Sakaar

Sakaar Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30)

Sakaar is an automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. The advisor’s algorithm is based on a combination of three technical indicators:

  • Top Bottom Price

  • ATR MA Oscillator

  • Previous High Low

The EA uses a reliable risk management system: every trade includes a stop loss and take profit, and position sizing is based on a percentage lot model, allowing the system to adapt to the current balance and scale trading efficiently.

📊 Backtest results over 10 years on XAUUSD (M30):

  • Initial deposit: $10,000

  • Net profit: $1,539,263.83

  • Maximum drawdown: 18%

  • Total trades: 6,422

  • Winning trades: 72.80%

  • Short positions (won): 72.13%

  • Long positions (won): 73.52%

💡 Additional info:

  • Uses fixed risk management with flexible configuration.

  • Demonstrates consistent results with moderate drawdown.

  • Optimized for the volatility characteristics of gold on mid-term timeframes.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is highly recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.


