Logic:

  • BUY: after a bearish candle followed by a bullish one.

  • SELL: after a bullish candle followed by a bearish one.

  • SL: placed beyond the extreme of the two candles.

  • TP: 2× SL (adjustable).

  • Opens one trade per unique signal, even if previous trades are still active.

⚙️ Key Inputs:

  • LotSize — position size

  • MinBodySizePoints — minimum candle body size

  • MaxBodyDiffPercent — maximum allowed body size difference

  • MaxShadowToBodyRatio — shadow-to-body ratio filter

  • RiskRewardRatio — TP/SL ratio

📊 Backtest Results on EURUSD (H1):

Period: 2015.01.15 – 2025.07.26
Settings:
LotSize=0.1 , MinBodySizePoints=173 , MaxBodyDiffPercent=24 , MaxShadowToBodyRatio=3.6 , RiskRewardRatio=1.4

Performance Summary:

  • 💰 Net Profit: +2256.32 USD

  • 📈 Total Trades: 270

  • ✅ Winning Trades: 136 (50.37%)

  • 📉 Relative Drawdown: 3.21%

  • 📊 Modeling Quality: 90% (every tick)

See attached screenshots for equity curve and full report.

📎 Free Indicator:

Use our free Railway Tracks Indicator for manual trading and visual confirmation:
👉 Download Railway Tracks Indicator (Free)


