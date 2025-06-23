Three Bar Reversal

3

📘 Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — free indicator

Three Bar Reversal is a simple and effective MetaTrader 4 indicator that detects the classic three-bar reversal candlestick pattern with additional filtering based on ATR and candle body sizes.
Arrows are displayed on the last closed candle of the pattern, and push notifications are also sent.

📌 An automated trading robot Three Bar Reversal EA has been developed based on this indicator.

The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes but performs especially well on H1–H4 and higher.

Parameters:

  • ArrowShiftPoints — arrow offset from the candle
  • MinFirstCandleBody — minimum % body size of the first candle
  • MaxSecondCandleBody — maximum % body size of the second candle
  • MinPriceActionATR — minimum strength of the first candle’s movement (in ATR)
  • UseClassicalBreak — choose between classical or soft confirmation logic

Features:

  • No repainting
  • Signal filtering by ATR and candle size
  • Push notifications with anti-duplicate protection
  • Suitable for price action analysis and strategies

🔗 Related Expert Advisor: Three Bar Reversal Expert Advisor

İncelemeler 3
Korn VonLaddawan
37
Korn VonLaddawan 2025.07.05 06:29 
 

This is very good indicator . Do you have telegram or email ? I will message you. Thank you

Tim Marco Talarowski
474
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.07.17 14:56 
 

i am not sure whats wrong with people who voting here for 5 star,this indicator is lagging and appearing maybe 3-5 candles later...which you will be already in a lose...garbage product

Yury Emeliyanov
25490
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yury Emeliyanov 2025.07.17 15:15
What does it mean to be late for you? It is shown to the arrow after the 3rd candle of the pattern has formed. The arrow appears under or above the last candle. And how to use it for yourself is already a matter for everyone. Test the Expert Advisor that is listed in the description, it shows that profit can be made without additional filters.
Korn VonLaddawan
37
Korn VonLaddawan 2025.07.05 06:29 
 

This is very good indicator . Do you have telegram or email ? I will message you. Thank you

Yury Emeliyanov
25490
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yury Emeliyanov 2025.07.05 23:11
Replied in Private messages
lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.06.23 14:51 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

