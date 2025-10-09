SR Zone Averager

SR Zone Averager: Master Support & Resistance with Intelligent Averaging

Unlock the power of multi-timeframe Support and Resistance (S&R) with the SR Zone Averager Expert Advisor. Designed for precision and adaptability, this EA intelligently identifies critical price levels across H4, Daily, and Weekly charts, providing a robust foundation for your trading decisions.

SR Zone Averager doesn't just react to S&R; it optimizes entries and manages trades with an advanced averaging strategy. When price approaches a key S&R zone, the EA seeks confirmation to initiate trades, and if the market moves against an open position, its progressive lot sizing combined with averaging logic can help capture better average prices, aiming to turn potential losses into recovery opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe S&R Analysis: Utilizes robust Support and Resistance levels from H4, Daily, and Weekly charts for high-probability setups.

  • Intelligent Averaging Logic: Dynamically adds to existing positions when specific conditions and distance thresholds are met, aiming to improve your average entry price.

  • Progressive Lot Sizing: Configurable option to increase lot size for subsequent averaging orders, enhancing potential recovery (use with caution and proper risk management).

  • Optional Fractal Integration: Enhance S&R detection with fractal analysis for even more refined entry points.

  • Customizable Risk Management: Set your preferred Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, or let the EA manage closes near S&R zones.

  • Visual S&R Display: Clearly see active Support and Resistance lines and their price labels directly on your chart, providing instant market context.

  • Flexible Trade Management: Option to close opposing trades on new signals, ensuring efficient market exposure.

SR Zone Averager is built for traders who understand the significance of S&R and want an automated solution that leverages these pivotal levels with a smart, adaptive averaging approach. Experience a new level of confidence in your automated trading.



Önerilen ürünler
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Ma Massaro
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
İki hareketli ortalamanın kesiştiği noktada işlem yapan bir Uzman Danışman, mevcut trend yönünü filtrelemek için üçüncü hareketli ortalamayı kullanır. Esnek ama aynı zamanda basit giriş ayarlarına sahiptir. Problem çözme ->   BURAYA   / MT4 versiyonu ->   BURAYA   / Talimatlar   ->     BURADA     Faydalar: Sezgisel kolay kurulum Her tür enstrüman ve her zaman çerçevesi için uygun Üç tür bildirim vardır İlk sırayı son sıra ile örtüşen geçmeli sistem İşlem hacimlerini otomatik olarak hesaplayabil
Joyful
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Scalping & Smart Swing Trading Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate scalping and reliable swing trading.  It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions using a combination of ZigZag , Fractals  and Stochastic indicators. Optimized for: Scalping short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but good for all brokers Feat
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 için Gelişmiş Grid EA Maximum Infinity Pro, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş grid işlem mantığını sağlam risk yönetimi ve uyarlanabilir giriş/çıkış stratejileriyle birleştiren profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışman'dır (EA). Bu EA, güvenilir, esnek ve tam otomatik bir işlem çözümü isteyen hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için uygundur. Ana Özellikler Akıllı Grid Sistemi (Smart Grid System): Çeşitli piyasa koşullarında optimum performans için dinamik lot
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
DojiExecutor
Erwin Rustandi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in the
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets
SASA MIJIN
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets is a Fully automated EA. It uses the RSI indicator for the entries. You can do counter trend scalp (for example sell on 72, and buy on 25) - default (trend buy-sell - false) settings or it can do the same direction trade  (trend buy-sell - true).  You can find the best profit targets on backtesting and optimization because it works almost on all pairs on some TF (Time Frame). I personally use it on 5 min, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, SP500. on 15 min I use on USDCAD.
FXRogMT5
Erwin Rustandi
Uzman Danışmanlar
FXRog = Forex Running On Growth Expert Advisor description ShortTerm : Yes MidTerm : Yes LongTerm : Yes TargetProfit : By Money, value can be changed in the parameter StopLoss : By Maximum Open Position, all position will closed when maxtrade is reach, value can be changed in the parameter Parameter description StartTrade :  begining time to start trading EndTrade :  last time ea to open a position MoneyManagement :  1 = FixLot,  2 = VolumeLot FixLot :  lot of transactions with a fixed amount
FREE
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
AwS Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AwS Algorithm whit Stocastic:  It is a algorithm system  that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market.                     The system detects the important points and operates the trend o the pulback, you chosse the direction                                                        You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for    m
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA ile trendleri tersine çevirmek ve ticaret yapmak (kafa derisi) mümkündür. Piyasaların döngüsel olduğu ve fiyat hareketlerinin genellikle ters yönde tersine döndükten sonra bir trend halinde devam ettiği varsayımına dayanmaktadır. Trend Ters Çevirme Scalper'ı (EA), trend tersine çevirmelerine dayalı ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. EA, trendin tersine döndüğünü belirlemek ve buna göre alım satım kararını ve
Tsar
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Возможности использования конструктора торговых роботов Все сигналы находятся под управлением наших советников, детали раскрываются только действующим клиентам - после покупки/аренды любого продукта. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Готовые стратегии Готовые решения   позволяют сразу начать автоматизированную торговлю без необходимости разработки собственной системы. Преимущества использования готовых стратегий: Мгновенный старт   — не нужно тратить время на разработку Проверенные
Salvador Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genaral: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 EA was opimized only on 2020 year Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of 3 indicators:   WRP, DeMarker, CCI (from 3 timeframes)   (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on
FREE
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Max
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Uzman Danışmanlar
·          MAX   En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con otro indicador no tan utilizado en el mercado, pero al utilizarlo en conjunto con el primer indicador entrega resultados que podrá ver a continuación. Los indicadores de los que hablamos son SMMA y ADX. Por otro lado, el Take Profit, así como el Stop Loss serán fijados en ciertos pips que pueden ser modificados por el usuario si este así lo
M5GoldenX
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Uzman Danışmanlar
M5GoldenX >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Minimum Leverage to use this EA is 1:500 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fu Risk Management  – Smart stop-loss and trailing features. Ideal For:   Gold Traders  – Specifically tuned for XAUUSD.   5-Min Scalpers & Day T
Ultimate Ranger
Abdulgafar Lanre Asheer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Ultimate Ranger,  a revolutionary trading robot meticulously engineered to offer traders a sophisticated, non-Martingale-based strategy designed for consistent profitability  within the exclusive trading parameters of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200,  available solely on the Deriv trading platform. Distinguished by its steadfast avoidance of risky Martingale principles, Ultimate Ranger  is crafted to secure reliable profits. This cutting-edge robot capitalizes on market movemen
LibrabisEA
Miguel Kami Issobe Marques
Uzman Danışmanlar
Librabis EA  is a  robust Expert Advisor designed to use a strategy with high win rate and advanced risk management features. By leveraging moving averages for trend identification, offering traders precision and flexibility. this EA ensures controlled and informed trading decisions. Key Features: Trend Filters:   Enables trading only in the direction of a predefined trend using moving averages. Trailing Stop and Breakeven Management:   Locks in profits and minimizes risks with dynamic trade man
EMA SignalLine Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMA SignalLine Pro EA Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way! The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy. Key Features and Logic Explained EMA Crossover Logic: Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow)
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Uzman Danışmanlar
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
The Cycle Seeker
Raza Khan
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a specialized trading bot that operates on a unique price reversal cycle strategy . It's designed to identify and trade reversals that occur within specific time windows, starting at a designated hour and minute (for example, 9:15 AM Pakistan Time). The EA defines trading cycles by a set number of bars and looks for a price to deviate by a set percentage from a reference bar's high or low before opening a position. The bot can also automatically reverse its position if it
FREE
Vates
Pavel Gotkevitch
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vates is a Latin word meaning a prophet. Vates is a multicurrency trend Expert Advisor that can run on any type real accounts, on any timeframe, with any initial deposit, with a fixed or varying lot size, with four and five-digit quotes, with brokers offering different order filling types. A distinctive feature of the EA is its stability and reliability. The results of Expert Advisor testing in the Strategy Tester in four modes (two main modes – normal and with a delay, and two additional modes
Deflection MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deflection MT5 (MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/63276 )   - a trend following expert advisor. It is based on strategy of searching entry points in the beginning of a trend. 2 EMA are used for a signal determination. Deflection has an adaptive system of profit and losses targets calculation which is based on current volatility. The control of risks is managed by TP/SL ratio and via setting risk per trade of a balance amount. Stop Loss and Take Profit targets in points are calc
Volatility Doctor
Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Docteur de la volatilité - Votre conseiller expert pour maîtriser les rythmes du marché ! Êtes-vous prêt à débloquer la puissance du trading de précision ? Rencontrez le Docteur de la volatilité, votre compagnon de confiance dans le monde dynamique des marchés Forex. Cet expert-conseil multi-devises n'est pas seulement un outil de trading ; c'est un chef d'orchestre symphonique, guidant vos investissements avec une précision inégalée. Découvrez les principales fonctionnalités : 1. Expertise
CryptoEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu uzman danışman (EA), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) ile işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış, tamamen otomatik ve yüksek derecede uzmanlaşmış bir ticaret robotudur. H1 (saatlik) zaman diliminde çalışır ve 7/24 açık kripto para piyasasında, piyasa yapıcıların (balinaların) davranışlarını analiz ederek ve akıllı para akışını takip ederek yüksek olasılıklı işlem fırsatlarını belirler. Geleneksel Forex EA’larından farklı olarak, bu sistem doğrudan kripto dünyası için tasarlanmıştır; volatilite, hacim artışları ve k
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.68 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Bilgi! Ekibimiz rollerine göre ayrılmıştır – geliştiriciler geliştirme ve güncellemelere odaklanırken, moderatörler EA'nın kurulumu ve yapılandırılmasına yardımcı olur. Moderatörlerimiz size yardımcı olmak ve tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamak için hazırdır: Zolia (Tayvan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (İngiltere) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka b
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (347)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyla sonuçlanmıştır. 2000 yılından günümüze
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (50)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.84 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (487)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (86)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.94 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $359 – LATER -> $1299 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, keeping your a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
Uzman Danışmanlar
AuriON AI System EA Zeka tarafından yeniden tanımlanan ticaret sistemi. Önemli: Satın aldıktan sonra, kişiselleştirilmiş kurulum paketiniz ve yapılandırma talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel bir mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Mevcut teklif: Sonraki 10 kopya $449  karşılığında mevcuttur, ardından fiyat $599 ’ye yükselecektir. I. Giriş AuriON, algoritmik işlem, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zekayı entegre eden bilişsel bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem, Deep
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
SFE Impulse
Joel Juanpere
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisors search for perfect impulse setups.  The approach is use a very few but high effectives rules / filters and an effective management of the opened position. Signal https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2049326 Backtest The EA must be backtest in any timeframe, but for use in live, must be attached to a M5 chart. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.22 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Vantage   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanıl
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar - şimdiye kadar perakende forex ticaretinde hiç var olmamış bir yetenek. Syna, AiQ, Mean Machine GPT veya kendi birden fazla örneğiyle sorunsu
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.13 (70)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
yanılsama       GoldSKY EA,   XAUUSD (altın) paritesi için güçlü bir günlük işlem programıdır. Ekibimiz tarafından geliştirilmiştir...       Cari hesap, ticari hesap, ticari çağrı!     Tüm ürünleri görüntüle:       https://www.mql5.com/tr/kullanıcılar/fxmanagedforexltd/satıcı IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Şirketin gerçek kârı 60.000 sterlinin üzerinde gerçekleşti. Güç Sinyali:   https://www.mql5.com/
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece 1 adet kaldı, fiyatı 599 dolar Sonraki fiyat: 699 dolar Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiği
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Dynamic Multi Period SNR
Chaidir St
Göstergeler
Dynamic Multi-Period S/R Indicator The Dynamic Multi-Period S/R is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S/R) levels across multiple timeframes directly on your chart. Unlike static indicators, this tool dynamically adjusts, providing you with relevant and up-to-date S/R zones from Hourly (H1), Daily (D1), and Weekly (W1) charts. This indicator goes beyond simple high/low analysis by incorporating Fractal patterns to refine
SR Zone Averager USDJPY
Chaidir St
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for the USD/JPY pair, focusing on multi-timeframe Support and Resistance (S&R) levels to identify trading opportunities. It incorporates features like progressive lot sizing, averaging, and optional fractal analysis to enhance its trading strategy. Key Features Multi-Timeframe S&R Analysis: The EA identifies and utilizes Support and Resistance levels from H4, Daily, and Weekly timeframes for robust signal generation. Progressive Lot Sizing (Optional): When en
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt