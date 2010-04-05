Sakaar
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yury Emeliyanov
- Sürüm: 56.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
Sakaar Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30)
Sakaar is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. The advisor’s algorithm is based on a combination of three technical indicators:
-
Top Bottom Price
-
ATR MA Oscillator
-
Previous High Low
The EA uses a reliable risk management system: every trade includes a stop loss and take profit, and position sizing is based on a percentage lot model, allowing the system to adapt to the current balance and scale trading efficiently.
📊 Backtest results over 10 years on XAUUSD (M30):
-
Initial deposit: $10,000
-
Net profit: $1,539,263.83
-
Maximum drawdown: 18%
-
Total trades: 6,422
-
Winning trades: 72.80%
-
Short positions (won): 72.13%
-
Long positions (won): 73.52%
🔗 More products available here: [link to products]
💡 Additional info:
-
Uses fixed risk management with flexible configuration.
-
Demonstrates consistent results with moderate drawdown.
-
Optimized for the volatility characteristics of gold on mid-term timeframes.
Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is highly recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.